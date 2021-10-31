Back on Oct. 3, I wrote an article for this column entitled “On the brink of fantastic fall fishing.”
Friends, we have crossed the line into that fantastic fall fishing I was alluding to a month ago. I am specifically referring to the white bass fishing on Belton Lake.
How good is the fishing? I will let the statistics speak for themselves. After taking a week off at the beginning of the month to build a home down in Juarez, Mexico, with a missions team from my church, I began fishing Belton Lake for the month of October on the 9th.
Between Oct. 9 and 27, I conducted 14 trips and my clients landed 2,511 fish. That is an average of just over 179 fish caught per trip on each of these roughly four-hour excursions.
A number of factors have come together to form a perfect storm of angling opportunity which should last until at least mid-December, if history is any teacher.
First, we had a cool, wet summer. We had only a handful of days approaching 100, rain well into June, and lake levels at or above full pool for the majority of the summer following light flooding in May.
That May flooding provided for an excellent threadfin shad spawn, so there is an abundance of forage fish in Belton Lake which has allowed for an excellent summer of growth for all shad-eating species.
Finally, we had an early turnover wherein the warmer upper 35 feet of water cooled earlier than normal because the lake did not get as warm as normal. When this water (which was more well-oxygenated than the cold water below it) cooled, it sank (due to the greater density of cool water versus that of warmer water), thus bringing oxygen to depths (50-plus feet) which had not been sufficiently oxygenated to support fish life since May.
Now, with additional cold fronts having descended upon Central Texas over the past month, the reservoir, which was in the mid-70s from the surface down to 60 feet on Tuesday, is at that magical 72-74 water temperature at which white bass just seem to go berserk, feeding long and hard under nearly all weather conditions, thus allowing catches even under those conditions which, in tougher times of the year (summer and winter) would not typically produce much of a catch.
Each of the three trips I conducted this week, prior to the start of Thursday’s strong winds, produced at least 200 fish.
This incredible fishing will start to erode once the water temperature falls to 58 and below.
Although I always try to confine my fishing with clients to weekday mornings, weekends and afternoons are producing fish now, as well.
Still, the best of the best, in my opinion, is that time from sunrise to about 3½ hours hence. The morning bite just seems to always be longer and stronger than the afternoon bite, unless a significant weather event intervenes.
As the water cools, the white bass will congregate more heavily and do so in progressively deeper water.
The deeper white bass go, the more they tend to bunch up. This behavior makes a vertical approach more effective than a horizontal approach.
Indeed, nearly 100% of my clients’ fish landed this week came via vertical tactics, whereas we had a roughly 70/30 vertical/horizontal split the week prior, and a 50/50 split earlier in October.
The approach I take is fairly straightforward. Using all of the traditional sonar tools at my disposal (side-imaging, down-imaging, and colored sonar), I search for schools of white bass tightly grouped together on bottom.
Note I said “on bottom.” I simply do not stop and fish for fish which appear suspended this time of year, as they are moving and feeding so aggressively, by the time I turn around and get over top of where they were, they could be hundreds of yards away. Contrast this with fish found with sonar which are holding on the bottom; these fish tend to stay put at least long enough for me to set up over top of them with Spot-Lock technology.
Most of my fishing this week took place around 20 feet deep early in the morning under low-light conditions, and then moved out deeper to just shy of 40 feet deep as we headed toward that 11 o’clock hour.
Once atop the fish I have found, I have had all of my clients armed with spinning rods rigged with 20-pound Sufix 832 Advanced Superline braid, a 35-pound test Invisaswivel, a 25-pound test fluorocarbon leader, and a MAL Heavy Lure with a silver blade and white tail tied directly to the leader.
You can find these lures locally at National Athletic Supply in Belton, Eagle Express in Harker Heights or online at www.WhiteBassTools.com.
Giving each client a bit of elbow row to his or her left or right, I have each angler drop their presentation vertically until it reaches bottom. After manually closing the bail and turning the reel’s handle just enough to remove any slack, I have each person crank their lure up off the bottom a minimum of six turns, with the first turn being harder and faster than the rest in order to overcome inertia and get the spinner blade spinning.
Although this approach alone has and will account for solid catches of white bass, I am taking this one step further and adding state-of-the-art Garmin LiveScope technology to the mix.
This technology features a high, full-screen refresh rate of about 15 times per second, which gives the user a view of the underwater world which is sonogram-like, resembling a video.
Each angler can watch his or her bait fall to bottom and rise back toward the surface on the retrieve, as well as see every fish in the area and those fishes’ response to the baits.
I can think of only one thing which could make the current state of affairs any better, and that is the addition of migratory, fish-eating birds, such as gulls and terns.
Again, if history is any teacher, the first of these birds will show up around the week before Thanksgiving and stay until mid-March. They patrol the lake’s surface looking for dead and wounded baitfish which have been killed or crippled by gamefish feeding on them from below. Once these birds begin diving in a given area repeatedly, it is a sure sign that active fish are nearby.
Although the fall is not traditionally associated with good fishing, and although fall fishing competes with hunting, holidays. football and a myriad of school-related activities, it is, in my opinion, the single best time of year to put novices and kids on fish simply because the weather is often pleasant and the fish so cooperative.
