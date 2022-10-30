As I write this article, Stillhouse Hollow Lake is over 11 feet low, and Belton Lake is over 13 feet low.
It has been many weeks now since the floating courtesy docks at these two local reservoirs were serviceable for loading and unloading passengers after launching, or for tying up a boat while boating solo.
With no floating courtesy docks available, those who still choose to boat on our area lakes and who trailer their boats are left with no options but to ground their boats on the unimproved shoreline or on the concrete boat ramps.
Either way, a boat’s aluminum or fiberglass hull will, as a result, come in contact with the abrasive rocks, shell fragments, gravel and sand which are found adjacent to our area boat ramps.
Without some form of hull protection, hulls — especially fiberglass hulls — can be quickly damaged.
Even aluminum boats, especially painted aluminum boats, will show signs of wear-and-tear quickly after frequently running aground on such substrates.
This brings up the topic of sacrificial hull protection — placing some manner of coating or covering on that portion of the boat’s underside most likely to come into contact with the bottom when grounding in order to protect the original hull material.
Having guided professionally now for over 17 years on our area lakes, I have seen quite a number of drought cycles. As a result, I first tried to protect my hull with a stick-on keel protector.
Granted, I put much more wear-and-tear on my gear than the average weekend angler does, however, I was disappointed with the performance of the first stick-on keel protector I tried as the fairly aggressive adhesive which held it on to my fiberglass hull failed in under a year’s time.
To their credit, the manufacturer honored its warranty and sent me a new keel protector, however, the work involved in removing the remnants of the original keel protector, and cleaning all of the adhesive residue off the hull to prepare it for the replacement, was excessive.
The second stick-on keel protector from this manufacturer also failed. Once again, I got a replacement under warranty, but never installed it. Instead, I sold it, still in the package, on eBay and used the proceeds to try another brand of stick-on keel protector.
It, too, failed in under a year. Once again, this second company honored its warranty. This time, I sold that replacement still in the package and invested in sprayed-on keel protection.
Mary and Barry Stout are the owners of the local Line-X business located on Farm-to-Market 2410 on the Killeen-Harker Heights border, right behind Texas Boat World.
The Keel-X product they sprayed on using a durable, black polymeric material similar to the material used for spray-on truck bed liners performed well and was in good shape when I sold the boat with that product still in place several years later.
When, in January 2016, I began fishing out of my current boat, it went to Line-X before it ever went into the water. That Keel-X product is still performing well over six years later, even after grounding my boat five to six times per week every week during all the low-water periods we have endured these past six years.
Unfortunately, this product cannot be applied to aluminum.
Up until now I have addressed the exterior of the boat. Low water also is rough on the interior of the boat.
Instead of stepping off of a fairly clean aluminum-decked floating courtesy dock and into my boat, I am now loading my passengers over the bow of the boat with a stepstool so they do not get their feet wet before their trip.
As they transition from land to stool to boat, they bring in sand, grit, and zebra mussel shell fragments, all of which are abrasive and which take away from the clean, professional appearance of my boat’s floor and front casting deck.
Some time ago I invested some time into researching the best after-market flooring for my boat and my fishing applications. The light-gray gel coat original to the boat was a bit too slippery for my liking, and it showed dirt easily.
My legwork led me to a product called Safe-Floor. After becoming interested in the product, I sought out a bowfishing guide who had the product applied to his boat’s floor several years prior. I was impressed with the performance of the product in that it had held up well to the constant coating of water, blood and fish slime that he exposed it to.
Next was a visit to a fishing guide working out of the Galveston Yacht Basin who was also using the Safe-Floor product. He had also been using the product for years, and in a harsh, saltwater environment.
I decided the Safe-Floor product was for me. I made an appointment to have the granulated rubber product, which is mixed into a resin and troweled on to a uniform thickness, applied to my boat while I waited at the facility in Dickinson, between Houston and Galveston, just off of Interstate 45.
After arriving at their facility early that morning, I headed home by mid-afternoon that same day with the job completed.
Now, years later, I am still pleased with the Safe-Floor product. For cleanup, I slosh a bucket of hot, soapy water on the deck as a pre-soak, then pressure wash the deck with a 3,500-pounds-per-square-inch pressure washer using a 15- or 25-degree tip. Withstanding that kind of force repeatedly is proof enough of the durability of that product.
The Keel-X and Safe-Floor products are not the only such products out there, but they are the only ones out there which I have personally tried and which performed to my high expectations and in an environment more demanding than most anglers experience.
I should add that I am in no way affiliated with these companies, nor did I, or do I, gain anything from speaking favorably about them. They are simply good products applied by hard-working people, and this all works together to help me protect my investment at a time when such protection is especially desirable.
