The winter solstice takes place on Dec. 22. On this date, the day with the shortest duration of daylight all year, winter will officially begin.
This, of course, is according to the calendar. For we Texans, winter seemingly began sometime in late October when the mercury dipped below 40 degrees for the first time!
Regardless of how you define winter, fishing successfully in cold weather calls for some preparation in order to be able to enjoy the outdoors and remain outdoors for any length of time.
As I enter my 16th year of operating my fishing guide business, I have seen some woefully unprepared anglers show up at dockside hoping to catch some fish with me during the winter months. Knowing such clients’ experiences were not going to be nearly as enjoyable as if they had dressed well, I began
including cold-weather clothing suggestions with my pre-trip emails sent two evenings in advance of a given fishing trip date.
I wish to share with you here how I personally prepare for winter fishing. There is an old saying, attributed to the Norwegians, which goes like this: “There is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing.”
Another saying we have all heard regarding dressing for the cold is to "dress in layers". While this is true, it is also uselessly general. I want to provide specifics on how many layers, what sort of layers and where those layers should be.
The guidance I provide below is for a Central Texas winter outing, typically no colder than 28F, up to 50F.
HEAD FIRST
Let us begin with the head and work our way down. For mornings beginning in the high 20s up to around 40F, I will first slip a balaclava over my head, let it rest around my neck, put on a baseball cap and my glasses, then pull the balaclava up over my baseball cap, thus securing it from blowing off as I
pilot my boat, and also snugging the earpieces of my glasses against the sides of my head.
The baseball cap is there for both a bit of warmth, but mainly to shield my eyes from the glare of any sun reflecting off the water.
If the wind is blowing hard, thus contributing to wind chill, I will also wear a stretchy beanie hat, also called a watch cap, over the balaclava. This watch cap will extend down over my ears.
My favorite balaclavas are the thin, stretchy ones made of spandex or polyester. Brands I have used that served me well are Seirus, Aegend and the house brand from Kohl’s.
This thin, stretchy balaclava material gives the greatest flexibility in wear. The lower portion of the face opening can be placed under the chin, under the lower lip, under the nose or over the nose, depending on your needs.
TORSO
I place the greatest number of layers on my torso. Beginning next to my skin and working outward, I wear a cotton, short sleeved T-shirt. On top of that goes a thin, stretchy, long-sleeved turtleneck long underwear top made of a blend of spandex, polyester and nylon. I use one made by Reebok for runners
and one made by Cabelas for outdoorsmen interchangeably.
On top of this goes a thick, waffle-pattern long underwear top which has a ¾-zippered front with padding around the uppermost position of the zipper to prevent chin irritation. This piece comes from the U.S. military’s line of cold weather clothing, and is referred to as a ‘Cold Weather Gen III Mid Weight
Shirt’. It includes thumb-holes at the end of the sleeves to keep this shirt in place when pulling the next layer on over top of it.
One of the nice things about living within driving distance of Fort Hood is access to well-designed military clothing at bargain prices found in the various military surplus stores in Killeen. Nearly all components of the Army’s ECWCS (Extended Cold Weather Clothing System) can be purchased at one of
these establishments. This three-quarter zip shirt is one of those items.
Next, I wear a thick, cotton, hooded sweatshirt. On top of that goes a light, unhooded, Poly-fil insulated, quilted, puffy jacket which is fully zippered. My go-to piece here is an inexpensive Magellan jacket by Academy.
Finally, to waterproof myself against boat spray and precipitation goes a waterproof, hooded, fully zippered windbreaker with zippered pockets. I use a Columbia Omni-Tech top and a Cabelas Gore-Tex top interchangeably.
As the temperature rises, the outer windbreaker and the quilted jacket (both fully zippered) can be quickly removed, leaving me with the hooded sweatshirt as my outermost layer.
On days starting in the high 30s or 40s, I will omit the three-quarter zip shirt and keep the rest.
On the coldest days, I will pull the sweatshirt hood and the windbreaker hood up over the balaclava and secure them against blowing back as I am piloting the boat.
With this in mind, be sure the sweatshirt and the windbreaker have quality ties which allow the hood on each to be cinched up well and kept in place. Practice adjusting these with gloves on before you go fishing.
HANDS
I carry a number of different types of gloves given the variety of tasks I will face on a typical trip.
Because I am the guide, I do all of the fish unhooking, thus, my hands are routinely wet and I must have enough dexterity to wiggle sometimes small hooks so as to quickly release fish.
For dexterity’s sake, I keep a box of disposable, 6-mil nitrile exam gloves in the boat. These are in the Raven line of products produced by SAS Safety Corporation, and can be found on Amazon. Although these are not worn for warmth, they do provide more warmth than no hand covering at all. I wear
these under other gloves, taking the other gloves off so as to keep them dry and give me the temporary dexterity I need when a fish is landed.
On top of these nitrile gloves I wear a pair of thin Force gloves made by Carhartt which feature a C-Touch index finger which (usually) allows touch-screen phone and sonar use without degloving.
This two-glove combination works well on the low end of our temperature scale. If we have warmer (upper 30s or 40s) temperatures, I will simply wear a nitrile-dipped work glove, of which there is a variety offered at Harbor Freight. The Rapala Fisherman’s glove is a good one-glove option, but is not
nimble enough to remove all hooks without degloving.
I always keep a spare pair of gloves onboard in case the pair I am wearing gets wet or blown away. I also keep a pair of fleece-lined mittens in case I get very cold. My gloved or ungloved hands can be placed inside these mittens and flexed for a few minutes to get feeling and nimbleness back.
LOWER BODY
The legs seem to be the least susceptible to cold. I simply wear one pair of tight-fitting long john bottoms, one pair of waffle-pattern thick long johns (called Mid Weight Drawers) from the ECWCS line on top of the first layer, and a pair of 511-brand cargo pants on top of that. I am not wild about the 511
prices, but, they are ruggedly built, have strong belt loops, excellent hook-and-loop closures and lots of big pockets which I can get my gloved hands into and out of.
FEET
This is where I see the most skimping amongst my clients. You simply cannot take everyday footwear, jam a foot with three pairs of socks on it into that footwear and expect to stay warm. The idea of layering works only when pockets of air are trapped between layers. Constricting feet with tight-fitting
footgear is a huge mistake.
Even on the coldest days I wear only one pair of thick socks made of Merino wool, and a pair of high-topped, insulated, waterproof Muck Boot Company-brand boots. The model I own is the Field Blazer style. I tried these boots on at Academy with the thick socks I knew I would be wearing with them to be
sure there was some roominess in the boot.
These boots measure 15 inches to the top of the upper and the uppers are made of thick neoprene.
On warmer days, a thinner pair of socks will suffice.
Remember, you are not hiking with these on, rather, you are going to be rather sedentary, so a loose fit (which might cause blisters in a hiking boot) is a desired trait for such a fishing boot. The room allows warm air to be trapped in the boot, and for the wearer to flex his or her toes if a chill does set in.
Consider extending your season and extending your stay in the outdoors by improving your wardrobe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.