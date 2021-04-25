On Thursday morning, I was honored to participate in a birthday celebration for Bell County native, ardent angler and nonagenarian Billy Joe Oliver. This celebration did not take place in a living room, nor a restaurant. In fact, it did not take place indoors at all.
Oliver was born at home on April 25, 1930, in Little Flock, Texas, which is a small farming community just outside of Temple.
After graduating from Troy High School, Oliver went on to earn an associate’s degree at Temple College, a bachelor’s degree at Abilene Christian University and a master’s degree at Southwest Texas State University.
Back when Oliver first began teaching, he recalled supplementing his income by working at the Kyle Hotel in Troy during the summer months.
Over the span of his career, Oliver impacted the lives of others as a teacher, coach, principal and supervisor of student teachers at Baylor University.
Who could have known that one talented eighth-grader he coached to a 29-0 season in girls’ basketball would, some years later, become his own daughter-in-law, Dicque Oliver?
I first got to know the Oliver family about 11 years ago when one of Oliver’s four sons, Joe, then the superintendent of the Wills Point Independent School District, contacted me about providing him and some of his family members with a summertime fishing trip.
I was immediately impressed by the closeness of the entire Oliver clan, how comfortable they seemed with one another, how they good-naturedly poked fun at one another, and how they stayed up-to-date with even small details in one another’s lives.
I saw they made an intentional effort to be with one another routinely.
Since that first meeting, some contingent of the Oliver family has come out fishing and reuniting with family at least once annually ever since.
Billy Joe Oliver was first introduced to the sport of fishing in 1945 at age 15 when he attended a Troy High School Future Farmers of America camp near Thorndale.
He recalls landing a single, three-quarter-pound catfish out of the San Gabriel River and has been hooked on fishing ever since.
As Billy Joe Oliver and his wife, Betty Jean, raised their four sons, Joe, Jamie, Jack, and Jeffrey, Billy Joe Oliver introduced each of the boys to fishing as well.
During their child-rearing years, the Olivers would go nearly every year to a church emcampment on the Red River in New Mexico at which the men would slip off to go catch trout while the women headed out to shop together.
Joe recalls many fishing trips with his father and his own kids taken to Bedias Creek near Lake Livingston, to the Bosque River, and to the Brazos River, typically to chase white bass during spring break, and to Belton Lake, Lake Waco and Aquilla Lake to chase crappie.
Joe said, “We have many fond memories and stories of fishing trips over the years. I am 68 years old and I remember fishing trips for at least 60 years!”
Billy Joe and Betty Jean, age 89, now reside together at Garden Estates assisted living facility in Temple, but a lifetime of teaching and coaching found the Olivers in Troy and Robinson, as well — never far from Billy Joe Oliver’s birthplace.
Although Billy Joe Oliver has many fond memories of the people he has fished with and the fish he has landed, he is especially fond of the times he and fellow coach Andy Bell spent fishing the Texas coast near Rockport, where they pursued speckled trout and redfish, often hooking up with several fish at once.
As Billy Joe Oliver has gotten older, he has stayed a bit closer to home than in years past, but still loves to ply local waters.
Thursday’s trip was evidence of just that. Joe arranged to pick his father up around 7 a.m., and, by 7:30, the pair arrived at lakeside on Belton Lake, bundled up and ready to board the boat on that unusually cool 51-degree April morning.
Soon after, one of Billy Joe Oliver’s grandchildren (there are 12 of them), Thomas Oliver, joined us. Inspired in part by his grandfather (whom he calls “Pa”), Thomas is considering taking some time away from his teaching profession to pursue an advanced degree in outdoor adventure through Southern Oregon University.
He sees a need to help the elderly interested in the outdoors overcome some of the logistical challenges to actually getting there.
The three generations of Olivers wound up landing and releasing exactly 180 white bass during this 91st birthday outing in just three and a half hours under ideal conditions that included breezy weather and cloudy skies.
With the outdoors and angling as his backdrop, Billy Joe Oliver shared with his sons that God comes first, that family is everything, that a love of coaching and teaching positively impacts others, and that fishing is a simple way to keep a family together in an increasingly complex world.
Happy birthday, Billy Joe Oliver!
