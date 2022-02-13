For readers unfamiliar with the sport, bowfishing involves the harvest of non-game species of fish using specialized archery equipment.
Modern bowfishing equipment typically includes a compound bow to which a close-faced reel or other form of line retriever is attached. The line from that device is attached to a heavy, fiberglass arrow equipped with a barbed tip, all designed to allow the archer to shoot a fish, then retrieve the fish and the arrow.
Non-game species of fish generally include those fish to which no length or bag limits apply, such as carp, some species of gar, buffalo fish, gizzard shad, suckers and others.
Many anglers frequenting our local reservoirs are unaware that bowfishing takes place on them, due to the fact that most bowfishing takes place under the cover of darkness when fish tend to spend more time in shallow water, thus allowing the lights used by bowfishers to illuminate these shallows, thus revealing fish which are shallow enough to shoot.
Two of the greatest challenges in bowfishing are consistently finding fish which are shallow enough toshoot, and learning to aim at fish located at various depths and distances away while accounting for refraction.
Refraction refers to the way light is bent as it enters the water, thus making objects appear to be other than where they actually are. Because of refraction, many novice bowfishers tend to miss by shooting high over top of the fish when they take aim directly at a fish. To overcome this, bowfishers learn to aim beneath the location where fish appear to be.
I was recently contacted by Rick Munguia, the owner of Awesome Bowfishing based in Briggs.
Munguia phoned me in my capacity as an official Texas Park and Wildlife Department fish weigh station.
Munguia and some friends — Angel Rivera, Juan Vences, Jacob Howard and Richard Ginsberg — had taken a large longnosed gar and wanted to make arrangements to weigh it. Munguia suspected the gar was large enough to challenge the current bowfishing record for Stillhouse Hollow Lake set by Florence firefighter Darrick Gray back in April of 2018. That fish was over 56 inches long and weighed 25 pounds.
Records for fish which are kept are all based on the weight of the fish, not the fish’s length, whereas record status for fish which are caught and released are based solely on the fish’s length.
Munguia was born and raised in Pampa, where he resided for 40 years. After several visits to the Texas Hill Country, Munguia and his wife decided to move with their two daughters to Central Texas.
The family made the move to Briggs in 2015, where they have resided ever since.
Munguia works as the head of the dismantling department at Harold’s Auto Parts in Briggs. It was a connection at his work which led to Munguia’s interest in bowfishing.
“One of our employees has friends who own a bowfishing guide service,” Munguia said. “We booked with them, and after the first time I was hooked.”
That guide service was Highly Suspect Bowfishing based in Bertram.
During the overnight hours on Saturday, Jan. 29, Munguia and his friends had been combing over the waters of the Lampasas River, upstream from Stillhouse Hollow.
“We were just about done for the night when we came across the big ol’ fish,” Munguia said.
Since he was acting in the capacity of a guide to his friends, he gave the first shot at the fish to Rivera.
“Angel was so excited that he missed high,” Munguia said. “I shot and didn’t miss. Right away I called for backup. Ginsberg and Juan both shot and missed, crossing lines over mine. They stayed calm and untangled their lines. Angel had reloaded, and this time he didn’t miss. We worked together to get her on board. What an amazing fish. I’ve caught many longnose, but nothing like her.”
After Munguia’s introduction to the sport, he started his own part-time bowfishing guide service called Awesome Bowfishing, a sole proprietorship registered in Burnet County.
“Awesome Bowfishing is in its infancy,” Munguia said. “It is my dream of sharing with others the passion of hunting and fishing at the same time.”
Munguia’s bowfishing platform consists of a 2022 Tracker Grizzly 2072 boat equipped with a 36-volt, 112-pound thrust Riptide Fortrex trolling motor by Minn Kota. To light up the night, Munguia counts on his 2,000-watt Firman generator which supplies power to a bank of 12 100-watt SeeLite bowfishing lights.
Munguia’s choice of archery equipment includes a Zebco 808 close-faced reel with 150-pound test line attached to a Cajun Shore Runner compound bow. Muzzy arrows and safety slide gar point arrowheads complete the package.
After working to get the large gar into the boat, Munguia placed the fish into an icewater bath to keep it from dehydrating while figuring out how and where to get the fish weighed. Munguia’s own length measurements led him to believe the fish had a chance at eclipsing the current lake record.
Shortly after phoning me, Munguia and I met where I weighed the fish using a certified scale.
Unfortunately, the fish fell just short of the existing record’s 25 pounds, but the fish was still a personal best for Munguia, and he is continuing forward with plans to do a full skin mount of the fish.
Munguia may be contacted at awesomebowfishing@gmail.com or at 806-664-1084.
