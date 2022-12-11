Rainbow trout are a cold-water species and are not native to Texas. Regardless, each winter, once urban and suburban park lakes cool sufficiently, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocks thousands of rainbow trout into these small bodies of water to give many who may not otherwise have an opportunity to fish successfully from the bank a chance to reel in a few fish.
According to TPWD documents shared with me by John Tibbs, District Supervisor of the TPWD’s Waco Inland Fisheries District, several local lakes will receive such stockings during the winter.
The total number of fish stocked statewide is forecast to be 337,169.
The local bodies of water scheduled for stocking include:
- Carl Levin City Park Pond in Harker Heights will receive a total of 1,700 trout stocked on Dec. 17 and Jan. 11.
- Copperas Cove City Lake will receive a total of 1,200 trout stocked on Dec. 13 and March 5.
- Miller Park Pond in Temple will receive a total of 1,800 trout stocked on Dec. 18 and Feb. 26.
- W. M. Brook Park Lake in Lampasas will receive a total of 1,500 trout stocked on Jan. 5.
- Amsler Park in McGregor will receive a total of 1,800 trout stocked on Dec. 7 and Feb. 7.
- Blue Hole Park Lake in Georgetown will receive a total of 1,500 trout stocked on Dec. 13.
- San Gabriel Park in Georgetown was already slated to receive a total of 1,500 trout stocked on Dec. 4.
Simplicity is the key to catching these fish which have been fed a steady diet of pelletized meal in the hatcheries they come from.
A closed-face (Zebco-style) reel or an open-faced reel (spinning reel) well-filled with line will make casting simpler. Long, light or ultralight rods approximately 6½-to 7½ feet in length will help increase casting distance.
Rigging up with a slip-float rig will allow for quick depth adjustment. Starting at the hook and working back toward the rod, a slip-float rig requires a hook (#12 or #14 — no larger), one or two BB-sized lead split shot, a lightweight float and a tie-on (or pinch-on or thread-through) bobber stop. Small diameter 4- or 6-pound test monofilament line is preferred.
The critical element here is the bobber stop. Although tightly fastened around the fishing line, the bobber stop may be grasped with the thumb and forefinger and moved up or down the line in order to adjust the depth to which the hook will sink below the float. This will keep the bait at a desired distance off the bottom.
The single best bait I have used for these stocked rainbow trout is whole-kernel yellow corn. It has a bright yellow color and milks out a sweet, attractive odor.
Simply casting out gently to ensure the corn is not flung off of the hook, and then keeping a close eye on the float is all that is required. Once the float goes under the water or begins to get dragged across the surface, the angler will know a trout has moved off with the bait. Reeling all the slack out of the line and then giving a tug to set the hook will typically result in a short fight and a landed fish.
Since these trout will not survive after the water warms again in the spring, anglers should have no reservations about keeping them to eat. Just be prepared to keep your catch chilled (with a cooler of ice) until it can be properly cleaned and cooked or refrigerated.
There is no length limit on stocked trout, and the daily bag limit is five per person. According to the TPWD website, “Trout anglers will need a valid fishing license that includes a freshwater fishing endorsement. Anglers under 17 years of age are not required to have a license.”
TEMPLE'S LAKE PARK AT BELTON LAKE CLOSED — According to an email I received from Belton Lake’s Acting Lake Manager, Ranger Jewel Hale, with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers on Dec. 8, “... we have closed Temple’s Lake Park today. Construction crews are scheduled to install guard rail at park entrance next week.”
In a previous interview with Hale on the topic of Temple’s Lake Park repairs, she stated, “Construction in Temple’s Lake Park will begin in early November 2022 and is expected to last through early April 2023.
“Because construction work is subject to changes in weather conditions, set dates cannot be provided at this time. The park will re-open as soon as it is determined safe for public access. It is recommended that visitors contact the Belton Lake Office for updates on closures prior to their scheduled visit.”
Hale also said, “Construction in Temple’s Lake Park is planned to take place at the north boat ramp and park entrance. During this time, no vehicle or pedestrian access will be allowed in any part of the park. As work is completed and areas are safe to enter, parts of the park will be re-opened to the public on a case-by-case basis.”
