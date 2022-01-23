Belton Anglers Stocking Hybrid (BASH), a cooperative of local anglers seeking to revive the waning hybrid striped bass fishery at Belton Lake, has made significant progress in the few short weeks since officially announcing its formation and initiating fundraising efforts.
BASH seeks to raise sufficient funds to make up for any shortfall which the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department may encounter in reaching its own hybrid striped bass stocking goals for Belton Lake.
TPWD’s stocking goal for 2022 is one million hybrid striped bass.
If, for example, TPWD was only able to produce or procure 600,000 of these, BASH would come alongside TPWD and purchase the remaining 400,000 fish to ensure a full stocking takes place.
When I first wrote about the cooperative in this column on Jan. 9, BASH had already obtained TPWD permission to engage in private stocking. BASH had already established a relationship with Keo Fish Farm in Keo, Arkansas, to nail down pricing, freight and other logistics. BASH had already established a stand-alone business checking account for deposit of funds, and BASH had already set a 2022 fundraising goal.
Since that time, BASH held its first public meeting after being invited by the Legacy Outfitters men’s group to speak at their monthly gathering on Jan. 11. Thirty-eight participants attended that meeting.
BASH has also established a time, place and date for what it anticipates will be its largest public meeting prior to engaging in 2022’s stocking activities, if stocking is required.
That meeting is open to the public and will be held at Miller’s Smokehouse in Belton. The venue is located at 300 Central Avenue and was chosen for its central location and adequate parking. The formal presentation will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening a few minutes prior to that.
No food will be served in conjunction with this event.
The meeting has several purposes. First, BASH will explain how its existence is intended to help revive the waning hybrid striped bass fishery on Belton Lake.
Next, BASH hopes to dispel myths about hybrid stocking having a negative impact on largemouth bass and largemouth bass fishing.
BASH will introduce John Tibbs, TPWD’s Inland Fisheries Management District Supervisor, who has kindly lent his support to BASH’s efforts and will be present to field questions from the public.
Finally, BASH will work to emphasize the importance of personal responsibility in maintaining a vibrant fishery by letting anglers know what they can do to both take care of the fishery we already have, and aid BASH efforts for improving the fishery’s future.
All of the full-time, professional fishing guides currently working Belton Lake have been invited to this public meeting, as well.
BASH’s primary mechanism for fundraising in 2022 will be through a raffle in which donors’ monetary donations gain them chances to win prizes which have been donated by local business and individuals.
Even before announcing the raffle or any of the prizes which have been donated, BASH had already reached over 25% of its fundraising goal of $7,060 — enough to purchase 1.2 million hybrid fry.
The raffle prizes donated by the time the public meeting takes place on Feb. 8 will be unveiled at that meeting, and the official open window for raffle donations will begin shortly thereafter, running through most of the month of February with a drawing scheduled to take place in early March.
That drawing is planned to be shown via Facebook Live with one or both of the late Josh Bingham’s children drawing the winning tickets out of the hopper.
BASH will conduct live interviews this month on KTEM-AM 1400, and on KRXT-FM 98.5.
Prior to the invitation to these radio interviews, BASH had only established a means of donating via both a Square link and a Square QR code, neither of which can be communicated easily on the radio.
For this reason, the link and QR code were placed on a more simply communicated medium, using the easily remembered website name BeltonBASH.org.
Those interested in learning more about BASH, attending the public meeting, donating raffle items or buying raffle tickets may contact me, Bob Maindelle, in my capacity as BASH’s lead organizer, an unpaid, volunteer position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.