June a typically tough month of transition
If there was one month I could delete from the fishing calendar, it would be June.
Going from the productive month of May directly to the predictable month of July would be ideal, but here in the real world, June must be dealt with.
There are a number of things in play which make June a tough month for fishing. First, as the month begins, our surface temperatures are typically approaching 80 degrees, and are planted in the 80s by month’s end.
This is above the preferred temperature range for many warm-water species, so even though these fish are cold-blooded and their metabolism rises with temperature to some extent, temperatures above their preferred temperature range see them feed less than at their preferred temperature range.
Next, the thermocline begins to develop. Simply put, water stratifies by temperature. Cool water sinks to the bottom, and warmer, less dense water floats atop the more dense cool water. The warmer top layer remains well-oxygenated, while the cooler, lower layer stagnates and becomes oxygen poor. A transition layer between the warm, top layer and the cool, bottom layer develops, as well. It is called the thermocline.
Fish often hold in, or just above, the thermocline, as it offers the coolest temperature in the well-oxygenated upper, warm layer of water.
Additionally, there is typically an abundance of bait present in the system. This year, conditions were excellent at Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes for spawning shad, as the water remained slightly higher than full pool over the 6-8 week duration of the spawn.
In June, as the shad fry grow out, they leave the shallow aters they were spawned in and roam about near the algae-rich surface water, feeding and growing as they do so.
Finally, there is the heat factor. It simply is not as comfortable nor as enjoyable to fish long and hard as the temperatures rise and the sun beats down on you.
HOW TO CONTEND WITH JUNE
Although there is no magic bullet which will allow anglers to load the boat every trip out in June, there are a few things anglers can do to contend with this stubborn month.
GO EARLY, GO LATE
The 30 minutes prior to sunrise and the hour that follows it, as well as the hour prior to sunset and the half hour that follows it are likely the three most productive hours of the day during the summer months.
Planning your trip to be on the water during these key times can make your efforts both more productive and more enjoyable. Fish will be as shallow as they will be all day in the low-light conditions around sunrise, and will move back toward shallow water as sunset comes and goes.
COVER WATER WITH EYES OPEN
Instead of burying your head in your sonar navigating to waypoints which may have produced for you in the past, be observant with your head up and your eyes on the surface as you navigate. Summer is the most consistent time for topwater schooling action by many species. Seeing fish chase bait, seeing bait ripple the surface, seeing herons diving in open water, and checking out wind-impacted banks can all enhance your success.
Do not discount trolling or downrigging as a means to locate fish. It seems people either really like trolling or they really do not — there never seems to be much middle ground. Even if you are not a fan of trolling, it is an effective way to search for fish-holding water with a bait in the water as you slowly maneuver and keep an eye on sonar.
Downrigging, a precise form of trolling, allows anglers to present baits at exact depths at times when fish are holding consistently in a particular horizontal band of water.
Once fish are located while trolling, sticking with trolling is an option, or for those who do not care for trolling, working the same area over with horizontally presented bladebaits, swimbaits or crankbaits is an alternative.
CONSIDER ALTERNATIVE SPECIES
Focusing on what is biting well instead of doggedly pursuing species which become tougher to catch in the heat is another means of dealing with the more difficult summertime fishing situation.
For example, during the summer, I decline requests for hybrid striped bass trips. These fish get notoriously tough to catch in the summer, the effort required to obtain and maintain lively bait sharply increases, and the survival rate of released hybrid decreases. So, I leave these fish alone in the summer.
Instead, I begin fishing for blue catfish and for sunfish in addition to continuing my pursuit of white bass in the summer months. These two species stay active longer than other species do, and my catch rate for these two species actually increases in the summer months.
MULTI-BAIT RIGS
Because of the successful shad spawns we have enjoyed the past several springs, this spring included, ample quantities of this baitfish are found above the thermocline throughout our two local reservoirs, from the rivers to the dams. Never are these baitfish alone. They travel in large schools attempting to make themselves look like one large object by crowding close together as they swim.
I have found that multi-bait rigs are particularly productive in the summer months. Rigs like the Alabama Rig, the umbrella rig and other tandem- or multi-bait rigs which present more than one bait at a time shine in the summer. I believe these rigs make individual fish more likely to strike, as well as giving anglers a chance at hooking multiple fish at one time.
AVOID TOUGHEST OF THE TOUGH
As in any season of the year, local weather is, in my opinion, the single most influential factor driving fish behavior on a day-to-day basis. If the forecast calls for calm winds and cloudless skies, I will often discuss postponement of the day’s scheduled trip with my clients. These conditions are the absolute toughest the summer throws at anglers.
On the flip side, a nice 10-13 mph breeze with some thin, white or gray cloud cover can turn fish on and keep them turned on beyond the low-light periods either side of sunrise and sunset. Be weather wary.
ADDRESS CREATURE COMFORTS
Reducing the impact of sun and heat can help you stay focused and enthusiastic longer in the heat. Having cool drinks and light snacks on board, wearing light, loose clothing and considering if adding shade to your boat via a T-top or Bimini top, are all ways to help beat the heat.
June will be tough no matter how you slice it, but working smarter, not harder by considering these ways to mitigate the impact of rising temperatures will help us all work through June, headed toward the greater consistency of July and August.
