As I write this during the second week of November, both of our local reservoirs are quite low.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is currently 11.22 feet low and is falling at a rate of approximately 0.03 feet per day, or about a foot every 33 days. Belton Lake is 13.26 feet low and is falling at approximately the same rate.
Dealing with this current low-water scenario requires some forethought if you are going to be both safe and successful.
The first challenge you will face is getting your boat launched. If you trailer your boat, getting launched and reloaded is a hassle right now, especially if you are by yourself.
Because the floating courtesy docks have been left high and dry by the receding water, there are no other choices but to beach your boat either on the concrete boat ramp or on the unimproved shoreline adjacent to the boat ramp.
Even if you are launching with the help of a partner, that partner is still going to have to ground the boat on the ramp or the shoreline to pick up the person driving the tow vehicle. The same is true when you finish up your trip and go to reload onto your trailer.
Thinking through how you are going to do this will save you some hassle. I launch my boat solo five to six times per week. I have invested in two tools to help me accomplish this safely and efficiently.
The first tool is a pair of knee-high waterproof boots so I can wade from the water’s edge to the bow of my boat (typically out a few feet from shore and in water just a bit more than ankle deep, or more with wave action) and not get my feet wet. This will be especially important as our weather gets colder.
The second tool is a length of industrial strength bungee cord which is about the length of my boat, with a carabiner on either end. I hook one carabiner to my boat’s bow eye and the other end to the hook on my trailer’s winch strap. I simply back slowly into the water until my boat begins to float and drift rearward off the trailer, then I pull the trailer out from beneath the boat. The boat glides right up onto the boat ramp, neatly centered behind by trailer and tow vehicle.
I then (with boots on) wade out to the boat, unhook the carabiner from the bow eye and go park while leaving my boat snugged up on the concrete boat ramp. This actually takes less time than getting in the boat, backing it off the trailer, beaching it, etc., as is traditionally done. Having a keel guard installed before doing this is a prerequisite. Being cognizant of which way the wind will push the rear end of your boat before you return to it is also prudent.
Setting the launching and loading issues aside, there are also significant challenges to the fishing now.
Simply heading out to your tried-and-true waypoints marking your favorite fishing holes is likely to result in disappointment since those areas are now 11 to 13-plus feet shallower than they likely were when you marked them.
I have the good fortune of fishing five to six times each week, which allows me to follow the day-to-day movements of gamefish and baitfish. I am now catching fish in places I have never caught fish in before in the 30 years I have fished our two local reservoirs.
Generally speaking, if an area at which you have previously enjoyed success is slowly-sloping (indicated on your sonar unit’s map by topographic contour lines which are spread far apart) you can often simply move out deeper, using your original waypoint as a starting point, and find fish.
Also generally speaking, if an area at which you have previously enjoyed success is steeply sloped (indicated on your sonar unit’s map by topographic contour lines which are stacked closely together) you are unlikely to enjoy success by simply moving further out toward deeper water.
Beyond these two generalities, really scrutinizing your contour map prior to your fishing trip is going to pay dividends now.
To get the most out of your map, use the water level offset feature if your unit is equipped with one.
Look up the elevation for the lake you intend to fish, and enter that into your sonar unit’s mapping so the maps will reflect the new shoreline location and reassign correct depth values to your contour lines.
Next, make sure your contour interval is set as low as it will go. For example, if you can choose between a 10-foot contour interval, a five-foot contour interval, or a one-foot contour interval, you will want to choose the one-foot contour interval to show you the greatest detail.
Some makes, like many Garmin sonar units, have quality mapping built-in. Other makes, like many Humminbird units, only include basic mapping and count on the user purchasing and installing a map card to make the most of their mapping.
Next, if your unit allows you to use coloration to indicate one or several depth ranges, this can be helpful in locating additional productive water to fish once the depth and slope fish are using is initially identified.
For example, if I catch white bass on a slow-sloping area in 42 feet of water, I can shade the 41- to 43-foot depth range in a certain color on either my Humminbird Solix or my Garmin 8616 to make it pop out at me. I will then look at that colored area for a slope which matches or nearly matches the water I found fish in. This will give me additional locations to probe.
If history is any teacher, migrating gulls should be showing up in the next two weeks in sufficient numbers to aid in finding fish. By taking note of depth and slope where these birds find fish and then seeking out areas with similar depth and slope, one can enjoy a bit of a shortcut to the otherwise tedious process of combing over acres and acres of water with sonar alone.
One final note concerning our low water: use this as an opportunity to mark fish-holding cover and hazards to navigation so you can take advantage of both when the reservoirs rise once again.
For example, many anglers like to fish in the backs of coves. If the route from a cove’s mouth to the rear of that cove is choked with logs and stumps, you can navigate around visible obstacles while using a short, colored trail or track segment on your map while the lake is low so that when the water rises and these obstacles are no longer visible, you still have a curvilinear, safe path to follow.
Likewise, drawing near to potential fish-holding (or boat-damaging) objects and setting a waypoint on them so they can either be found or avoided in the future is another way to take advantage of the unique look we are getting “beneath the waves” right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.