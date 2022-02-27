On Feb. 20, 13-year-old Everett Michael Mach of Belton was fishing in the vicinity of North Point Yacht Club on Belton Lake with his twin brother, Carter. Both were accompanied at that marina by their dad, Stephen Mach.
The boys’ father introduced the twins to the sport of fishing at a young age. Mach said.
“I’ve been taking him and his brother to the marina since they were in diapers.”
Sunday’s weather was comfortable, falling several days after the previous cold front had passed, and three days prior to the arrival of the winter storm which moved in late Tuesday.
Belton’s surface temperature stood around 52F, and the lake was approximately 2.85 feet below normal full-pool level.
According to the boys’ father, “Everett and his brother, Carter, were crappie fishing all weekend. When the bite slowed, they switched gears to target black bass.”
Everett chose to rig up with a Senko — a style of soft plastic lure shaped like a worm. He presented the bait with a Duckett 7-foot baitcasting rod mated with a Shimano Curado casting reel filled with 15-pound-test Berkley Big Game monofilament fishing line.
What was about to unfold in the hour which followed Everett’s change of tactics is the kind of thing bass anglers the world over dream about, and which some go to their grave never experiencing.
While fishing in one location while standing on a dock in the marina area, Everett hooked, fought and brought to net a 7.05-pound largemouth bass.
Everett, a staunch advocate of catch-and-release fishing, returned that large fish to the water.
Within minutes, while still in the same area, the young man hooked, fought and brought to net an even larger bass. This one weighed in at 8.02 pounds and was also promptly released.
Everett’s incredible run was not yet over. Minutes after releasing the 8.02-pound fish, a much larger black bass inhaled his Senko. Once again, Everett hooked, fought and brought to net what is now pending as the Junior Angler catch-and-release category largemouth bass. This fish weighed 11.07 pounds.
When Everett’s father saw the catch, he suspected the fish would qualify as a record of some sort, so he contacted me after a friend, Adam Glasner, provided him with my phone number in my role as an official Texas Parks and Wildlife Department fish weigh station operator.
We originally discussed plans to get the fish to a certified scale, as the digital scale Mach used was not certified. However, when I learned of Everett’s desire to release the fish in healthy condition, I suggested the fish be entered in the catch-and-release category.
Fish entered in the catch-and-release category are qualified by their length only. This is done so that handling and transportation, as is often required in attempting to get a fish to a certified scale, is eliminated.
The largemouth bass measured 25.25 inches long, with a girth of 20.25 inches. This will set the record for that species for the Junior Angler catch-and-release category, open to all anglers under the age of 17.
As the Mach family debated what to do with the outsized fish as they worked through the requirements for entering a record catch, the fish was kept lively in a large livewell at the marina.
Stephen Mach said of his son, Everett, “It was important to him ... about the fish staying healthy; and it indeed was when it was released.”
The Mach brothers are no strangers to record-class fish. A quick check of TPWD’s records for Belton Lake shows Everett holds the All-Ages Rod and Reel category record for channel catfish at 8.01 pounds. Carter holds the All-Ages Rod and Reel record for bluegill sunfish at 0.80 pounds.
