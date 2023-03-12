With the surface temperature on our two local reservoirs, Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes, hitting 60 degrees for the first time since falling below that temperature in early December, fishing has greatly improved.
A nearly uninterrupted 14-day warming trend quickly boosted the lakes’ surface temperatures.
During this span, there were only a few hours wherein the ambient air temperature was not higher than the water temperature.
With this warmup, evidence of increased fish activity became clear. I received multiple calls in my role as an official Texas Parks and Wildlife Department fish weighing station operator about potential record-breaking white and black crappie being landed at Belton (none actually broke the record, but they were close!).
Dean Thompson, co-owner of Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle and tournament director of the local weekly 3X9 Series bass tournament, shared the results of the Series’ first event with me this week. The 61 two-angler teams landed 107 fish during the event’s three-hour tournament on Tuesday evening, and the average weight of those fish weighed in was 3.61 pounds.
In my own on-the-water experiences with clients this past week, we exceeded the 100-fish mark three times with catches of 111 fish on March 4, 155 on Monday, and 104 fish on Thursday as we focused on white bass, but also landed largemouth bass, freshwater drum and hybrid striped bass as a bycatch during our efforts.
Throughout the year, I attempt to make weekly measurements of the temperature of our local lakes from the surface down to at least the 50-foot mark.
On March 4, those measurements bore the following results: 58.6 at 0 feet, 58.3 at 5 feet, 58.2 at 10 feet, 58.2 at 15 feet, 57.8 at 20 feet, 57.6 at 25 feet, 57.2 at 30 feet, 56.6 at 35 feet, 56.0 at 40 feet, 54.9 at 45 feet, 53.9 at 50 feet, 53.3 at 55 feet, and 53.2 at 60 feet.
As the water warms into the 60s, it approaches the preferred temperature range for most of the warmwater species native to our Central Texas reservoirs. Being cold-blooded creatures, the metabolism of fish increases as the temperature of their environment increases. Fish must feed more often and consume a greater amount of energy to keep up with their bodies’ demands for food as the water warms.
Currently, Belton Lake is 13.97 feet low, and Stillhouse Hollow Lake is 12.19 feet low.
The crappie anglers I spoke with are finding fish in shallow water (four feet deep and shallower) holding tightly next to woody cover left newly exposed by the low and still-falling water levels on our local lakes, They are using small, bright, soft-plastic crappie jigs suspended beneath slip floats or reached out to shallow cover using long, telescoping crappie rods.
The winners of the 3X9 Series tournament, Brandon McQueen and Garrett Hennig, reported catching their pre-spawn largemouth bass also holding on wood cover located on a secondary point using unweighted soft plastics and deep-diving crankbaits.
As for white bass, my clients and I based our approach on the attitude of the fish. When the skies were dark and murky early in the morning and the winds were not yet rippling the surface, we fished vertically and methodically with white, 5/8-ounce Bladed Hazy Eye Slabs for fish we found heavy grouped together on side-imaging sonar.
As we fished under these conditions, we found the fish would respond well, but only for a short span of time, after which they quickly lost interest. Thus, under these tougher conditions, we had to move frequently.
However, once conditions improved, with increasing ambient light levels and increasing wind velocity, the fish would just “switch on” and begin feeding aggressively.
On Thursday, with two anglers aboard, I experienced the single most-aggressive feeding I have seen since the water began to cool right around Thanksgiving of 2022. During a little over an hour’s time, these men landed 80 fish by casting MAL Heavy Lures to areas where white bass were forcing shad toward the bank, thus trapping them and gorging on them.
I kept the boat positioned in about nine feet of water with the bow pointing into the wind as they cast toward the shoreline, immediately closed the bail of their spinning reels once their lures hit the water, and began a moderate, plain-Jane, retrieve.
