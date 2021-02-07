On Jan. 29. Joey Sapien, his two sons Easton (age 2) and Wyatt (age 9), and Joey’s friend David Ross all headed out on Stillhouse Hollow Lake to set out juglines in hopes of catching catfish.
Ross, who piloted the boat, landed a 32-pound blue catfish on this body of water last year.
Jugline setups vary greatly from angler to angler. Ross’ preferred setup includes a half of a brick as the anchoring device, a gallon jug as the float and a heavy length of braided twine strung between the two as the main line. In this main line, Ross ties three loops in the braided twine at approximately 3 feet, 6 feet and 9 feet above the brick.
One end of a 2-foot-long leader made of 250-pound test braided twine is attached to a swivel which is then attached to a trotline quick-release clip, thus allowing one leader to be attached to each of the three loops in the main line. On the terminal end of each leader, Ross ties an 8/0 Bass Pro Shops CatMaxx offset circle hook.
Ross has found that making the leaders independently detachable helps him stay organized and tangle-free versus having leaders permanently affixed to the mainline — a big advantage, especially when fishing solo.
Such was the setup the four anglers would leave set out overnight, baited with frozen shad.
At 12:23 p.m. on Jan. 30, the anglers returned to check their lines, this time accompanied by Ross’ mother.
According to Wyatt, “... David used his Spot-Lock trolling motor to anchor the boat facing into the wind. As I grabbed the jug from the right side of the boat, I noticed that this particular jug had some weight to it and the fight was on! I began pulling it up as the line went side to side. I retrieved the net and just before it was netted, I thought the fish had spit the hook out, but he was already in the net. It was the biggest blue cat I have ever landed in the boat.”
Ross recognized the fish had potential as a lake record in the Junior Angler All-Tackle category, and had Sapien phone me in my capacity as a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department weigh station to make arrangements for weighing, measuring and photographing the fish.
The blue catfish weighed 21.5 pounds on a certified scale, and measured 34¼ inches with the mouth closed and tail lobes pinched together, as required by TPWD.
According to Wyatt’s father, “When he was a young boy at approximately the age of 1½, (I) would take him with (me) on an old jon boat upriver where he caught his first catch on a trotline. He began to grow each year and catch more and different kinds of species from freshwater to saltwater. To this day, when the sun is out he asks, “Is it a good day for fishing?” Wyatt has caught his fair share of fish through his 9 years and strives to catch monster catfish each year.”
Sapien and Ross have included Wyatt on multiple fishing adventures, from white bass fishing at Colorado Bend to many ocean trips targeting a multitude of species.
Sapien added, “Wyatt has grown a love for the sport of fishing and continues to learn different techniques and locations on where to fish and why, depending on the weather. Wyatt will continue to strive each year to catch bigger and more fish.”
When asked about his favorite fish to catch, Wyatt named the red drum, saying its fight is like no other.
“Fishing in the bay, you never know what you’re going to catch using finger0size mullet,” he said.
Wyatt’s record application was submitted to TPWD on Jan 30. Due to delays caused by COVID-19, and at a time when more people are exploring the outdoors as an alternative to indoor recreation than ever before, the TPWD now provides anglers submitting records with the following automated response:
“Thank you for contacting the Angler Recognition Program of Texas Parks and Wildlife, your message has been received. While we try to answer requests for information promptly, we are currently experiencing a high volume of application submissions and application status requests. Angler Recognition Award applications are being processed in the order they were received. An email notification will be sent to you at the time your application begins the verification process. Progress on the backlog of awards will be reported on the Fish Record and Awards web page as a special notice. We update this twice monthly.
“The Angler Recognition Program team will work hard to deliver quality information and service to you regarding your inquiry or submission. We appreciate your patience while the Angler Recognition Program is in this time of transition.”
