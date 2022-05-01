The annual threadfin shad spawn is now in full swing on Belton Lake.
Most every morning, millions of these small forage fish, each roughly 3½ inches in length, transition rapidly from deep water up into the shallows where they then run parallel to the shoreline.
As they swim along quickly and frantically, the females drop their small, yellow-tinted, adhesive eggs, while the males fertilize those eggs by releasing milt (the fish version of semen).
As these forage fish focus on reproduction, gamefish and non-game species of all sorts focus on making these threadfin shad their next meal.
All manner of fish chase these shad, often using the shoreline as an edge to pin the bait against. At times, shad become so desperate to escape the predators that they jump out of the water, thus stranding themselves on dry land.
Largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, white bass, hybrid striped bass, gar, blue catfish, freshwater drum and crappie round out the usual list of suspects churning the water as they gorge themselves on these protein-rich baitfish.
If that were not enough, even more predators may be found standing on the shoreline awaiting the spawning shad. White herons, blue herons, green herons and crows all come to cash in on the buffet as well. The crows look for stranded, dead or dying fish up on the shoreline, while the herons spear fresh fish from right out of the water using their long, sharp beaks.
This spawning activity began, slowly at first, about three weeks ago. It is going strong now and will remain at a high level through the third week of May if history is any teacher. The spawning typically tapers off quickly in the final week of May and, by early June, not a hint of these threadfin shad will be witnessed up shallow any longer.
So, understanding that this is taking place so predictably, what can anglers do to cash in on the easy fishing presented by such an abundance of gamefish up in shallow water? Here are some considerations:
GO EARLY — On most days, the roughly hour-long shad spawning activity takes place about 45 minutes prior to sunrise and until about 15 minutes thereafter. The window is short and you have to get on these fish before the direct sun strikes the water. Sunny days see shorter windows of opportunity; cloudy days make for a longer spawning duration.
WATCH THE WIND — Shad will be spawning on wind-blown shorelines almost exclusively. Do not make the mistake of seeking calm, protected areas just because they offer you more ease in boat control.
WATCH THE BIRDS — White herons are especially easy to spot, even in low-light conditions. If you see a small flock (three to six birds) standing close together on a length of shoreline, you can bet shad are spawning in the area. If they are spearing with their beaks over and over again, you can bet the shad are spawning at that exact location.
SEEK OUT SLOW-TAPERING AREAS — Bottoms with slow tapers draw shad best. Look for long distances between contour lines on your chartplotter/sonar unit’s mapping feature to find such areas.
MATCH THE HATCH — Use lures with size, shape and colors which are similar to that of threadfin shad.
My personal favorite is the MAL Original Lure with chartreuse tail. A white spinnerbait with a silver willowleaf blade is a favorite, and Alabama Rig multi-bait lures are popular. Lipless crankbaits perform well also.
KEEP YOUR DISTANCE — Shallow bait and gamefish are easily spooked. Keep noise down, keep your trolling motor under control and stay as far away from the action as your casting ability allows.
KEEP IT MOVING — Once your bait hits the water, immediately begin working it back to the boat. Letting the lure fall to bottom will often result in snags and/or retrieves below the level of the fish. Retrieving a snagged lure by running a boat over to it essentially ruins the potential of that area.
BE REALISTIC — Realize that this spawning takes place over a limited span of time under low-light conditions. Once it is over, it is over until the next day. Do not make the mistake of lingering up shallow hoping the fish will come back. They will not. Move out deeper and employ appropriate tactics there.
This productive fishing will continue on for at least another month. Be smart and note where the spawning takes place under given wind and sky conditions. You may find that returning there under similar conditions may produce for you year after year.
