Under the cover of darkness on Feb. 25, Rick Munguia of Briggs and his friend, Angel Rivera, also from Briggs, tried their hand at bowfishing on the waters of Lake Brownwood, just north of the town of Brownwood.
Although both men are experienced bowfishermen, this was their first visit to this body of water.
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s records concerning Lake Brownwood, it covers approximately 6,490 acres when full, has a maximum depth of 95 feet, and was impounded in 1933. By comparison, Stillhouse Hollow Lake here in Bell County covers 6,439 acres when full.
According to Munguia: “We at Awesome Bowfishing are always looking to scout new waters for potential clients, and with that comes the opportunity to hone our archery skills and ability to locate fish. It also allows us the chance at attaining lake record status for archery on selected non-game fish species.”
Munguia did not just randomly travel to Lake Brownwood, rather, he was intentional about when he went.
“We chose Saturday the 25th due to the calmer winds and mild temperatures for that evening, as higher winds hinder the ability to maneuver the vessel and to visually locate our targets.
“With a low temperature of 51 degrees and a light, five mile per hour south-southeast wind, conditions were in our favor for a good night.”
Munguia also did not go into this trip “blind.” He sought out some local input and shared how he owed, “... a big thanks to the administrator of the Lake Brownwood Fishing Facebook page, Richard Blain, for his assistance and knowledge of Lake Brownwood.”
Once on the water, Rivera and Munguia’s night began to unfold.
“Knowing that the springtime spawn is near, we decided to work the shallow creek areas. We cautiously made our way back to the first cove on the unfamiliar waters avoiding trees stumps and rocks that could potentially damage the boat,” Munguia said.
“After about an hour of trolling, we landed the first fish of the night and it really picked up from there. shooting fish in almost every area we trolled. Midway through the hunt we trolled into a nice shallow flat with a good group of small trees. Angel and I both saw the big carp swimming fast on the port side heading from the bow to the stern of the boat. I was several fish up on Rivera, so I was drawn back prepared to shoot backup allowing Angel the first shot.”
“(Angel’s) arrow missed high, and I quickly fired striking the fish in the upper section just under the dorsal fin. It was a good shot striking the fish in this area as carp are soft bodied and a mid- to low-body shot sometimes results in losing the fish,” Munguia said.
I asked Munguia about what exactly happened once the fish was arrowed and began to panic and fight.
He explained, “I try to never tug too hard on a big fish, which could also result in the arrow pulling out, so I allowed it to swim away a little reeling only when feeling the resistance lighten. After 30 seconds or so I had the big carp onboard.”
Once Rivera and Munguia got a good look at the fish out of the water, they knew the fish had record book potential.
Munguia recalled, “... feeling like it was a potential record.
“I weighed it and knew It was over the standing 10-pound common carp archery record for this particular lake.”
The next day, the men’s suspicions were confirmed when they took the fish to be weighed at an official Texas Parks and Wildlife Department weighing station. The fish measured 26.25 inches and weighed 10.75 pounds on certified scales — enough to eclipse the existing record. Munguia’s record application is now pending with TPWD.
When all was said and done, the men harvested six smallmouth buffalo, six common carp and four longnose gar for a total weight of 143 pounds of fish.
In just their second season as an official guide service, Awesome Bowfishing has now collected seven fish records on four different Texas lakes.
As Awesome Bowfishing has grown, it has invested back into the business, making multiple gear improvements over the past year.
“We recently added the Mercury Vessel View module to the Mercury 115 outboard which powers the 2072 Grizzly Tracker,” Munguia said. “The module connects by Bluetooth to my phone, allowing me to monitor motor hours, fuel usage, revolutions per minute, speed, due maintenance on particular components, and many other features.
“We are now running a Westinghouse 3700 generator as our main power supply to run 14 100-watt lights, and we’ve also added two more 100-watt LED lights to the stern of the boat. We have also done away with the three heavy and unreliable deep cycle 12-volt batteries that ran the 112-pound troller and replaced them with two 36-volt lithium batteries with a switch between them which allows us to cycle between the two for the ability to run all night if necessary.”
When asked about his archery equipment, Munguia replied, “I’m now using the Muzzy XD Pro reel which has a fast gear ratio and built-in reel seat which makes it faster and lighter than the Zebco 808 previously used. We’re now using the Hercules long barb arrows with carp point tips and Fin Finder safety slides purchased through Bowfishing Extreme.
“We enjoy the sport of bowfishing very much, and it’s a great way to spend an evening with family, friends or even as a co-worker team building event. We have recently partnered up with Elm Creek Ranch Wedding Venue in Bertram, Texas, to give our guests quality lodging options.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.