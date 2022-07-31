As I fish with clients, many of whom own their own boats, I often have them observe how my Minn Kota trolling motor does a much better job of holding in one position while on Spot-Lock than does their own motor.
Further, as I conduct on-the-water sonar training, I have begun to make it a habit to check on my clients’ trolling motors in addition to tweaking their sonar units, as I have found a surprisingly high percentage of these folks are not getting the most out of their trolling motor when it comes to precise positioning.
So, if you are a Minn Kota trolling motor owner, and your Bluetooth-equipped trolling motor has either the i-Pilot or i-Pilot Link technology built into it, this article is for you.
In order to get the most out of your trolling motor in terms of precise positioning, three things need to take place. First, your bearing sensor needs to be properly positioned and paired with your motor, your bearing sensor needs to be calibrated and you need to perform the keel alignment procedure using your hand-held remote.
The bearing sensor is similar to an electronic compass which helps the trolling motor understand where it is located and in which direction it is pointed. Due to the fact that the bearing sensor is similar in shape and size to external GPS antennas associated with sonar units, many anglers mistake it for such.
Proper Positioning
Do not assume your Minn Kota bearing sensor is correctly installed just because a dealer installed it. A properly installed sensor will be on a flat surface, it will have a clear line of sight to the trolling motor and it will not be adjacent to ferrous metallic objects, power cables or batteries (it should be at least 12 inches away).
The arrow on the bearing sensor should be oriented so as to be parallel with the keel of your boat. The arrow printed on the sensor’s white, domed top should be pointed toward the bow.
The bearing sensor must be powered with a 12-volt source.
Pairing Sensor and Motor
Once the trolling motor and the bearing sensor are correctly installed, the two must be paired together so they recognize one another. Accomplish this by turning on the trolling motor, then pushing the round, clear button on the bearing sensor until a light appears (blue or red depending on the age of your motor).
With both items powered on, once again press the clear, round button on the sensor. Hold it down for about three seconds. It will begin flashing rapidly, about one flash per second. While the bearing sensor light is flashing, immediately press and hold the “Pair” button on the top of your trolling motor’s cowling. It will make a high-pitched solid tone. Continue holding the button until the solid tone changes and beeps four times.
If the pairing is successful, the beeping sound made by the trolling motor will stop and the light on the bearing sensor will now be flashing only one time every three seconds.
From this point on, the bearing sensor should power up and do its job automatically each time the trolling motor is powered on. Likewise, the bearing sensor will power off each time the trolling motor is shut down.
This process may be done with the trolling motor stowed or deployed. It should only have to be done one time, not each time the motor is turned on.
Pairing Remote and Motor
In a similar process, the hand-held remote and the trolling motor need to be paired, as well. With the trolling motor turned on (either stowed or deployed), turn on the hand-held remote.
On the remote, select “I Agree” to dismiss the liability statement. Look for and press the “System” button, then scroll through the menu to find and press the “Pair” option. The screen will read “Scanning”.
While the screen reads “Scanning,” immediately press and hold the “Pair” button on the top of your trolling motor’s cowling. It will make a high-pitched solid tone. Continue holding the Pair button until the solid tone changes and beeps four times.
If the pairing is successful, the beeping sound made by the trolling motor will stop. You have now paired your trolling motor with your remote.
Calibrating the Bearing Sensor
To calibrate the bearing sensor, turn on your hand remote control device, and turn on and deploy your trolling motor. On the remote, select “I Agree” to dismiss the liability statement. Look for and press the “System” button, then scroll through the menu to find and press the “Sensor Cal” option.
Follow the on-screen directions by tightly turning your boat’s steering wheel to the hard left or hard right and by using your outboard motor to spin the boat in two complete circles on the water.
Your progress will be shown on the remote in one-eighth circle increments. Upon completion of the second circle, the remote should read “Calibration successful.” You will then be directed to go through the Sensor Offset procedure.
Return to the System menu and scroll to and press the Sensor Offset button. Using the left and right arrows on the remote, point your trolling motor forward and as parallel to the keel of your boat as possible by eyeballing it.
Now press “Set” on the remote. The remote will account for any alignment discrepancies and show you how many degrees you were off. You are now done with this chore. Press the “Back” button and you can now use your motor as you did before.
Assuming this process was never done on your motor previously, you will now notice that your motor will hold you more precisely when you are Spot-Locked.
This is but one of many such things covered during my four-hour-long on-the-water sonar classes which take place on my clients’ vessels. If you struggle with such tech issues, please feel free to contact me for assistance at 254-368-7411.
