Meet the Ratliff family of Harker Heights. Nathan is a retired chief warrant officer helicopter pilot now flying offshore for the petrochemical industry in Louisiana. He spent seven years in the Marines, and another 13 in the Army.
Trisha oversees her four kids’ homeschooling efforts and works evenings. Their kids range in age from 4 (Clara) to 11 (Amelia) with Hunter (7) and Hannah (10) in between. The Ratliffs are originally from Orlando, Florida, but consider Texas their home now.
Because the family was already engaged in using the Classical Conversations curriculum for homeschooling when COVID-19 hit, their lives were less disrupted than were the lives of those families fully invested in public school attendance.
One of the benefits of homeschooling is having flexibility in scheduling activities which the rest of America can typically only access on the weekends or when school is otherwise not in session ... like fishing during an uncrowded weekday morning.
I asked Trisha how and why she wound up contacting me.
She said, “A friend of mine shared on Facebook that her daughter and husband went on a trip with you. I viewed your site and read your bio. I instantly knew it would be perfect for Nathan, too, since he’s been wanting to take the kids fishing for years now, but it just hasn’t ever worked out (time off of work, equipment, know-how). I knew he would have instant success and be a hero in the kids’ eyes if they could have a guided fishing trip that was geared exactly for kids. Since Nathan works out of state, gifting him a homemade Father’s Day certificate was an easy way to celebrate via FaceTime but hold our celebration until a later date.”
That later day was Aug. 28. As the big day rolled around, I came up with a plan to ensure that not only would each child catch his or her first fish, but that we could keep fish coming in the boat over the majority of our time on the water so that, especially the youngest two children, would not become disinterested or bored.
Trips like this, with quite an age spread over several kids, can be a bit tough, as what it takes to interest and engage an 11-year-old is quite different from what it takes to interest and engage a 4-year-old. My plan was to seek after quantity, and let quality fall where it may so as to keep fish coming over the side of the boat and maintain the kids’ interest over the 3½-hour duration of our trip.
We started out looking for topwater action, which did not materialize thanks to the heavy chop on the water, but that kept the boat traffic light and allowed us to get onto fish without company nearby until right as the fish were winding down their low-light feed. We had the fish to ourselves for about 40 minutes, during which time we put singles and doubles in the boat on downriggers equipped with a pair of three-armed umbrella rigs, each outfitted with Luhr Jensen Pet Spoons.
By the time the low-light feed was over, we’d landed 28 white bass. We gave the white bass time to rest and digest the forage fish consumed during their early morning binge by heading up shallow to do some sunfishing with plans to save our final hour to pursue additional white bass out in deeper water.
The shallow sunfishing went well with all the kids landing multiple fish. By around 8:45 a.m. I was hoping to get back in open water to start hunting white bass again, and by this time, the kids had landed 30 sunfish. Amelia asked if she could catch ‘just one more’ ... about 10 times!
So, we sunfished another 15 minutes and put 10 more fish in the boat for a total of 40 sunfish (including bluegill, greens and longears), then, around 9 a.m., we headed back out for a final hour’s worth of white bass fishing.
We hit two areas, finding fish suspended at 25- to 27-feet deep at the first area, and finding fish on bottom in 25 feet at the second. In our final hour or so, we landed three sets of triples, about as many doubles and plenty of singles.
By 10 a.m., the time we had all hoped all four kids would be able to make it through, we had 94 fish in the boat. This time it was dad urging the kids to push on until we had reached 100 for the morning.
That took all of about 12 minutes as we landed our final triple, four singles and one double in that span.
It is always nice to be able to finish strong, especially with kids on board.
As is my custom, I crafted a written summary of this trip, complete with photos and captions, and emailed links to my website’s blog and to my Facebook and Twitter pages to the Ratliffs. In this way, aunts, uncles, grandparents and others can relive the adventure through social media.
Following this long-awaited fishing trip, Trisha sent me a note, saying, “Thank you for a great trip today!
“This trip was the fruition of many years of Nathan wanting to take the kids fishing but not having the tools, time off of work or expertise to do so. We are thankful for such a successful guided trip, and that you helped us make such good memories for the kids.
“Thank you for your services, your mastery and skill, and top-notch equipment that made the day a success. I especially appreciated that you prayed before we launched out for the day.
"Thank you for pointing all things back to Him!”
