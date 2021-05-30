It seems this past week no matter where I went, be it church, the gas station, the grocery store, etc., the conversation would tend toward the weather, and the unusually lengthy cool, rainy spell we just went through, as well as that rain forecast for all of the forthcoming week.
The most significant factor influencing our weather thus far this May was a slow-moving system of low barometric pressure which was located out to the west of us. This system moved at a snail’s pace from southern California to Arizona to New Mexico, then passed over and east of us Thursday and Friday, taking about two and a half weeks to make this journey.
Over this span of time, we saw 3-6 inches of rainfall over Central Texas, with enough runoff to bring our reservoirs up above conservation level and see the Corps of Engineers release rising flood water for the first time in many months.
Although we experienced at least some precipitation almost every day during this event, lightning and high winds were rare, and predictably occurred in the afternoons after the atmosphere heated up.
By paying close attention to the weather forecast, I was able to run nearly every one of my scheduled guided fishing trips despite this weather.
Those who planned to get wet by bringing appropriate wet-weather gear really cashed in on the excellent fishing fueled by the low-pressure weather.
A number of clients who have been out with me before and experienced such weather-driven success actually called specifically to request that I put them on standby in case others who did not care to fish in the rain backed out.
Although no one backed out due to weather, I did have a handful of clients move their reservations forward a full year due to the poor hybrid striped bass fishing we experienced on Belton Lake this season, thus opening up a few opportunities for those who called in.
As I fished nearly every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday morning, as well as most Thursday afternoons this month, clear trends emerged.
First, the threadfin shad spawn, which is still taking place, occurred like clockwork right at first light nearly every morning.
The white bass on which I focused began feeding about 10-15 minutes after sunrise on these cloudy days. Fish feeding would peak 2-3 hours after sunrise, and then taper off to near nil by the end of the fourth hour after sunrise.
Migrating Franklin’s gulls, which normally have departed by this time, have lingered at Belton Lake, and on most days would aid in the fish-finding for at least part of the trip.
There are many factors which influence fish behavior, so, it is impossible to be strictly “scientific” about studying the effects of low pressure because it is impossible to control all of the other variables which are constantly at work and which are constantly changing, such as water temperature, water level, light level, turbidity level, wind speed, wind direction, etc.
Here is what I can state with certainty. I have fished Belton Lake for nearly three decades. May 2021 has been the single most productive May I have ever experienced in all those years, and the majority of May’s weather has been controlled by low pressure.
The month is not yet over and already my clients have landed exactly 3,449 fish over the course of 22 trips, thus yielding a per-trip average catch of over 156 fish per trip. These trips were all approximately four hours in length.
The primary tactic employed during these trips was to find fish in open water using sonar, hover atop them using GPS-equipped trolling motor technology, then, aided by Garmin LiveScope sonar technology, present MAL lures and/or MAL Heavy lures vertically to tempt these fish to bite.
My statistics kept for the previous five seasons bear the following per-trip average catch values: in 2020 – 86.1 fish per trip; in 2019 – 74 fish per trip; in 2018 – 71.9 fish per trip; in 2017 – 64 fish per trip; in 2016 – 54 fish per trip; and in 2015 – 49 fish per trip.
Hence, May of 2021’s average per-trip catch represents an 81.1 percent increase over the best of the previous five seasons.
There are certainly other factors in play here, and this is why this observation will never rise above the level of being anecdotal. Some of those factors include my own improving experience level, my returning clients’ improving experience levels, improved sonar technology, namely the Garmin LiveScope, and the effective MAL Lure which I have relied upon nearly exclusively during this past month.
Suffice it to say that if you are willing to endure the discomfort of being wet, you will be rewarded for your persistence. Rain produced by low pressure certainly does not hinder the (already wet!) fish; on the contrary, I believe anglers’ chances are greatly enhanced under such conditions.
