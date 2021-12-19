While conducting on-the-water sonar training sessions, one of the most commonly sought-after skills anglers ask me about is how to go about precisely returning to targets seen on sonar.
These targets are typically fish and/or fish-holding cover.
The three major sonar manufacturers of freshwater recreational sonar in the U.S. are Garmin, Lowrance and Humminbird. Each of them has developed a system for allowing anglers to see targets on sonar and then use an interface between the sonar unit and a trolling motor to send the trolling motor to park atop a target.
The aim of this article is to describe how each of these systems work.
I contacted representatives of all three companies and asked them all the same two questions:
Question 1: How can a consumer go about identifying which of your sonar products are compatible with your GPS-style trolling motors?
Question 2: Assuming an angler is using a sonar unit with touchscreen capability, what is the touch/button-push sequence required to send the trolling motor to hold on top of an object witnessed on side-imaging?
Addressing this issue for Humminbird was Stephen Manrose, a sales associate with Dunkin-Lewis Company, a manufacturer’s representative for Humminbird.
Concerning the first question, Manrose stated the following:
Minn Kota trolling motors that have GPS fall into two different categories: Standard i-Pilot and i-Pilot Link.
If you have an i-Pilot Link trolling motor, this motor is able to link to a Humminbird unit only if that unit is a networking unit.
In the Solix series, all units are networking units. In the Helix series, all 8-inch units and larger will network.
There are select Helix units in the 5-inch and 7-inch screens that will not network. To know if your unit is able to network, just inspect the model number. For example, if you own a Helix 12 Chirp GPS MSI+G4N, the “N” signifies that this is a networking unit.
When a unit is networked to an i-Pilot Link motor, you are then able to control the trolling motor from the Humminbird unit.
Concerning the second question, once an angler sees a target of interest on side-imaging, he or she may simply touch the object with a fingertip which will cause a crosshair-style cursor to overlay that target.
With the trolling motor deployed, the angler will then press the “Go To” button on the sonar unit’s keypad. This brings up a menu on the left side of the screen which includes the “Spot Lock” option.
Once the “Spot Lock” option is chosen with the touch of a fingertip, the trolling motor will go to the target, then Spot Lock on it indefinitely.
Minn Kota trolling motors without i-Pilot Link will not perform this function.
Addressing this issue for Lowrance was Chris Brewton of the Lowrance Pro Staff.
Brewton’s response to the first question: All HDS Live, Carbon, Elite Ti and Ti2 units are compatible with the Ghost trolling motor. The user must have the NMEA 2000 network installed in their boat in order for the navigation features to work between the Ghost and any of the aforementioned units.
Brewton’s response to the second question: When a target is identified (in either 2D, DownScan or StructureScan views) simply tap the area of the screen that you want the motor to navigate towards and a cursor will appear on the screen.
Next, under the menu screen on the right (which should simultaneously appear), locate the “Go To Cursor” button. Press the “Go To Cursor” button and a notification screen will appear in the middle of the screen. It will read “Engage Autopilot in Nav Mode.” The user will select “Yes.” The user will then get an audible confirmation from the motor, and the motor will navigate to the GPS coordinates of the target.
Finally, addressing these questions for Garmin was Garmin Regional Sales Manager Zach Brown.
Brown’s response to the first question: any Garmin EchoMap unit with a model number greater than 73 (i.e. EchoMap 73, Echomap 93, Echomap Ultra 106, etc.) and/or any Garmin GPSMAP unit will communicate with the Garmin Force trolling motor. The common thread on each of these units is that they are able to create their own wireless network.
Brown relayed his reply to the second question to me by phone.
With the trolling motor deployed and the sonar unit in a map/SideVu split screen, the user must first create a waypoint atop the target seen on SideVu by making a diagonal swipe on the screen from low-left to high-right. This will cause a crosshairs to appear on the screen which can be placed over the target by dragging the crosshairs to the target.
Next, look for the round “Create Waypoint” button at the top, right corner of the screen and press it to create a waypoint on the target.
Next, look at the map screen to verify the presence of the new waypoint on the map.
Finally, touch waypoint on the map screen and look for the pop-up menu on the right side of that map screen. Find the “Navigate To” option and press it. The motor will go to the waypoint and will anchor atop it.
To clarify, Garmin sonar units will only communicate with the Garmin Force trolling motor to perform this parking function. Lowrance units will communicate with either Motorguide GPS-style trolling motors or Lowrance Ghost trolling motors. Humminbird units will only communicate with Minn Kota GPS-style trolling motors (both are owned by Johnson Outdoors).
