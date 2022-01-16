Last week’s article addressed a cooperative effort amongst local anglers named BASH (Belton Anglers Stocking Hybrid) aimed at reviving the hybrid striped bass population in Belton Lake by supplementing the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s stocking efforts with privately purchased fry whenever the state’s stocking efforts fall short of their own stocking goals.
A hybrid striped bass stocked today will not reach the minimum legal size (to allow it to be lawfully kept) of 18 inches until it is approximately 3 years of age.
This means we must be good stewards of what we already have and take good care of the hybrid striped bass currently in the reservoir.
I was invited to speak at the monthly gathering of the Central Texas chapter of Legacy Outfitters on Tuesday evening where I touched on this topic.
There are several easy things local anglers can do to foster a strong hybrid striped bass population in Belton Lake.
KNOW YOUR FISH
A hybrid striped bass is a man-made cross between a white bass and a striped bass, so, it has physical characteristics from both parents making it difficult at times to tell the difference, especially between a white bass and a hybrid striped bass, as the body shape of both of these fish is quite similar.
The one sure-fire method for telling the difference between a white bass and a hybrid striped bass is to observe the tooth patch located on the topside of the back of a fish’s stiff tongue.
A white bass will have only a single oval-shaped tooth patch which will often be a bit darker in color than the rest of the tongue.
A hybrid striped bass will have two side-by-side tooth patches, each shaped like a thin oval. These two patches will give the appearance of a deer’s hoofprint and will typically be a bit darker in color than the rest of the tongue with a strip of lighter-colored tongue tissue separating the two patches.
Unfortunately, the smaller and younger a fish is, the lighter, smaller, and more difficult this tooth patch is, making it hard to distinguish between a white bass and a hybrid striped bass.
Being confident in distinguishing between white bass and hybrid striped bass will help prevent undersized hybrid striped bass from being mistakenly kept, thus allowing them to reach their full size potential of well over eight pounds.
RELEASE SHORT FISH QUICKLY AND CAREFULLY
There are several steps anglers can take to reduce mortality and injury to caught fish which are too short to keep.
First, while using live bait, the use of non-offset circle hooks will significantly reduce the occurrence of gut-hooking and gullet-hooking fish. By design, circle hooks are intended to catch a fish in the corner of its mouth, thus allowing for easy access and removal.
Next, regardless of the method of fishing used, the use of barbless hooks further reduces mortality and injury by reducing the amount of tissue damage incurred as the hook is removed. Many anglers comeaway with a negative first impression of barbless hooks because they will lose fish right at the boat in their first experiences with barbless hooks. This can be avoided by keeping constant pressure on thefish, especially as the fish is being transferred out of the water and into the boat. This transition from the water and into the boat should be done smoothly.
THE RIGHT TOOL FOR THE JOB
The single best tool for removing hooks from fish is a curved-tip pair of 6-inch long forceps/hemostats. I have sung the praises of this tool many times in this column. This tool is much more effective and much more efficient than the standard, straight needle-nosed pliers commonly found in anglers’ tackle boxes.
The offset curved tip allows you to see what you are grasping without blocking your own view with your hand which is holding the tool, as is often the case with needle-nosed pliers. The smaller a fish’s mouth, the more useful this tool becomes.
Made of stainless steel, these tools can be found at most sporting good stores and automotive stores for under $6.
PREPARING FOR THE WORST
At times, no matter how you try to avoid it, fish can be gut- or gullet-hooked, especially when using live bait. When this happens, attempt to net the fish to keep from suspending the fish’s full weight on the swallowed hook. With the fish in the net and the net suspended off the floor of the boat, simply cut the leader as close to the fish’s mouth as possible and release the fish from the net with as little handling as possible.
Fish have very strong gastric juices which are capable of dissolving hooks. I have personally landed numerous fish from out of Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes which still had fishing line protruding from their mouths after conscientious anglers did their best to effect a safe release.
The fact that these fish bit again is testament to the fact that they survived and continued to carry on normal life functions after being hooked deeply.
When using artificial lures, hooks can lodge in a fish’s blood-rich gills. Taking the time to carefully remove the hook by backing in out in the direction it entered will minimize bleeding and maximize survival potential. Get injured fish back into the reservoir as soon as the fish is unhooked.
REPORTING SCOFFLAWS
If you witness someone abusing our fish and wildlife resources (your fish and wildlife resources), make the call to Operation Game Thief. Operation Game Thief is Texas’ Wildlife Crime-Stoppers Program, offering rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction for a wildlife crime.
Consider putting this number in your cellphone so game wardens can be alerted to issues and respond in a timely manner: 800-792-GAME (4263).
CONSIDER CATCH-AND-RELEASE
Hybrid striped bass have the potential to easily reach over eight pounds, yet, we rarely see fish of that size come out of Belton Lake. By working to ask all anglers to reconsider catch-and-release fishing, we can expect to see Belton’s hybrid survive to reach greater sizes closer to their full potential.
Perhaps you are an angler who keeps everything of legal size. In the year or two to come, you might consider easing back on that and only keeping one or two meals’ worth of fish at a time, or keeping fish of another, more abundant species.
I do believe we will see a revival of Belton’s hybrid striped bass fishery, but, it will not come without angler involvement and intentionality toward taking care of our fishery resources.
