After participating in five regular season tournaments held on five different Central Texas reservoirs beginning in September and wrapping up in early January, 72 qualifying teams competed for the first-place prize of $15,000 in the series’ two-day championship event.
That championship event was held on Jan. 22-23, with the first day’s fishing taking place on Belton Lake, and the final day’s fishing taking place on Stillhouse Hollow Lake. Teams fished approximately eight hours both days.
The weather for the first day on Belton Lakewas the polar opposite of what anglers typically prefer. The post-frontal conditions included cold temperatures, clear skies, and calm winds all day. The team of Shane and Trent Stafford managed a five-fish limit weighing 13.96 pounds to win the first day.
Trent Stafford said this about their win, “We kind of landed on a few fish early morning that allowed us to catch a limit which included our big smallmouth, then the bite died on us for a couple of hours. Once the sun got up and the temperature rose a little, we started to catch one every thirty minutes or so, culling two or three more times.”
The second- and third-place teams for Belton Lake both came in less than a half-pound behind the leaders. David Netherland and Darrell Newman placed second with 13.86 pounds. Jarrett Dehart and Daryl Leboeuf placed third with 13.65.
On the second day of the tournament, the weather moderated a bit with slightly warmer temperatures, thin cloud cover, and a bit of breeze. The water surface temperature stood around 52F.
Once again, all the competing teams set out in search of another five-fish limit. The weight of each teams’ limits from Belton and Stillhouse would be added at the end of this second day to determine the winner.
The team of Justin Rogers and David Kipp, who landed a full five-fish limit weighing 10.20 pounds on Belton Lake, added another five-fish limit weighing 17.25 pounds to take third place in the championship with a total 10-fish weight of 27.45 pound. This earned Rogers and Kipp $3,500.
The team of Keith Honeycutt and Sam Jones, who landed a full five-fish limit on Belton weighing 13.23 earning them fourth place there, added a full five-fish limit weighing 16.81 pounds to take second place in the championship with a 10-fish weight of 30.04 pounds. Honeycutt and Jones earned $5,000
The 2021-2022 season Tuff-Man Series champions were partners Wade Golden and Jason Dildine. The men put a full five-fish limit on the scales on Belton Lake which weighed 8.99 pounds, putting them in 21st place going into the second day.
According to Golden, “Starting out we had a tough day on Belton, but since we have had some recent success on Stillhouse we knew if we could have an average day we would have a chance to make up ground on Stillhouse in the grass, so we just put the trolling motor down and tried to cover as much water as we could. The grass is great for the bass fishing at Stillhouse and was key to our overall success. For the most part we locked a Power Tackle “The One” 4.5, 04 and 03 in our hands and chunked small crankbaits and traps and punched grass.”
The hydrilla-focused tactics worked well for Golden and Dildine. They added another 21.75 pounds to their tally on Stillhouse with a 7.52-pound largemouth anchoring that limit.
Their total two-day weight of 30.74 pounds was enough to clinch the championship, and the $15,000 prize which went with it.
Dean Thompson, tournament director for the Tuff-Man Series, had the following to say as the 2021-2022 season closed out: “We have completed yet another season of the Central Texas Tuff-Man Series.
“It was a thrill this year having an angler board to run this series as their own. We collected $105,000 in entry fees and paid out $109,200.00 — a 104% payback.”
Thompson continued, “I would like to thank all the anglers that fished the event. We could not have pulled this off without the help of our volunteers.”
On the horizon in our local bass fishing scene is the March-through-September Tuesday night 3X9 Series which is tentatively due to begin on March 15, after which the September-through-January Tuff-Man Series is scheduled to resume. For more information about either series contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen at 254-690-3474.
