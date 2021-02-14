As I write this column, the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures to be below freezing until approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, with the lowest temperature reached at around 4 degrees early Tuesday morning.
Failing to protect your boat in such extended cold can lead to expensive repair bills.
Although winterizing a boat is an option if your boat will not be used for the remainder of the winter, many, myself included, will continue to boat and fish through the winter. As such, we want to protect our boats through the forthcoming cold snap, but not go through a complete winterization process.
I checked in with four of our area marine dealerships to get their suggestions for protecting your floating investment so it is ready for service as soon as it warms back up again.
Leisha Loggains, parts manager for Marine Outlet on the southbound I-35 frontage road in Temple, suggested placing a small heater in the engine compartment of inboard/outboard-equipped boats to keep the various engine fluids above the freezing point.
Loggains also suggested, for outboard motor owners, using manual or electronic trim adjustments to lower the motor such that it rests level with the ground, thus allowing any remaining water in the cooling system to drain out by gravity.
She also suggested preventing the intrusion of cold air by taping off the vents which exhaust the boat’s bilge/fuel compartment, as well as taping a plastic bag over the propeller so as to prevent wind-driven precipitation from blowing into the prop and prop shaft splines.
Randi Bingham of Bingham Marine, located on FM 439 on the south shore of Belton Lake, was focused on protecting fuel and suggests using a quality fuel stabilizer like those manufactured by Quicksilver.
Such fuel additives primarily fight the negative effects of ethanol which is blended into most modern gasolines. Ethanol both attracts water, and can go through a chemical process called phase separation if unused for relatively short periods of time.
Topping off your fuel tank to minimize headspace in which moisture can form is another prudent move concerning your fuel system.
Over at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle on Business 190 near the Killeen/Harker Heights border, co-owner Dean Thompson focused on battery health. He suggests disconnecting accessories from the batteries and then leaving the batteries on a trickle charge to keep them warm through the cold days ahead.
Fully filling individual battery cells with distilled water on traditional lead-acid batteries before storing and charging is also a wise move. Water should at least cover the metallic plates seen when looking downward into the battery cells when the cell caps are removed.
Ronnie Trower, insurance coordinator for Texas Boat World in Harker Heights, was focused, like Loggains, on the dangers of freezing, ponded water within the boat.
Trower, himself a longtime bass tournament competitor, had several recommendations. First, he suggests using the boat’s dolly wheel to raise the bow up significantly higher than the transom so as to cause water to flow downhill toward the sump and drainplug.
Next, Trower advises checking that not only has the drainplug been removed, but that all livewells are drained by removing their plugs as well.
A few moments invested before the truly cold weather hits can save you hundreds of dollars in repairs and avoid time lost on the water. Supply chains are all running behind and boat repair parts and accessories can be hard to find thanks to COVID-19. That is a line you can avoid standing in with a bit of prudence demonstrated right now.
As Benjamin Franklin once said, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
