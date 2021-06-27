As of April this year I turned 52. My eyes are not as good as they once were. I have worn prescription eyeglasses since seventh grade and, as of six years ago, ventured into the word of bifocals.
As a kid (remember, I have fished since before I can remember), I remember buying my first pair of polarized sunglasses at Efinger’s Sporting Goods, an independently-owned store located in Bound Brook, New Jersey.
I had heard and read that polarized lenses cut the sun’s glare off the water and allowed the wearer to see more clearly things beneath the water’s surface. As I took my new purchase out in the field on the banks of the Green Brook located in central New Jersey, I was amazed to see what I had been missing up to that point.
On the first several outings with the glasses I would take them off and then put them back on in rapid succession to see the before and after difference the glasses made.
Fast forward to my last pair of glasses which I had made three years ago. These were primarily for everyday wear. I included progressive lenses which essentially have three “zones” seamlessly built into each lens, one for close-range (at the bottom of the lens), one for mid-range (in the middle of the lens), and one for distance (at the upper part of the lens).
I also had Transition technology built into the lenses which allowed the lenses to darken when exposed to UV light and to lighten up when indoors.
Finally, I had the lenses polarized. Polarization involves placing something like a microscopic grid of vertical slits engraved in a tinted overlay over top of the otherwise clear lens. Light is forced to enter only in the plane in which the slits are oriented. Think of a skinny person squeezing between jail bars only in the case of eyeglasses, the light is the skinny person and the polarizing slits are the jail bars the light must enter through, thus organizing the light and eliminating scattered light which causes glare.
These glasses did well for everyday use, but not so well during my time on the water.
First, a lot of light comes into my eyes from around the frames, so I still wind up squinting all the time.
The lenses do not get all that dark in direct sunlight, and over time, the color-changing feature has definitely diminished. Finally, these frames are not at all rugged, seeing how the lower part of each lens is held in with a single, thin strand of monofilament.
I have been making a pair of indoor glasses make do as outdoor glasses for a while, and they have not done so well in that capacity.
So, this week I went about researching and finally ordering my first pair of prescription, polarized, fishing sunglasses.
Being a detail-oriented person, I wanted to understand all of the many options I had to choose from (and which added cost to the final product, if chosen).
I considered a number of brands, including Costa Del Mar, Oakley, Columbia, Wiley, Ray-Ban and Maui Jim.
I visited each manufacturer’s web site and found Costa Del Mar’s by far the most helpful as far as describing the options available for fishing eyewear.
The choices boiled down to these: frame style, frame color, lens material, polarized or non-polarized, lens color and whether or not to include an exterior mirrorized coating color.
After digesting all of this, I made a trip to Belton Eye Care Center in front of the H-E-B on Main Street in Belton. This store carries a selection of Oakley and Costa Del Mar frames in the store.
I had several frames I knew I wanted to try to see how they fit, based on the descriptions I had found on the Internet. I was very glad I did not order glasses without trying them on first. My first choice based on my research alone was quickly set aside when I found the frames much too large for my face shape and size.
When all was said and done, I selected the Blackfin model of sunglass frames manufactured by Costa Del Mar.
The Blackfin frame style is considered a full frame, meaning structural material (in this case polycarbonate) completely surrounds the lenses, unlike partial frames which have, for example, structural material on the top half of the lens, but only a strand of monofilament running around the circumference of the lower half of the lens.
To me, this full frame seemed much more secure and rugged.
Further, this model had one of the widest side-shield dimensions of all the frames I looked at. I knew from my childhood days that this wide side-shield would block light from entering from between the rear of the lenses and my eyes.
It was this wide side-shield that tipped the scales for me toward the Costa Del Mar frames over the various other brands.
Finally, the rounded shape of this frame fit the shape and size of my head and face very well, and the earpieces did not feel like they were pinching in on my head (which, over time, can cause a headache).
I went with a gray frame color to avoid the heat absorbed by a black frame and the dirty look a lighter colored frame could show after lots of wear.
Of the two lens choices, glass or polycarbonate, I went with polycarbonate for both the durability and light weight.
For the reasons cited above, I chose polarized lenses over nonpolarized lenses.
There was much to consider when choosing lens tint. Available tints ranged from blues, to greens, to ambers, to browns and grays.
When I read the applications in which these various tints perform best, and considered my typical day on the water here in Central Texas, I went with the gray tint.
Finally, I chose to do without any colored mirroring on the exterior surface of the lens. This would have added about $60 to the final price of the lens and is purely cosmetic. That “cool” green or blue does absolutely nothing to enhance the performance of the lenses where eye protection or vision improvement is concerned.
I know from experience that my eyesight has been preserved on a number of occasions throughout my life thanks to the fact that I was wearing glasses. I look forward to continued eye protection, with improved visibility from these new glasses.
I write all of this not to prescribe a pair of Costa Del Mar Blackfins for every Central Texas angler, but rather to describe the process I went through to find a pair of well-fitting, prescription fishing sunglasses to enhance my vision while I work on the water. It just so happened that for my face shape, head size and typical fishing situation, this make and model emerged as the right choice for me.
I feel it is prudent to mention that I am not in any way sponsored by Costa Del Mar and have not received any special consideration from that company. Their product was simply the best fit for my needs.
No matter what, if you are currently fishing with nothing protecting your eyes, please consider how your quality of life (and future fishing) would be impacted if a treble hook were to enter one of your eyes. That is reason enough to at least buy and wear a pair of cheap safety glasses.
“See” you on the water!!
