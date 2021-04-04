On March 27, Johnathon Griffith, age 33, was fishing from his kayak on Belton Lake.
The outing produced one white bass and four crappie.
Amongst those crappie caught was a black crappie — Belton holds both white crappie and black crappie — which would eclipse the existing lake record of 1.04 pounds and 12.13 inches landed on May 11, 2020.
Griffith chose to fish in the evening under clear skies. The large crappie bit right around sunset as he held his bait around 15 feet deep over fish-holding cover above a roughly 46-foot bottom.
Griffith described the catch this way: “I was assisting an older kid who was kayaking with his family, showing him the structure on the sonar and circling the structure, allowing the minnow to sit just above it. While helping him, I was actually distracted and missed the bite. But the 11-foot All-Star rod bent double with enough flex to set the hook, and the fish was landed after a short fight.”
On this evening, Griffith had chosen to bait up with a medium-sized live minnow.
Griffith, an industrial mechanic who was born in Belton and moved to Killeen three years ago, was introduced to the sport of fishing by his grandfather, Frankie Pruett. Griffith fondly remembers roaming the banks of Nolan Creek as a boy learning to fish.
Now, both Griffith’s wife, Stephanie, and his 3-year-old son, Thomas, are all involved in angling.
Once Griffith realized his catch had record-book potential, he contacted me in my capacity as an official Texas Parks and Wildlife Department weigh station. We determined that the fish would be a record if entered in the kept fish category.
We agreed to meet the following afternoon to obtain the necessary photos, weight and length measurements. In the meantime, Griffith kept the fish in an ice bath to avoid weight loss via dehydration.
Around 6 p.m. on March 28, Griffith arrived at my place of business. We took a photo of him holding the fish, we measured the fish with the mouth closed and tail lobes pinched together and photographed the fish on the ruler, and we weighed the fish on a certified scale, with a disinterested, unrelated third-party present to witness the weighing.
The fish taped exactly 13 inches and weighed in at 1.375 pounds, thus qualifying the fish as the pending lake record for that species in the kept fish category.
Griffith fishes from a Big Fish 120 kayak equipped with a Garmin Striker 4 Plus Clear-Vu sonar unit and Scotty rod holders. The 11-foot All-Star rod was mated with an Optimus reel loaded with 6-pound test Berkley monofilament. The live minnow was fished on a #4 Tru-Turn crappie hook with a one-eighth ounce egg weight attached approximately 24-inches above the hook.
Once his record is reviewed and certified by TPWD, Griffith will receive a certificate in hard copy by mail attesting to the record status of the fish. TPWD is currently working through a COVID-19 related backlog of record applications. As I have reported previously, TPWD now provides anglers submitting records with the following automated response:
“Thank you for contacting the Angler Recognition Program of Texas Parks and Wildlife, your message has been received. While we try to answer requests for information promptly, we are currently experiencing a high volume of application submissions and application status requests.
“Angler Recognition Award applications are being processed in the order they were received. An email notification will be sent to you at the time your application begins the verification process. Progress on the backlog of awards will be reported on the Fish Record and Awards webpage as a special notice, we update this twice monthly.
“The Angler Recognition Program team will work hard to deliver quality information and service to you regarding your inquiry or submission. We appreciate your patience while the Angler Recognition Program is in this time of transition.”
