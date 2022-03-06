“Are the white bass running yet?”
That is a question that begins to pop up with greater and greater frequency as February gives way to March, and as winter gives way to spring.
The answer really depends on who you ask.
The problem is that the term “running” means different things to different people. Some say, incorrectly, that white bass are running during the summer months when they churn the surface for up to an hour or more at a time, forcing young-of-the-shad there to trap them and feed upon them.
Yet others say, also incorrectly, that the white bass are running in April and May when they chase spawning threadfin shad parallel to the shoreline in under three or four feet of water.
Most, however, get it right when they say the white bass are running, as they refer to the habit which most white bass exhibit in the spring — that of running upstream into the tributaries which feed our Texas reservoirs in order to spawn.
This spawning run is impacted by a number of factors, including water temperature, day length and water flow.
Generally speaking, migrating white bass make their run into tributaries beginning in late February and wrap up their spawning behavior just past April’s mid-point here in our part of Texas. The spawn takes place later as one moves further north.
The spawning activity, if plotted on a chart, would look like a normal or bell-shaped curve, with a few fish spawning early, a few fish spawning late and the vast majority spawning somewhere in the middle of this roughly seven- to eight-week period.
Biologists have studied this white bass spawning run greatly, and the evidence shows that years of high flow in the tributaries typically leads to the highest numbers of fish showing up to spawn, and the best spawning results, with lots of young white bass produced.
Biologists have also noted that not all white bass spawn in tributaries, suspecting instead that they use wind-blown shorelines and other areas where moving water is found.
So, back to our original question. Are the white bass running yet?
Certainly now, by the first week of March, and with a nice warming trend taking place this past week, white bass are beginning to move into the various tributaries on Belton and Stillhouse Hollow tributaries such as the Lampasas River, the Leon River and Cowhouse Creek. Unfortunately, with both lakes being approximately three feet low, and next to no discharge from the dams (equating to near zero flow in the tributaries), there will be next to no activity in the minor tributaries — tributaries like Trimmier Creek, Bull Creek, Methaglin Creek, Owl Creek, etc.
A few fish will still nose their way up these minor waterways, but the numbers will pale in comparison to the numbers of fish found in years with high water levels and abundant flow through the dams.
There are a number of ways to approach angling for these fish moving upstream to spawn.
Certainly, trolling crankbaits is a reliable tactic. Unlike spawning salmon which flow in long, unbroken schools of thousands of fish into their natal waters, the white bass arrive in flights. A few now, a few more later, then no fish for a while, then another big push, and so on. It is rather hit-or-miss. So, with crankbaits able to cover lots of water, and the fish broken up into small schools as they travel, anglers are likely to encounter or intercept at least a few fish this way.
Believe it or not, flyfishing is another effective approach for catching spawning fish. This tactic comes on strong when the fish get as far up into the tributaries as they are able to go, often where boats are unable to access.
Casting light lead-head jigs with white or chartreuse curly-tailed, soft-plastic grubs is also a time-tested tactic when used on light spinning gear. Cover lots of water with lots of casting works to find fish, but once one is caught, repeated casts to the same vicinity will often result in multiple fish being landed in a short span of time.
Personally, I do not enjoy fishing with a lot of other boats or people around. If there is one thing you can be assured of while fishing for spawning white bass in the tributaries, it is that you will have company.
Instead of competing with other anglers for these dribs and drabs of fish coming through a particular segment of water, I prefer instead to remain on the reservoir proper and continue catching fish with vertical and horizontal tactics, aided by sonar, thus avoiding the crowds.
Given that the spawn is spread over such a length of time, there is never a time when at least some white bass are not in the reservoirs themselves. In years of low flow, as 2022 is thus far, the numbers of fish not heading into the tributaries is greater, thus increasing the odds out on the main lake.
Are the white bass running yet? Yes, they are, but we sure could use some rain to raise the elevation of our reservoirs and increase the flow of water in both major and minor tributaries.
