Beginning July 12, and continuing all through this past week, the topwater fishing action on Belton Lake has been intense and productive.
Although topwater action normally takes place this time of year, very stable, dry, high-pressure meteorological conditions serve to enhance the action. According to many forecasters, we are in for at least another week of the same hot, dry weather we are currently experiencing. This likely means we will continue to enjoy solid morning topwater action over this span of time.
Topwater fishing develops when schools of gamefish, including white bass, largemouth bass and hybrid striped bass, work together to herd forage fish, primarily threadfin shad, to the surface, trap them there and feast on them.
Because this feeding can be rather easily seen, even from a distance, anglers are drawn to the action.
This includes anglers who may otherwise not be so adept at finding fish which are not so apparent. So, the effect of this topwater action is that of consolidating anglers into areas where such action is taking place.
If courtesy is not exercised in such conditions, anglers can unwittingly ruin for themselves and for others what could have been a long spell of productive topwater activity.
So, what are some of these behaviors to observe and to avoid?
LIST OF DOS
1. Do operate your boat so as to avoid casting a wake over top of fish which are feeding on the surface.
A wake will force fish to leave the surface and often immediately bring surface action to a halt.
2. Do come off plane and idle toward schooling fish starting about 100 yards away from the school.
Once you are within about 60 yards, turn off your outboard motor and use your trolling motor to close the final distance.
3. Do position yourself upwind from the school of fish, thus allowing the wind to push you toward the fish. You can cast as you approach the fish, as you drift through them,and after you pass by them, all without making them aware of your presence by using either your outboard or trolling motor.
LIST OF DON’TS
1. Don’t chase after fish as they move in a given direction. Your results will plummet if you choose to pursue this tactic. This is the single most common mistake I observe on Stillhouse Hollow and Belton lakes. Instead, observe which way the school is heading and circle around to get ahead of it, using your trolling motor only.
2. Don’t horn in on a school of fish someone else is already fishing. When fish are schooling, there will be multiple schools working in the area. Find your own school and enjoy the solitude of fishing away from others, as well as the satisfaction of working to find your own fish.
3. Don’t get too close. If you can hear the conversation from another boat and/or see interference on your sonar caused by another boat, you are too close. I would suggest that a 40-yard buffer is considerate when boat traffic is high on weekends; allow even more room on less crowded weekdays.
Basically, doing unto others as you would have others do unto you is the guiding principle here.
Each of the recent rounds of topwater fishing have produced 100-plus fish mornings for my clients, and all in under 4 hours’ time, thus allowing us to get off the water prior to approximately 10:30 a.m. when the heat can really start to be felt.
We have had our best results using MAL Original Lures with chartreuse tails which are modified to allow for very fast unhooking. I simply snip off one of the three tines, and then mash down the barbs on the remaining two points.
This small, heavy bait does a great job of imitating shad. I use a well-filled, large diameter spinning reel (the Pflueger Arbor reel) with light, 10-pound-test braided line, connected via a pair of back-to-back Uni-knots to a 25-pound-test fluorocarbon leader.
Taking long casts over as many fish as possible will increase your odds of success, as will observing the above tips about keeping a buffer between your boat and the fish, as well as other boats.
There are plenty of fish to go around. There is no need to crowd others and hinder their enjoyment.
There is no need to crowd the fish and cause them to leave the surface prematurely.
Many anglers violate these principles out of ignorance. The purpose of this article is to bring these courteous considerations to light so our limited public recreation areas can be as enjoyable as possible.
