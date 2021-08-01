My cell phone rang mid-morning on Monday. It was a local number but I did not recognize it.
Being a glass-half-full kind of guy, I thought it may be a potential fishing client (versus the glass-half-empty side of me who would think it was someone wanting me to extend my vehicle’s warranty).
Right at that moment I had my hands quite full. I had two adults and three children on the boat, we were on the fish, and it was lively, but I hate to send anyone to voicemail because I know I never like when that happens to me.
The fellow on the other end of the line, Garrett Ralston, told me he had been referred my way and asked if I had any openings during the week. I explained my situation and asked if I could call him back when my trip concluded, which I did.
As we got to talk a bit more at length, I learned that Garrett’s 14-year-old son, Liam, who lives with his mother in California, was near the end of a two-week visit with Ralston at his home in Harker Heights.
Ralston wanted to get Liam out fishing, but without a boat, without local experience and with limited access to productive waters, he thought that going the route of hiring a fishing guide might make for a more memorable experience with his son.
My morning fishing schedule is full well into August, and I normally do not accept bookings in the afternoons until after Labor Day due to the heat and tough fishing normally encountered this time of year during that portion of the day.
Still, I appreciated what Ralston was trying to accomplish, so, I proposed that we do a shortened evening trip on Wednesday, going out for three hours instead of the usual four hours. We agreed that would work for all concerned and made a date of it.
As I arrived at Belton Lake in advance of the trip, the temperature was 95, and there was only a breath of wind moving the reservoir’s surface. Minimal cloud cover did not help the situation.
I used the time between my arrival and my clients’ arrival to do some scouting. Sonar revealed ample bait most everywhere, but little in the way of gamefish.
As the Ralstons arrived, I got the gear set up for them based on their right-handedness, showed them where all the safety equipment was located, and then prayed for our safety and success. We pushed away from the courtesy dock and I demonstrated to them the tactics we would employ.
We fished two areas unsuccessfully using downriggers, then, around 6:45 p.m., moved to our third area, still hopeful.
I had explained earlier that on summer afternoon trips, you often wind up catching as many fish in the final hour as you did in the two or three previous hours leading up to it.
As we covered ground using both side-imaging sonar and our downrigging equipment, we began to see small schools of white bass beginning to coalesce and patrol. I would spot them on side-imaging, mark them, then navigate back to them using my mapping function on the same Humminbird Solix sonar unit. Some schools moved before we got back to them, but some did not, and those that did not would yield a fish or two each. Before long, enough schools were milling around in the area we were patrolling that I felt we could get them to respond to a vertical tactic using MAL lures.
We chose MAL Heavy Lures in white for this work and steadily caught singles and doubles as father and son got accustomed to the assistance which Garmin LiveScope sonar offered them.
After about an hour at this, the light finally dimmed enough to spur fish to rise to the surface and trap shad there, feeding on them aggressively and continuously. Although the feeding was not violent or splashy (because the bait is small and does not require aggressive chasing on the part of the predator fish), it was just noticeable on the nearly smooth lake’s surface.
We had the fish all to ourselves as they fed on topwater for about 40 minutes. I had Garrett on my left and Liam on my right up on the bow casting deck as I ran the trolling motor manually, seated between them. I kept both father and son in casting distance and took fish off the hook as fast as they could catch them.
For this work, I chose long, 8-foot St. Croix panfish series rods, large diameter spools, light line and the MAL Original Lure in chartreuse. The Original, although it doesn’t cast as far as the MAL Heavy, also does not sink as quickly, so when I wanted to be sure my clients were keeping their retrieves up high in the water column where the fish were, I went with this 5/8-oz. bait over the 7/8-oz. bait.
Although I suppose my opinion is a bit prejudiced, I really felt Ralston made a good call here on his son’s behalf. Yes, they could have gone out and drowned some worms off the bank at Stillhouse Hollow Lake, where hydrilla now chokes the near-shore water for yards, and perhaps caught a few sunfish, but in wanting to have a memorable time with his son in the limited time the two had together, this was definitely the way to go.
There are handful of competent fishing guides here on our local waters. If you find yourself in a situation like Ralston’s, or have a special occasion like a child’s birthday you wish to celebrate, or perhaps you are trying to get an aging parent out of the house for a spell, consider guided fishing.
Typically, you simply show up with a valid license, snacks, appropriate clothing, and a good attitude, and a good guide will take care of the rest. Asking around for a referral never hurts. In Ralston’s case, his former sergeant major put in a good word for me which convinced Ralston to give me a call.
It was particularly gratifying to me to be able to put together this enjoyable father-and-son time for the Ralstons, as I learned during our time on the water that Garrett previously had a negative experience on a guided trip down in Florida, so, he risked getting burnt a second time in trusting me to put him on fish.
By the time night fell on Belton Lake, as the skies darkened and the air began to cool, father and son had landed 68 fish, of which 46 were landed in our final 45 minutes. The fish tales were already being woven as we made our way back to the dock in the dark.
