This week’s weather was enough to make even the most seasoned angler cringe.
We went from a balmy, breezy day in the low 80s last Sunday, to setting a record low temperature for the date on Tuesday, with hard north winds, drizzle and temperatures around 38.
My own boat was the only one I spotted on Monday morning on Belton Lake as light rain, heavy gray clouds and a west-northwest wind began blowing in advance of this major change of weather. Fishing was easy that morning, as pre-frontal fishing normally is.
Then, cold temperatures and/or high winds forced postponements of the next three days’ worth of trips as the cold front arrived around 10:40 a.m. Monday, only to be reinforced by more cold, rain and wind in the days that followed until we finally saw some clearing skies, but with persistent high winds on Thursday around mid-day.
That brings us Friday. I had a half-day morning trip on the books for Dr. Aaron Baggett, an assistant professor on the faculty at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, and his father, Kelly Baggett, a retired school district superintendent from the Lubbock area. The two had been on my calendar for several months and both had checked in with me now and then, letting me know how much they were looking forward to the trip.
As is my custom, I sent them an informational email two evenings in advance of the trip with input on where to meet, what to bring, etc. At the time I sent that email, things were not looking good weather-wise in that the northwesterly winds following Thursday’s blow were due to go slack, and the clear skies were due to persist as high pressure built firmly into place.
I let the Baggetts know that we would be facing an uphill battle. There was no doubt the water temperature had fallen, and the clear, calm post-frontal conditions would just add insult to injury.
By Thursday evening, the weather service had adjusted its forecast. Things looked better. Not great, but better.
The cessation of winds was now not due to take place until around midday, thus, we would have the benefit of a wind-disturbed surface for the duration of our morning trip.
As I arrived at the boat ramp on Friday morning, 30 minutes before the Baggetts were due to arrive, the pre-dawn air temperature was 45 and there was a light northwest breeze.
As I got sonar turned on, I waited for the initial surface temperature reading. It was 67.2, down from Monday morning’s reading of 71.6 hence, a 4.4-degree change over a four-day span.
I thought to myself, “It could be worse.”
Thanks to nearly three decades’ worth of detailed notes, I was able to draw on reports from similar weather scenarios in past years and had an idea of where on Belton Lake to start, and what to look for.
Although I did look with sonar in the areas which had been producing fish for me consistently up through last Monday, not a single one of those areas held fish on Friday. The cold fronts always seem to scramble fish location.
But once fish are located in this fall season and into the winter, they typically remain in the same general areas until the next cold front scrambles things again.
Fortunately, we were able to find fish at three distinct locations. Since I already had these areas marked with waypoints on my chartplotter, I can now easily return to these areas over the next several trips I make, and expect fish to be nearby. If I had no waypoint on these areas, I certainly would have marked them.
I observed that the fairly quick, horizontal presentation of downrigging was all but ignored this morning.
In the low-light period prior to sunrise which had been producing about 20 fish for me consistently up through around 8 a.m., we only landed four fish this morning. However, as we downrigged and my eyes were glued to my sonar screens, I noted that most of the fish I saw were suspended at 24-28 feet over a deeper bottom, and were not holding near bottom as was the case prior to this cooldown.
This led me to look up shallower where the 24-28 foot horizontal band of water intersected with the bottom, and I found fish there. I found white bass, hybrid striped bass and largemouth bass. It was interesting to note that the largemouth bass we caught were handsomely colored, meaning they had been in shallow water very recently (as the coloration of largemouth which linger in deep water for long whiles begins to fade making them look very pale).
We caught 30 additional fish in that 28-foot water and then found fish deeper than that after the brilliant sun continued brightening the sky.
As is often the case, the fishing peaked as the wind peaked this morning, between 8:30 and 10:40 a.m. During this time we fished two more locations. The first produced another 17 fish which were mostly small fish. While these fish were still biting, we chose to move to see if we could find larger fish — with my clients’ blessing, of course. Some folks prefer the action the smaller fish provide, and so I always give the option to remain on small fish.
Because it happened so suddenly, I actually noted the exact time at which the winds went calm Friday morning — 10:43 a.m. — as we fished our third and final area of the morning.
From that point on, the fishing began to taper to nothing and, by 11:30 a.m., the fish finally shut down.
This final stop produced more than half of our fish — exactly 70.
In all, we managed to catch 121 fish, the vast majority of which were white bass in the 0-, 1-, and 2-year classes.
All but four of these fish were caught on the Maindelle’s All-purpose Lure (MAL) in both white and in chartreuse, using a no-frills vertical retrieve. You can find these at www.whitebasstools.com.
We noted the fish preferred a slower retrieve earlier in the morning, then as the wind rose and the bite intensified, a faster retrieve drew more strikes.
So, the keys to success in this post-frontal, cool-water scenarios were:
1) fishing while the wind was still blowing;
2) drawing on past successes annotated in my fishing logs;
3) being observant to the story being told by sonar;
4) being willing to fish other than the spots that produced before this major change of weather caused fish to move;
5) not deciding too early on a cancellation/postponement due to a weather forecast.
If you get on the water this week or this month, regardless of the species you fish for, putting these keys to work for you will help you figure out where the fish went since the last time you went fishing. Then, once you figure out where the fish are, the time you have invested in figuring that out will continue to pay off, at least until the next cold front rolls in.
Remember, the notes you make now will be the notes that keep you from “reinventing the wheel” in the Octobers and Novembers of years to come, Lord willing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.