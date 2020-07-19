While I can only offer anecdotal evidence based on what I have seen in my daily observations at the several boat ramps I frequent on Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes, I feel certain that COVID-19 has resulted in increased usage of the existing recreational facilities on our two area reservoirs.
Friday mornings now look like busy Saturday mornings used to. Even mid-week traffic, which was once nearly nonexistent, has become routine.
My bookings are at an all-time high, extending five to six weeks out, which has never been the case at this time of year in the 15 years I have professionally guided.
I suspect that because other summer- and recreationally oriented outlets, like pools, arcades, summer camps, water parks, sporting events, movie theaters and other activities are either closed or limited, people have discovered fishing, both guided and nonguided, as an attractive option.
This makes sense, as fishing is obviously done outdoors, and particularly, where a boat is involved, allows for ample distancing from unrelated parties.
What all of this boils down to is that there are many people in the outdoors now who are new to fishing, boating, towing and all that goes along with it. Some, no doubt, are first-generation outdoorsmen and women who did not have any mentoring to show them the ropes about what is considerate behavior and what is not.
Nowadays, I have found that giving folks the benefit of the doubt opens doors to being a good ambassador for the sport.
As a fishing guide, I am almost always the first to arrive at the ramp I choose to launch at, whether it be on a weekday or weekend. As such, I get to witness the often zoo-like crush of activity which takes place right around sunrise when a glut of recreational anglers all show up at the same time to launch on a one-, two- or four-lane boat ramp. Tempers flare. Words are exchanged. Tires screech. Equipment gets damaged. It happens every weekend now. But must it be like that?
There are some pet peeves of mine which I have tried personally to revisit my thinking on.
Highest on the list are those who, during a busy time, fail to prepare their boat for launching away from the ramp site, but instead back down the ramp, thus occupying it and preventing others from using it while they make preparations for launch. As they undo their winch strap and trailer tie downs, prime their fuel bulb, arrange their rods and reels, etc., they are often oblivious to the fact that they are being inconsiderate of others simply because they do not know any better.
Next, is leaving headlights on while backing down to launch a boat. Doing so blinds others who are trying to do the same.
Parking a tow vehicle and trailer in such a way as to take up more than one parking spot is another common foul.
Approaching too closely to others who are engaged in fishing is yet another act sure to fire some anglers up.
Add to the list littering, leaving a boat tied up at a courtesy dock for longer than necessary, positioning at a courtesy dock in such a way as to take up more space than necessary, playing music so loudly that others hoping for peace and quiet must hear it, taking up multiple boat ramp lanes due to poor backing skills, etc., etc,. and the climate is ripe for conflict.
All of these things will irritate the veteran angler, no doubt. One’s response is what matters.
Instead of addressing the issue, if it must be addressed at all, in an angry, irritated manner, taking a helpful, tactful tone will communicate your point and help the offender rethink their approach the next time.
For example, if someone is parked on the ramp with their headlights left on, instead of screaming, “Lights!!” as I see done at least two or three times weekly, I calmly put my vehicle in park, walk down to the driver and say, “Hey, sir, would you mind dimming your lights? They make it tough to back down next to you safely. Thanks!”
Sometimes it is hard to be tactful when you are ‘hot’. This is why I actually think through how I can tactfully address these situations ahead of time, so I come across in the way I intend.
I am reminded of the words in Proverbs, “A harsh word stirs up anger, but a gentle answer turns away wrath.” My wife and I have had that verse magneted to the side of our refrigerator for over two decades.
Again, drawing on Scripture, there is the principle of being a good steward. The Lord offers a parable of a wealthy man who entrusts a different sum of money to each of his three servants. One buries it and it yields nothing. The second invests it and doubles the moderate sum he was entrusted with. The third invests the handsome sum he was entrusted with and doubles the sum. The second and third servants are highly praised for making the most of what they were given.
I consider this in my day-to-day life and strive to be like one of those praised servants.
As I arrive back at the courtesy dock, which I left early in the morning under cover of darkness, and see that the daylight has revealed plastic shopping bags, foam worm boxes, beer cans, snack wrappers and more littering the shoreline, I have choices.
My choice is to police this stuff up and place it in the nearby dumpsters provided by the Corps of Engineers so the next group departing or arriving do not witness this same scar on the landscape.
Others choose to turn a blind eye, leave the litter where it is, and assume someone else will take care of it.
As more boats dock at the courtesy docks than ever before, and the 4X4 posts and rubber scuff-guards on these docks get broken and torn off, I make the call to the Corps of Engineers advising them of the damage instead of just keeping it to myself, shaking my head and getting mad about it.
To me, that is being a good steward. As more and more people, many (as yet) without a real appreciation for the outdoors, begin to venture out-of-doors, I feel I need to make some adjustments and accommodations to help cultivate that appreciation and ensure that we retain the rights and privileges we now have in regards to use of our American public lands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.