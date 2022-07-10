One of the neat things about fishing is how it can be as simple or as complex as you wish to make it.
If you choose to thread a worm onto a hook, dangle that hook below a bobber and cast that bobber off the shoreline from a spot in the shade, you stand a pretty good chance that you will catch a fish doing just that.
Likewise, if you choose to bolt multiple $5,000 to $6,000 sonar units and a $3,000 trolling motor to your $70,000 bass boat with a 250-horsepower engine and work the water to a froth as you cast artificial lures frenetically, you stand a pretty good chance that you will catch fish doing just that.
Some folks do not like to make fishing a competition.
Some folks like to compete against other folks to see who can catch the most fish, or the heaviest fish.
Still others compete against themselves. If you are one of those folks who like to compete against yourself, striving to do just a little bit better each time you head out, this article is especially for you.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department developed a program some years ago named the Elite Angler program.
According to TPWD, “Anglers who catch trophy class fish of five different species will be recognized as Elite Anglers. To be eligible for this one-time award, an angler must earn five freshwater or five saltwater Big Fish Awards. Anglers who achieve Elite ranking will be listed on the Angler Recognition Program website and will receive a special certificate commemorating their accomplishment.”
One of the great things about this program is its simplicity. Those three sentences describe the entire concept.
This begs the question, “What exactly are trophy class fish?”
I am glad you asked! TPWD has compiled a short list of both freshwater species and saltwater species, and has assigned to each species the minimum length that species must measure in order to be considered a trophy class fish.
For thoroughness’ sake, I am going to list here all of the freshwater species anglers might expect to encounter here in Central Texas, followed by the minimum length in parentheses: Guadalupe bass (14 inches), hybrid striped bass (25), largemouth bass (21), smallmouth bass (18), spotted bass (16), striped bass (35), white bass (15), bluegill (10), smallmouth buffalo (32), common carp (30), blue catfish (36), channel catfish (30), flathead catfish (45), black or white crappie (15), freshwater drum (25), longnose gar (50), spotted gar (42), sunfish (10).
Should you catch one of these trophy fish, being prepared to handle it in such a way as to meet the program’s criteria for documenting the catch is critical. What follows is a real-life example of how this process plays out.
On Wednesday I welcomed aboard my boat Rick Vincent of Salado, and his high school-aged son, Cody Vincent. Rick had arranged a morning fishing trip for the two of them in celebration of Cody’s 18th birthday.
I chose to fish on Belton Lake and to pursue white bass. While fishing in approximately 33 feet of water, casting MAL Dense Lures out horizontally and working them back to the boat using a sawtooth retrieve on spinning gear, Cody hooked and landed a trophy white bass.
I immediately recognized the fish had trophy potential, so I unhooked it quickly, placed it in the livewell to recuperate and prepared to measure and photograph the fish.
Two photographs are required for a Big Fish Award. The first must show the angler holding the fish. The second must show the fish, with its mouth closed and tail lobes pinched together, on some manner of measuring device. This can be a ruler, a tape measure, a yard stick, etc.
I use a tool specifically designed for measuring fish. It is generically referred to as a bump board. Bump boards have a 90-degree bend in them, giving the fish’s nose something to press against so that a
true length measurement can be quickly made.
The name brand of the bump board I have affixed to the deck of my boat is the Check-It Stik made by T.G. Industries located in Pinehurst, Texas. It is tough-as-nails and has survived over two decades of heavy foot traffic and innumerable pressure washings with all of its markings still quite readable.
With my Apple iPhone’s camera ready, in order to minimize the fish’s time spent out of the water, I scooped the fish out of the livewell and handed it to Cody to pose for the first photo. After taking several shots so I could later choose the clearest, we returned the fish to the livewell to breathe a bit.
Next, after giving Cody instructions on making sure the fish’s nose contacted the bump board and on squeezing the fish’s tail lobes together, I once again scooped the fish out of the livewell, handed it to Cody, and we worked with one another to ensure a clear photo showing that both the nose and tail of the fish, and the Check-It Stik’s markings, were all clearly readable. I snapped a few duplicate photos and we returned the fish to the water in excellent shape in hopes it will pass on its superior genetics to another generation of white bass.
During the afternoon following the trip, I completed the TPWD’s “Big Fish Award” application. Simply doing an internet search using this term will produce what you need.
Most of the information required by the form is found on your fishing license. Additionally, your email address, the water body the fish was caught from and the lure or bait it was caught on are also requested.
I prefer to email my forms and photos to TPWD, but you can also go the U.S. Postal Service route.
Emails may be sent to: Anglers.Recognition@tpwd.texas.gov.
The following morning, I got the following reply from TPWD, “Thank you very much for sending in the application and photographs to the Angler Recognition Program. If there are any questions, I will let you know.”
The email was signed by a TPWD employee working in the Angler Recognition Program.
Cody will receive a “Big Fish Certificate, suitable for framing, by mail in a few weeks’ time. This will be his first of five such required steps toward freshwater Elite Angler status.
