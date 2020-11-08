What a great week it was to be outdoors this past week.
From a fishing perspective, you could not ask for more than nature brought us. A stable weather pattern with consistently manageable southerly winds led to a slow warmup and stabilized lake surface temperatures in the mid-60s.
I fished with five groups during the week and each crew managed over 100 fish landed during their half-day trip, from Shawn DeJournett’s solo effort of 104 fish Tuesday evening to the five-man Bates Nissan’s crew’s haul of 288 fish on Friday morning.
With at least two more days of such conditions forecast through Tuesday, there is still much more great autumn fishing ahead.
On one of those aforementioned fishing trips to Belton Lake, as I was wrapping up a trip around 11 a.m., I noted a solo figure in a black pickup truck begin traversing the parking lot on foot. It looked like he was picking up trash.
After I got my boat on the trailer and prepared to depart, I glanced again at the fellow and realized that it was Rick Smith, owner of Marine Outlet in Temple. Indeed, he had a sack of trash in one hand and a muck-encrusted folding chair he had fished out of the lake in the other. He informed me that Marine Outlet had taken on the responsibility of policing Arrowhead Point boat launch in order to keep the Corps of Engineers from closing it in the off-season from October through the end of February.
As we conversed further, he shared with me about an upcoming event Marine Outlet will be hosting on Saturday, Nov 21, which I thought would be of interest to the local angling community, so I am sharing that with you here.
On that date, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Marine Outlet will be hosting a swap meet nicknamed the “Basement Bargain Blowout.”
Marine Outlet will be opening up its grounds to buyers and sellers of all things fishing- and boating-related in an open-air market format.
As the company has been working to better organize their parts room, they have come up with sonar units, propellors, Bimini tops, fishing tackle, boat parts and more which they will be offering at deeply discounted prices that day, as well.
If you are a local fisherman, boater, hunter, camper or outdoorsman or woman and have an accumulation of surplus items with value you would like to sell, give to a rookie or trade for someone else’s accumulation of surplus items with value, this will be the place for you.
Those with something to sell, trade or give away need only show up timely with your wares, a tabletop to display them on, and a chair to sit in. There is no fee to participate either as a seller or a buyer, and Marine Outlet will even be serving hot dogs and refreshments to all in attendance.
The event is being coordinated by Tiffany Lee, Marine Outlet’s finance and insurance specialist. Anyone with questions may contact her at 254-773-9931 or at tiffanylee@marineoutlet.com.
I participated in one of these events several years ago at Smith’s establishment and came home with a 12-pound downrigger ball which I traded for a nearly full spool of braided line which was too heavy for my liking. That ball would have retailed for around $85, so the trade was a win-win. I also sold a number of rods which I was no longer using in my guide business, thus reducing clutter in my “ready room.”
For those who decide to take advantage of this event, I offer a few suggestions based on my past experience from operating my booth at boat shows through the years.
First, know what your items are worth before you arrive. The last thing you want to do with several folks gathered around your table is wait on a slow cell phone connection to try to do a Google search on the spot. Do your homework ahead of time.
Next, consider putting price tags on your items. Some people simply will not approach you to ask the price of something, so a price tag can help such folks decide if they would like to consider buying your wares.
Next, be pleasant as you negotiate. Some people enjoy haggling. Know what your bottom line will be for an item before you show up so you are ready to negotiate.
Next, clean your gear up. A few minutes spent on that rod or reel with some warm, soapy water and a toothbrush can help you substantially increase your selling price when you make things appealing to the eye.
Next, bring change. Bring lots of singles and $5 bills and your coin jar full of loose change so you can make change on the spot.
Finally, prepare for comfort. Wear comfortable clothes, comfortable shoes, a hat to protect from the sun, and layer if it is cold. Bring snacks and drinks in a small cooler so you do not get “hangry.” Make sure the seat you bring is one you can get up from repeatedly over the course of the event. Some folks prefer stools to lean on instead of chairs to sit in for this reason.
This should be a great community event. The address is 4410 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple, which is on the south-bound Interstate 35 frontage road, south of the Loop 363 overpass over I-35.
