If you are a boater, angler or fishing tournament director, you will want to note some forthcoming interruptions to the normal access we enjoy at various boat ramps on Belton Lake.
As I prepared to launch my boat in advance of a guided trip last week, I noted an electronic sign positioned at the entrance to Temple Lake Park announcing park closure in November. This prompted me to reach out to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers’ Belton Lake office to try to nail down the timing on such closures, specifically at Arrowhead Park and at Temple Lake Park.
I posed the following eight questions to USACE and have provided below, verbatim, the response I received on November 4 from Acting Lake Manager and Lead Park Ranger Jewel Hale.
Q: What manner of work is taking place at Arrowhead Park?
A: Several parks at Belton Lake were closed in 2022 for road construction and improvements. The work at Arrowhead Point Park includes the replacement of the access road, shoulder repair and enhancement to drainage and erosion control structures. Work is being completed to allow continued use of roadways and provide safer access for park visitors.”
Q: When did the Arrowhead Park work begin?
A: Road work was scheduled to begin in Arrowhead Point Park on Aug. 1, 2022.
Q: When will the Arrowhead Park work conclude?
A: Arrowhead Park is scheduled to open in early November. Some additional improvements to roads in the park will be made in December. There will be a brief period when both Temple’s Lake and Arrowhead Park will both be closed while surface treatment and striping of the roadways is completed.”
Q: What manner of work is scheduled for Temple Lake Park?
A: Road work at Temple’s Lake Park includes plans for boat ramp improvements and parking area enhancements at the north boat ramp. Other improvements will include placement of a guard rail at the park entrance road and repairs to parking areas at the south boat ramp. Additional erosion control measures and road shoulder improvements will be made throughout the park to provide safer access for park visitors.
Q: When is the Temple Lake Park work scheduled to begin?
A: Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin at Temple’s Lake Park in early November, upon opening of Arrowhead Point Park. During the closure, pedestrian and vehicle access will be restricted in the park. Please call the Belton Lake Office at 254-742-3050 or visit the Belton Lake website at www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/belton/ for more information on closures.”
Q: How long will the Temple Lake Park work take to complete?
A: Construction in Temple’s Lake Park will begin in early November 2022 and is expected to last through early April 2023. Because construction work is subject to changes in weather conditions, set dates cannot be provided at this time. The park will re-open as soon as it is determined safe for public access. It is recommended that visitors contact the Belton Lake Office for updates on closures prior to their scheduled visit.
Q: Will the north boat ramp at Temple Lake Park be accessible to anglers while the work takes place?
A: Construction in Temple’s Lake Park is planned to take place at the north boat ramp and park entrance. During this time, no vehicle or pedestrian access will be allowed in any part of the park. As work is completed and areas are safe to enter, parts of the park will be re-opened to the public on a case-by-case basis. Other boat ramps around the lake including the ramp at Westcliff Park and Belton Lakeview Park will remain open and accessible throughout the winter. USACE at Belton Lake encourages visitors to wear a life jacket when recreating on or around the water!
Q: If the planned construction will involve closure of the Temple Lake Park boat ramp, is USACE making any attempt to ensure the Arrowhead Park boat ramp is reopened before the Temple Lake Park boat ramp is closed?
A: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Belton Lake wants to provide continued opportunities for recreation and access to the lake. Lake staff has made an effort to prevent both Temple’s Lake and Arrowhead Point from being closed at the same time, however both parks will have to be closed while surface treatment and striping is taking place in December. Surface treatment work is expected to take place over 2-3 days’ time, but may be affected by weather conditions.”
Ranger Hale added, “Road maintenance and repair work is taking place at many of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers parks located at Belton Lake in 2022 and 2023. Work may include, but is not limited to, removal and replacement of road surfaces, chip seal, drainage and culvert repair, road striping, wheel stop removal and replacement, and guard rail work.”
She continued, “These repairs are being made to improve park access and the safety of roadways in the parks. Arrowhead Point Park, Miller Springs Park, Temple’s Lake Park and Live Oak Ridge Park are some of the parks affected by the road work.”
For more information on closures, call the Belton Lake Office at 254-742-3050 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or visit the Belton Lake website at www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/belton.
