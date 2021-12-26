Established in 2009, the Soldiers’ Kids Involved in Fishing Fun (SKIFF) program’s purpose remains the same today as when it was founded — to provide fishing trips to the children of military members separated from their parents by their parents’ military duty, and to do so at no charge to the family.
This past week alone, five local elementary-aged kids were able to enjoy a half-day of fishing on Belton Lake, landing a combined 188 fish for their efforts.
On Thursday morning, siblings Liam and Sophia Garcia arrived at Belton Lake bundled up for the cool weather. Like many kids participating in the program, the Garcias participated without their homefront parent coming along, as their mom, Veronica Munoz, had two younger children to care for, as well.
The children’s father, Sgt. Manuel Garcia Perelta, is an automated logistics specialist with four years in the Army. He’s currently deployed.
During their three-and-a-half hour adventure, the Garcia kids learned how to work a Bladed Hazy Eye Slab vertically using spinning gear. Hungry seagulls pointed the way to the gamefish the children caught as those birds fed on the small forage fish being pushed to the surface by larger fish. In this way, the presence of the birds served as a clue as to where the larger fish were located on the 13,000-acre reservoir.
Liam and Sophia concluded their morning with exactly 100 fish landed.
That same afternoon, boys from two families stepped aboard for an adventure beginning at 2 p.m., and concluding at sunset, around 5:30.
Ethan Garrison’s dad, Staff Sgt. Leon Garrison, was recently sent to Fort Benning, Georgia, for a leadership development course. He has served as an infantryman for 12 years. Ethan’s mother, Jamie Garrison, coordinated her son’s adventure by texting the local SKIFF trip coordinator.
Robert DeLoach’s dad, Lt. Col. John DeLoach, is currently deployed to eastern Europe with his aviation unit. Robert’s mother, Rebecca DeLoach, coordinated the trip after seeing a posting on the Fort Hood Area Events Facebook page.
Ethan and Robert used the same vertical jigging tactics which were so successful in the morning, and due to their previous fishing experience, were also able to cast horizontally with MAL Heavy Lures to tempt fish in shallow water.
Thanks to high winds preventing access to more open water, and to brighter conditions, the afternoon tally was not as great as the morning’s. The boys still landed a total of 36 fish.
On Friday, Ian Hinkel, age 10, was joined by his aunt for a full morning in pursuit of white bass.
Ian’s father, Andrew Weidlich, has been in the Army for nine years serving as a Blackhawk helicopter mechanic and is currently separated from his family while serving in Germany.
Andrew’s results were a bit lopsided. He landed 21 fish in the first 2½ hours on the water following a 7:40 a.m. start, then, in the final hour, more than doubled his catch, landing an additional 31 fish for a total of 52 fish landed after increasing wind and light turned the fish on.
Andrew landed all of his fish on the larger, white, 3/4-ounce Bladed Hazy Eye Slab.
Over the span of the program’s existence, 516 kids, most from Fort Hood, have stepped aboard SKIFF’s boat. Those kids’ cumulative catch now totals 13,475 fish, averaging just over 26 fish caught per child.
The SKIFF program has a “parents optional” policy, meaning homefront parents are as welcome to attend with their child as they are to simply leave their child in SKIFF’s care for the trip’s duration.
Single parenting while a spouse is deployed is demanding, and one of SKIFF’s aims is to provide a time of respite to parents who may need a break from parenting.
Parents wishing to avail themselves of this program may simply phone or text SKIFF’s local trip coordinator at 254-368-7411. The next two available dates will coincide with the Killeen Independent School District’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday (Monday, Jan. 17) and Presidents’ Day holiday (Monday, Feb. 21).
