Meet Danny Forsten.
He is the proprietor of Bell County’s newest bait shop, called Lucky Horseshoe Burgers & Bait.
Forsten opened his doors for business on April 1 and has big plans for his small property located, literally, at the entrance to Rivers Bend Park a few yards off of FM 2484 which runs between Harker Heights and Salado.
Forsten is an outdoor enthusiast who enjoys fishing, target shooting with both rifles and handguns, and collecting antique firearms. He is also a dog lover. Customers will meet his small but fully grown American Eskimo and his half-grown German Shepherd upon arrival.
Forsten is also no stranger to the kitchen. After serving as the kitchen manager at a hotel in Temple, he moved on to cook at The Shed in Salado, leaving that position to open this current venture.
Currently, Forsten is stocking medium-sized crappie minnows, night crawlers, frozen shad, basic terminal tackle (hooks, weights, etc.) and emergency boating supplies (drain plugs, etc.).
In the short term, Forsten plans to expand his offerings to include fishing poles both for sale and rent, kayak rentals and bagged ice.
Forsten’s mobile food cart enables him to prepare burgers, corndogs, breakfast tacos, and his daily specials on demand. He also stocks Coca-Cola products to wash those menu items down, as well as Gatorade and water for those heading out on the lake.
In addition to bait and food, there are 10 boat storage stalls located on the property, seven of which are current available for lease. Forsten pointed out that since he lives on the property and since vehicles must pass his residence to get to these stalls, the stalls are quite secure. Forsten, a native of Illinois who has now lived in Texas for over 20 years, said he has always wanted to have his own shop. He fondly remembers hanging out at bait shops and gun stores with his father and brother, both of whom are retired and living in Central Texas.
As convenient as Forsten’s location right outside of one of Stillhouse Hollow’s five parks is, it can be a bit tough to see and find. Unfortunately, keying in the actual address of 10588 FM 2484, Salado, TX 76571 will only get a seeker close.
This is because Forsten’s shop has frontage on the unnamed road leading into Rivers Bend Park. So, for those coming from Salado heading west on FM 2484, look for the brown and white Rivers Bend Park sign and turn right off of FM 2484 where indicated, taking the slight right fork toward the park. Do not take the hard right which leads to the undeveloped wildlife management area.
For those coming from Killeen, Harker Heights, Fort Hood, Copperas Cove or points west, look for the brown and white Rivers Bend Park sign as you head east on FM 2484. Turn where indicated, turning back hard, about 120-degrees to your left, and not onto Union Grove Lane, which leads into the wildlife management area.
Forsten plans on erecting signage to eliminate the guesswork.
Currently, the Lucky Horseshoe Burgers & Bait stand is a one-man operation. Obviously, Forsten must be away from time to time to shop and resupply, so, it is always a good idea to call ahead.
Forsten can be reached at 512-659-3926. He also has a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Dudewiththefood2. When on Facebook, one can use “Lucky Horseshoe” in the search tool to find this site, as well.
April is typically acknowledged as the single best month for crappie fishing, as that species invades the shallows to spawn, and minnows are typically acknowledged as one of the top baits for luring crappie.
Of course, almost all species of gamefish can be caught on minnows, as well.
If your fishing plans call for bait, consider giving Lucky Horseshoe a call.
