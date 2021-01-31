The Tuff-Man Series’ 2020-21 season concluded last Sunday following a two-day event held first on Stillhouse Hollow Lake on Saturday, followed by the closing day fished on Belton Lake.
The two-angler teams qualifying for this championship event did so based on both participation and performance in the five regular-season events leading up to the championship.
On Saturday on Stillhouse Hollow, 77 teams launched at safe light around 7 a.m.
Sixty-one of those teams weighed in at least one legal bass by the time the event concluded. Twenty of those 61 teams weighed in a full five-fish limit.
The weigh-in, originally scheduled as one of the main attractions at the Central Texas Boat Show, had to be moved to lakeside following the announcement that the show would not take place as scheduled due to concerns over COVID-19 trends in Bell County.
Only the top-finishing 38 teams progressed to the second day’s event on Belton Lake. The weight of the sack brought in by the 38th-place team on the first day was 5.49 pounds, which consisted of a single fish.
Finishing in the lead after the first day were Billy and Fred Freeman with 25.54 pounds, followed by a 20.08-pound sack taken by Hayden and Jordan Grimm, and the third place, 18.15-pound sack brought to the scales by Sam Jones and Keith Honeycutt.
The Freemans’ limit was anchored by what would turn out to be the second largest fish of the entire two-day event; that fished weighed in at 6.8 pounds.
In all, 195 bass weighing just over a cumulative 510 pounds were caught and released on this first day.
On Sunday, those top 38 teams arrived at a fog-blanketed Belton Lake. The fog was so pervasive that the National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory that stretched into the afternoon hours.
Foggy conditions are known to coincide with difficult fishing. Foggy conditions are normally accompanied by calm winds which also contribute to difficult fishing. The fog limited visibility and made travel from place to place at high speeds more difficult.
The fog’s impact was certainly seen in the results registered at the scale at the close of Sunday’s event.
Only 10 teams managed to bring in a full five-fish limit, and the weight of the heaviest sack was over 10 pounds lighter than the leading limit taken from Stillhouse the day prior.
In all, just 98 bass weighing just over a cumulative 195 pounds were caught and released on the second day.
On Sunday, the team of Jack Powe and Gerald Poboril took first place with 14.81 pounds, followed by a 12.94-pound sack landed by James Hester and Ryan Lohr in second place, and Byron Albrecht and Charles Reagan in third place with 12.12 pounds.
To determine the victorious team, weights from the two days were summed up.
Despite a second-day finish in 20th place with just one fish which weighed 5.6 pounds, the team of Fred and Billy Freeman’s two-day total eclipsed all others at 31.14 pounds. The men earned $15,500 with the victory.
According to Billy Freeman, “On Stillhouse, we fished 45 feet deep with a drop-shot rig and had 20 pounds by 7:45 (a.m.). We moved to our second spot at 10 and caught our big bass 32 feet deep on a drop-shot also. On Belton, we caught one fish at 10:30, 30 feet deep with a drop-shot rig.”
The championship’s second place went to Hayden and Jordan Grimm with 28.83 pounds, earning them $5,000. Third place went to Byron Albrecht and Charles Reagan with 18.26 pounds; they earned $4,000.
Albrecht and Reagan earned an additional $1,000 for being named Anglers of the Year based on their accumulation of the greatest point total for both participation and performance.
The single largest bass weighed in during the two-day event was landed by the team of Colton and Cord Zahn; it weighed 7.71 pounds. The pair earned $1,000 for that standout catch.
Tournament director Dean Thompson summed up this year’s series well, saying,” This year’s Tuff-Man Series was an eventful season, with COVID-19 and crazy weather. The anglers fished through rough winds, snow, and on the final championship day, dense fog. Day one Billy and Fred Freeman led the field only to end day two with one fish, but still held on to win. It was a great year, and all the anglers were just fantastic.”
