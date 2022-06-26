Each summer, typically between Father's Day and Independence Day, both white bass and largemouth bass will begin feeding routinely at the surface for periods of time long enough to allow an observant angler to see the fish, drive his or her boat to the fish and then cast to them repeatedly with a high expectation of success. The schooling largemouth are typically seen on Stillhouse Hollow Lake to a much greater degree than at Belton Lake, and the opposite is true of white bass.
Currently, the young-of-the-year shad are but about an inch long and cannot swim very fast. They are, therefore, easy prey, and they do not require much effort on the part of gamefish to be overtaken
and swallowed. Therefore, although topwater action is taking place right now, it can be difficult to see because it is not noisy nor splashy as it will be in the weeks to come as these small forage fish
continue to grow out.
Now, some of you may be thinking, “Those topwater fish are so aggressive, they’ll hit anything; I don’t really need advice on that.”
I would agree that those fish on topwater are certainly quite aggressive, yet, every year at this time I see anglers make 10 or 15 casts to catch just one fish on topwater, when the potential is there to catch a fish on every cast or at least every other cast.
GENERAL
First and foremost, be courteous. Do not be the guy/gal who motors into a group of boats already working topwater fish, throw your boat’s wake over those fish and ruin for everyone, including you,
what could have been 45-60 minutes of easy fishing.
Instead, cut the outboard 100-150 yards out, then use your trolling motor to close the distance.
Remember, white bass and largemouth bass prefer feeding near the surface under low-light conditions.
Do not sleep until 8 a.m., get to the lake at 9:30 a.m., and expect to get into topwater fish. On a gray, cloudy day you may find some scattered fish still around by mid-morning, but 30 minutes either side of sunrise and sunset are absolutely key.
Look for fish in the lower two-thirds of the reservoir and focus on long, slow-tapering points and shallow and mid-depth flats.
GEAR
Long spinning rods excel for launching lures over top of a school, thus allowing you to retrieve through the entire school.
A well-filled spinning reel will cast much further than an underfilled reel. Fill spinning reels to within 1/32nd inch of the spool's lip. Fill casting reels to within 1/16th inch of the top of the spool, or to the fill mark if engraved on your spool.
All else being equal, a large diameter spool will cast much further than a smaller diameter spool. For this reason, I use Pflueger's Arbor 7435 spinning reels for my topwater rigs. These feature a low 4.3:1 gear ratio.
A longer rod will generally cast further than a shorter rod, all else being equal. For this reason, I keep a specialized set of topwater rods on my boat from the St. Croix panfish series. These PFS80LMF2 rods are 8-foot long and limber. They load up and fling the bait with minimal effort. A rookie or kid can throw a bait with this eight-foot rig as far as an experienced angler with a 6.5-foot or 7-foot rod.
Use a pair of six-inch curved-tip forceps/hemostats to remove hard-to-remove hooks. Topwater action only lasts so long. You really need to “make hay while the sun shines” on this kind of fishing. Fooling
around for two or three minutes trying to unhook each fish you catch costs you precious time when you could be loading the boat with fish.
Using a swivel and leader will prevent line twist. I've really come to love the Aquateko Invisaswivel in 35-pound test. It is a fluorocarbon swivel which, instead of tearing up your rod's tip when a kid or rookie reels it up too far, will neatly plug into the rod's tip, thus preventing the damage which a brass or stainless steel swivel can inflict. Keep your leaders short so they don't hinder your casting – no longer than 14 inches should be sufficient.
Use light line. My topwater-specific rigs have 10-pound test Sufix 832 Advanced Superline braid connected to a 15-pound test fluorocarbon leader via the 35-pound test Invisaswivel. Light line will
improve your casting distance dramatically.
Finally, consider reducing the number of points on your treble hook from three down to two, either by using diagonal cutting pliers to snip a bend off of one of your MAL Lures, or by repurposing an older
MAL Lure with a damaged bend for this purpose.
Make hook removal even simpler by mashing down the barbs on those two remaining tines.
TACTICS
Try not to chase the fish. Rather, observe where they are headed, and try to get ahead of them. This way you can throw to them as they are coming toward you, while they are all around the boat, then as they are heading away, all without having to move your boat.
Although a number of lures will take fish on top this time of year, some will take more than others. My favorite, and the only one I have tied on for my clients this time of year as I anticipate topwater action, is the MAL Original Lure.
Using the lighter 5/8-oz. Original MAL with a white tail (for clear water) or a chartreuse tail (for stained water), make long casts over as many fish as you can to ensure that a maximum number of fish see your bait during the retrieve.
Remember, the gamefish are oriented on the surface where the bait is so, don't let your bait sink far after your cast hits the water. As soon as the lure hits the water, close your bail and immediately
begin a fast, steady retrieve. To effect this, I actually keep my hand on the bail as the lure sails through the air during the cast, snapping the bail shut the instant it contacts the water. I then begin reeling quickly.
Keep your rod tip pointed down low toward the water's surface to keep the lure from skipping out of the water as you retrieve quickly.
Do not jig, jerk, juke or jive the MAL Lure. Just reel it straight back in with a plain retrieve.
Excessive movements only make it harder for the fish to catch your bait.
Do not set the hook when fishing for topwater fish. There are enough fish present that you will hook a fish a greater percentage of the time if you just keep reeling in straight and fast until a fish hooks itself.
This is especially true if you use zero-stretch braided line.
By setting the hook the instant you feel a sensation, you will likely miss the fish that struck (because the pressure wave it pushes ahead of itself caused a change in the rhythm of your spinner, not because the fish had the bait in his mouth yet).
By setting the hook you will also pull the bait farther away from the other pursuing schoolmates, thus reducing the chances of a second, third or fourth strike on that same retrieve.
Searching out topwater action and then sight-casting to the fish you have found, no matter what species, is one of the most engaging and exciting forms of fishing there is. That time is upon us!
