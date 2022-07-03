The negative impacts of the cold front which entered Central Texas on June 26 was felt for the remainder of the week in our local fishery.
Fish shifted locations, became more scattered and were more reluctant to feed.
This made for a week in which my clients and I had to work for each fish we caught. As we worked through this, downrigging with downriggers accounted for more than half of my catch.
Further, most of those fish which were not caught on the downriggers were still found with sonar while I was downrigging.
As the summer progresses, my reliance on downriggers normally increases. This week’s unusually tough conditions just thrust me into my use of these devices a bit earlier and a bit more extensively than usual for the summer season.
A downrigger is essentially a short, stout rod and reel loaded with strong, but thin, metal cable or a heavy braid-type line. The purpose of a downrigger is to raise and lower an 8- to 15-pound downrigger
weight, shaped like a shotput, to which the angler’s fishing line and lure is attached by way of a release clip resembling a clothespin. Thus equipped, the downrigger allows the angler to present lures at depths at which such lures would not normally be able to be presented, and then keeps them there while moving the baits horizontally while the boat is in forward motion. Another apt name for downrigging is controlled depth trolling.
Downriggers can range from fairly simple, hand-cranked versions like the Cannon Easi-Troll which I used for years on my guide boat before having rotator cuff surgery. Following surgery, I opted for a pair of Cannon Digi-Troll Tournament TS downriggers equipped with 12-pound downrigger weights.
One major advantage electronic downriggers offer is push-button weight retrieval. Literally, by pushing one button marked “Auto Up”, the device automatically brings the downrigger weight up from the
depths, thus eliminating the possibility of tangling a fish in the cable as the fish nears the boat and, of course, eliminating the work involved in cranking up a heavy weight repeatedly.
Additionally, electronic downriggers can be programmed to send the downrigger weight back down to a pre-set depth, again allowing for push-button ease of operation.
If you fish for freshwater pelagics, like white bass, hybrid striped bass or stripers, your arsenal is incomplete without a downrigger. If you are considering adding a downrigger to your boat, consider
just adding one device to start with. This way, you can decide if downrigging is a good fit for you, and make all of your mistakes and go through a learning curve with just one device. Once you get good at using one downrigger, then add another.
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION
As I see boats with downriggers mounted on them, I note that the downriggers are almost always mounted far to the rear of the boat where the gunwales and transom join. This is a common mounting
location, as it puts the downriggers out of the way when not in use. However, this may not be the most efficient location.
Instead, I recommend mounting the downriggers far enough forward on the gunwales so that when fishing solo, the boat operator can reach the downrigger’s controls while still having one hand on the
boat’s steering wheel.
This allows the boat operator to read sonar, note the depth at which fish are holding, then adjust the downrigger ball to that depth — all in a short span of time without jeopardizing boat control.
KEEP THE BALL IN THE CONE
If your downrigger comes packaged with a weight, it will typically be a lighter, 8-pound weight. I suggest keeping that as a running spare and bumping up immediately to a 12-pound ball.
These heavier balls serve several purposes. First, they keep the downrigger cable more vertical as they are less apt to be pushed rearward as the boat proceeds forward. As the cables stay more vertical, the ball is more likely to be detected by sonar. When the ball shows on sonar, its depth can be accurately manipulated and kept at or above the depth the fish are using.
BACK IT UP
The mounting hardware of a downrigger equipped with 12-pound ball suspended on a braided steel cable off of a boom-arm that may be extended several feet out from the gunwale has a lot of force
acting on it. If the ball or cable drags the bottom and hangs up, or fouls in timber, the resulting increase in force can literally tear a downrigger from its mount if not secured adequately.
I always suggest the use of a backing plate under the deck or gunwale to which a downrigger is mounted. Through-bolting, versus just using screws, is added insurance against a disaster, as is
appropriately adjusting the downrigger spool’s drag.
CABLE CHOICES
Most all brands of downriggers come out of the package with braided steel cable. I have found that replacing that cable with heavy, 200- to 250-pound test braided line, in the long run, will prevent
damage to, or loss of, equipment. This braided line is simply a heavier version of the braided fishing line commonly in use on fishing reels today. I use Scotty 250-pound test Heavy Duty Premium Microfilament Fiber Braided Downrigger Line.
This braided line is limber, so it does not kink. It is soft, so it does not poke into or cut skin. It also lends itself to use with standard fishing knots like the Palomar, and therefore does not require specialized attachment hardware as steel cable does.
ROD AND REEL CHOICES
Downrigger rods are almost exclusively made of fiberglass. Fiberglass is tough and flexible, but not sensitive. Since sensitivity is not needed while downrigging, foregoing this quality for the durability and
deep-flexing capability of fiberglass is preferred. I have chosen the Eagle Claw Featherlite Kokanee rod (FL209C2) for my clients. This is a 7.5-foot casting rod which can be bent nearly double.
To this rod I have mated an Abu Garcia Altum casting reel. By cranking the reel’s handle one-third of a turn counter-clockwise, a 50% reduction in drag is achieved. This helps simplify the process of lowering the downrigger ball to depth while avoiding pulling the fishing line out of the release clip.
RELEASE CLIP
Unfortunately, the release clips supplied with most downriggers are far too strong for light, freshwater applications. I make my own clips by using a Church Tackle Board Clip (part number 40700) attached to my downrigger ball with a 12- to 15-inch length of 100-pound-test monofilament. The adjustable tension screw allows the release clip’s tension to be adjusted for various diameters of fishing line, and allows the clip to be tightened as the clip’s rubber jaw begins to wear.
PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER
Once a downrigger is mounted in the correct location on the gunwale, is filled with the correct braided line and an appropriately sized downrigger ball to which a release clip has been attached, you are ready to present your bait to fish.
I use a three-armed umbrella rig to present multiple baits, but suggest you start off with a single #12 or #13 Pet Spoon.
With the boat in slow, forward gear, strip about 25 feet of line off the reel, then grasp your fishing line just past the rod’s tip. Place the butt of the rod into the downrigger’s rod holder and then use both
hands to secure the segment of line you have grasped into the release clip.
Now, reduce your reel’s drag and lower the ball to the depth at which the fish are seen on sonar, or, a minimum of 3 feet off the bottom. Once at the correct depth, retighten your drag. Avoid tight turns as you watch sonar while downrigging. Watching sonar, especially side-imaging, will often reveal schools of fish out to your left or right which can be marked with a waypoint and then driven over in hopes of connecting with those marked fish.
Once a strike occurs, the fish may or may not pull the line out of the release clip. If it does not, simply manually trip the release by reeling all of the slack out of your line and performing a sweeping, upward hookset.
There is no doubt all of this can be daunting. If you know you want to give this a try, but hesitate to do so before you have seen this in action, consider coming along with me for a summertime outing where you can see all of these consideration come together successfully so you can then imitate what you have seen and consistently catch fish in the summer months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.