After qualifying over the course of five regular-season events fished on five different Central Texas reservoirs from September to early January, a total of 72 two-angler teams competed in the Tuff-Man championship event.
The event was held out of Lofer’s Bend Park on Jan.28-29 on Lake Whitney. At the time, the lake was approximately seven feet below normal elevation.
Under the event’s format, participants would see only the top 50% of the competing teams advance to the second and final round held that Sunday.
As the scales closed following the first day, the top five teams included Kyle Goodwin (fishing solo) in first place, Scott Wilkinson and Alex Nickell in second place, Will Andrie and Camron Mills in third place, Aaron Schwieters and Brandon Johnson in fourth place, and Jordan and Hayden Grimm in fifth place.
Goodwin’s cause was aided mightily by his landing of the first day’s single largest bass, a largemouth that weighed 8.23 pounds, and boosted his five-fish limit’s weight to 22.34 pounds.
Even by Texas standards, the weather on Saturday was balmy. That same balmy weather continued on Sunday ... until around 10 a.m. when the weather changed for the worse. That change in weather would usher in Winter Storm Mara which paralyzed Central Texas from Tuesday to early Thursday with a coating of ice, power outages and more.
According to the event’s rules, the combined weights from the first and second days of fishing would be combined to determine the victor.
On that Sunday, the seventh-place team from the first day, that of Byron Albrecht and Charles Reagan, began to steadily add fish to their 15.55-pound tally from Saturday, which included a solid 6.47-pound fish.
By the close of the event, four of the five teams in the top five had held onto their leads.
Jordan and Hayden Grimm gained ground, advancing from fifth place on the first day to a final second-place finish. Solo angler Goodwin slipped from first place to a final third-place finish. Andrie and Mills gave up one place, finishing in fourth place, while Wilkinson and Nickell slipped from second place back to fifth place.
Bumping Schwieters and Johnson out of the top five and leading the pack to the $15,000 grand prize was Albrecht and Reagan. They stacked on a respectable 18.29 pounds of bass on their second day to rise to the top of the field.
Goodwin’s big bass from Saturday would prove to be the single largest fish weighed in for the entire event. In addition to his $4,000 check for third place, he earned an additional $1,000 for that outsized fish.
Dean Thompson, tournament director for Tuff-Man had these closing remarks: “This 2022-23 season saw mild weather — not the norm for a Tuff-Man Series. But the championship’s two-day event weather gave the meaning of ‘Tuff-Man’ back. Day one was slightly windy but a good day otherwise to fish. Day two started with little or no wind and a fog delay, but by 10 a.m. a cold front hit with high winds and cold rain. Several teams gave up early due to the drastically changing weather, but as at any Tuff-Man Series, the tough anglers pushed through to the end.”
