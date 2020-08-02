As I spoke with Cliff Brown, operations manager of Texas Boat World and one of the driving forces behind the annual Fishing for Freedom event held each autumn for the past 14 years, there was both an air of disappointment that Fishing for Freedom would not take place as the fishing community has come to know it, as well as an air of resoluteness that, no matter what, an event to honor our military and first responders would take place.
Fishing for Freedom has been the single largest bass fishing event taking place annually here on our Central Texas lakes for nearly 15 years. Each year 250 to 300 boaters paired up with an
equal number of active duty or retired members of the military to compete for over $50,000 in prizes. The two-angler team weighing in the heaviest five-fish limit emerged victorious, with prize money being paid out down to approximately 20 places.
The evening prior to the tournament, boaters, guest anglers, spouses, sponsors and support personnel all gathered at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, enjoying a meal together while being addressed by a guest speaker. Throughout the occasion, prize giveaways took place, a live auction and silent auction ensued and raffle winners were announced.
A number of features have made this tournament attractive to participants throughout its history. First, there is the goodwill gesture of providing a guided fishing experience to people who have voluntarily placed their lives on the line for the benefit of our freedom and our American way of life. Next, there is the camaraderie of joining together with several hundred other folks with like interests in the outdoors. And there is the draw of much reward with little risk, thanks to the generosity of the event’s many sponsors making the tournament, prizes and dinner the night before, all possible without charging admission nor an entry fee.
This year, with uncertainty about the availability of the two large venues used to host the event, the Killeen Civic and Conference Center and the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area,
organizers had little choice but to consider alternatives.
For 2020, a new boat will still be awarded to a participant in this year’s modified version of Fishing for Freedom.
The Fishing for Freedom Committee already secured the commitment of a new boat for 2020’s event from boat-maker Earl Bentz, the president of Caymas Boats, back in November of 2019.
Bentz first helped the fledgling Fishing for Freedom effort 15 years ago when he donated a boat at the request of Rick Cayton, the former owner of Texas Boat World. Bentz has donated a boat to the event every year since, even after leaving Triton Boats to form the Caymas Boat company.
Mercury Marine has graciously donated an outboard motor to complement these boats for each of the 15 years of the event.
This year a brand new white- and black-trimmed Caymas CX18SS fiberglass bass boat powered by a four-stroke Mercury 150-horsepower motor, all mounted on a single-axle Benchmark
trailer will be the prize for one lucky soldier, retiree or first responder.
Beginning on Sept. 1, qualifying individuals may complete one entry per person, per business day, in-person at Texas Boat World, located at 303 West Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.
On Dec. 15, one person will be drawn out of the collection of entries during an event covered live on social media to be awarded the boat, motor and trailer package.
Qualifying individuals include those on active duty, those who retired from the military (including medically-retired personnel), and those who currently serve as first responders.
Identification may be requested. For clarity, those who separated from the military other than by retirement are not eligible, thus, simply being a veteran does not necessarily qualify an
individual for this contest.
The Caymas prize is valued at $35,000 and has an impressive list of standard features including all composite construction, Surf Turf cockpit floor covering, fore and aft non-skid step mats, a
tinted cockpit windshield, Sea Star hydraulic steering and more.
Some of the fishing-specific features include a livewell overflow system, livewell fill, recirculation, and pump-out pumps, two rod buckles, drink holders, a bow trim switch, a
recessed space for a trolling motor foot control, locking storage boxes, a tackle storage organizing system, fishing rod storage boxes and more.
Creature comforts include a custom steering wheel, a two-bank battery charger, extended leg room in the driver’s console, digital gaugeworks, storage lid pistons, stainless steel pull-up boat
cleats, a built-in ice chest, battery trays, and a stainless steel propeller.
The winner will be responsible for covering the cost of the tax, title and license, as well as the cost of any added accessories, plus the rigging for those accessories.
The Texas Boat World Facebook page will contain the lastest news on this Fishing for Freedom contest. That may be found at facebook.com/Texasboat/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.