One day it will happen ... your choice of location, tactics and presentation, coupled with your reflexes will all come together and result in the capture of a 10-pound bass or hybrid striper, a 3-pound white bass or a 15-inch crappie.
When that day comes, you will want to be ready to capture that trophy in photographic form. If you subscribe to catch-and-release, your photo will be the only record remaining of that catch after it slips back into the depths.
If you clean and eat your catch, the colors will soon fade after capture and will never be as brilliant and pronounced as they were after just being taken from the water.
If you choose to mount your trophy, whether with a skin mount or a fiberglass replica, quality photos will help your taxidermist get the proportions and coloration just right.
Even if your fish is not a trophy, taking quality photos to keep and to share with others is still satisfying.
I remember learning the hard way ... back in the 1980s, in the day of the 110-film cameras I used as a teen ... I would have my fishing buddies take a photo of me holding a nice fish, wait until the roll was used (or just take a bunch of blank photos to get to the end of the roll if I was really in a rush), and then turn the film in.
After waiting an eternity to get the film back (and not paying for express processing because I was raised in a frugal family), I would eagerly open the gummy seal on the photo pouch, grab the photos, and start sorting through them like a deck of cards to see my big fish.
All too often I was disappointed. It seemed the fish were smaller than I remembered them being when I landed them, that the poor lighting muted the pretty colors of the fish and that the photos just generally did not do the real thing justice.
Fast forward to the high quality images now captured by our smartphone. Without changing the approach to photograph of fish, many of these same, disappointing issues can still result. The hunter who is a bad shot with a $100 scope is still going to be a bad shot with a $2,000 scope — and the same is true of photography!
What follows are a few simple tips for enhancing the quality of the fish photos you take.
REGARD THE SUN
A well-lit photo is desirable. To ensure your photo is well lit, consider where the sun is and have it to your back if you are the photographer; conversely, face the sun if you are the subject of the photo with fish in hand.
BEWARE YOUR SHADOW
If you are the photographer, and you (correctly) have the sun to your back, thus coming over your shoulder from behind and illuminating the subject (your buddy with the big fish), you may cast a shadow on your subject as you do so. Shadow length varies with sun angle (shadows are longer in the morning and evening than at midday when the sun is more directly overhead).
Simply pausing to look for your shadow (or the unwanted shadows cast by other objects) and adjusting your stance and position accordingly will further enhance your photos’ quality.
BROADSIDE SHOTS
When it comes to fish, the best shots come when the fish are held broadside to the camera. Shots of a fish’s narrow, dark back or of its narrow, light belly are to be avoided. Degrees matter here. Looking through the camera (phone) lens, observing the view, and coaching the person holding the fish to turn the fish’s belly or back toward you just slightly so as to have as broadside of a photo as possible will pay dividends.
Broadside shots are always more easily accomplished when holding the fish vertically. Holding fish across your body involves more handling and more likelihood that slime will be removed from the fish.
Also, fish held across the body tend to cant forwards or backwards, thus making the fish appear thinner than it actually is.
USE A FISH GRIPPER
There are a number of nonpenetrating ‘fish grippers’ on the market which allow for minimal contact with the fish. This is handy when dealing with toothy fish, with large and/or active fish or where the subject is averse to holding the fish directly.
These grippers help in orienting the fish to a broadside position.
My favorite due to low cost, durability, and because it floats, is the Rapala Fish Gripper which comes in multiple sizes.
TIN FOIL SHINE
Some light colored fish, like while bass, hybrid stripers and crappie, have a tendency to give off a tin foil-like shine, especially when very wet as they are immediately after capture. If this reflected light can be seen with the naked eye and in the camera’s lens, it will also show up in your photo.
This is only an issue on days with direct sun. In such cases, having the person holding the fish raise or lower the fish, or having the photographer move the camera vertically (up or down) first, or as a last resort, moving the camera horizontally (left or right) until the shine is no longer seen, will alleviate this issue. Care must be taken when moving horizontally, as the fish may no longer appear broadsided, thus requiring an adjustment on the part of the person holding the fish.
MINIMIZE BACKGROUND
Unless you specifically desire to include the background in your photo (perhaps to show autumn foliage, or a waterfall, etc.), keep the subject holding the fish neatly framed while using the entirety of the frame to show only your subject.
If taking a photo of a single angler while using a phone, hold the phone vertically (long edge is oriented up and down, perpendicular to the ground) for a portrait-style photo. If taking a photo of a group of anglers standing shoulder-to-shoulder, hold the phone horizontally (long edge parallel to the ground).
This will yield a landscape-style photo.
HEAD TO TAIL
This goes hand-in-glove with minimizing background. To ensure you have captured the important stuff in your photo, be sure there is a bit of light above the subject’s head showing in the frame of the photo, and be sure there is a bit of margin below the fish’s tail (assuming the fish was held vertically).
SMILE
Remember, this is the fish of a lifetime and something to be cheerful about. Allow your face to reflect that! If you thumb through photos of satisfied customers used for marketing in any fishing tackle catalog, every one of the subjects shown are wearing smiles. Smiling grabs the attention of the viewer and communicates the importance of the event.
COUNTDOWN TO OPEN EYES
Because I conduct a lot of fishing trips with kids involved, I have had to develop this technique to make sure the images I capture show the kids with their eyes open. This little trick is especially effective when dealing with multiple kids, especially when the sun is shining in their eyes.
Start with everyone holding their fish correctly, then tell everyone to shut their eyes. Let them know you will count to three, and have them open their eyes. Be very quick to snap the photos, as kids will close their eyes once again almost instantly if the sun is bright.
SNAP AWAY, PIXELS ARE CHEAP
Once your subject(s) are positioned correctly, free of shadows, smiling and with eyes open, do not just take one photo. Take a series of 10 to 12 photos. You can then go back and review them all and choose your favorite to represent the memory. Many times eye focus, facial expressions, etc., will change noticeably in the split seconds between multiple photos. You will be glad you did this.
COACH YOUR BUDDY
Even though you have now read this, there is no guarantee your fishing buddy taking the photo of you holding your next trophy has done so. If you understand the principles I have laid out here, you can easily communicate these to whomever is taking the photo, thus coaching them to a quality product when you cannot be behind the camera yourself.
Say cheese!
