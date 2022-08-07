The MAL Lure was first publicly introduced during the summer of 2020. This heavy, shad-imitating, inline spinner is effective whenever the water temperature exceeds 58 degrees.
The lure was designed to overcome the shortfalls of other commonly used temperate bass lures (like slabs, bladebaits, tailspinners and swimbaits), especially in the summer months.
Many anglers who began using the MAL Lure early on, as well as those who use their MAL Lures frequently, are finding that, like all moving parts, the hooks eventually wear out, become dull, get bent, rust or break.
As I have spoken with MAL Lure users at the lake, on the phone or via messages exchanged on the Texas Fishing Forum, I have found that premature hook failure or hook damage is often caused during removal of the hook from a fish’s mouth.
Although I have mentioned it many times in this column, it is worth repeating that the single best tool I have found for removing the treble hook of the MAL Lure from a fish’s mouth is a curved-tipped, six-inch long pair of hemostats (some call these forceps). These are typically available at Army surplus stores and auto parts stores, as well as online.
The hemostats are far superior to needle-nosed pliers in that the jaws are of a much thinner diameter, and the offset of the curved jaws prevent your own hand, and the tool itself, from obstructing your view of the hook you are attempting to grasp and remove.
Regardless of what tool you choose to use, hooks will ultimately need to be replaced. My aim is to provide guidance here on MAL Lure hook replacement. Here is a step-by-step set of instructions:
Step 1: Cut off the old treble hook by using a pair of diagonal cutting pliers (aka dikes) or a rotary tool (i.e. Dremel) with a cutting wheel to cut the eye of the old treble hook. Do not cut the wire loop of the
MAL Lure’s wire shaft as that will ruin the lure. Wear eye protection, as a piece of the old hook may go airborne.
Once the cut is made, you may need to grab the eye of the hook and twist it a bit to get it to spread open enough to remove it from the spinner’s wire loop.
Step 2: Remove and set aside the short piece of plastic tubing from the old treble; you’ll use it later.
Step 3: Slide the saved piece of tubing over the shaft of your new treble hook. This tubing prevents “blade strikes,” so be sure to reuse it. Since the recommended replacement treble hook is a bit shorter than the original, you may need to trim the length of the tubing just a bit so it does not hinder the treble from swinging freely from the split ring.
Step 4: Using a pair of split ring pliers, spread a split ring open and slide both the spinner’s wire loop and the new treble hook onto the split ring. Continue sliding them in the same direction until the split ring joins the new hook to the spinner’s wire shaft securely.
As you consider what hook to use to replace the original, there is a bewildering number of brands and styles out there to choose from.
I have tried to simplify things by offering pre-made replacement hooks available in four-packs. These come complete with new tubing already installed and an appropriately sized split ring already attached so it is ready to be placed onto the lure you wish to repair.
Anglers may go to www.WhiteBassTools.com and find these appropriately sized hook sets there.
For those using the MAL Lure primarily for white bass, the size four replacement hooks are most appropriate. Five styles, which may be “mixed-and-matched,” are found on the website. There is 1) a treble exactly matching the original hook, 2) a short-shanked hook designed to allow for the small amount of extra length added by the split ring which is needed to connect the replacement hook to the lure, 3) a 4X strong hook, 4) a 6X strong hook, and 5) a barbless hook exactly matching the hook found on the barbless versions of the MAL Lure.
I suggest using the short-shanked hook option.
For those using the MAL Lure primarily for hybrid stripers and striped bass, the size two replacement hooks are most appropriate. Three styles, which may be “mixed-and-matched,” on the website. There is 1) a treble exactly matching the original hook, 2) a short-shanked hook designed to allow for the small amount of extra length added by the split ring which is needed to connect the replacement hook to the lure, and 3) a 4X strong hook.
Again, I suggest using the short-shanked hook option.
The website’s limitations show the four-packs to consist of all of one of the above sizes and styles of hooks.
If you phone or text me at 254-368-7411, I will mix-and-match as you wish.
If you are more of a do-it-yourself person, I would still encourage you to go to the above listed website, as I spell out all of the part numbers you will want to use when you order your own hooks and split rings from a vendor of your choice.
One final note — as you handle your lure to replace the hook, do not neglect the spinner’s shaft. It needs to be as straight as possible to allow the spinner to rotate as freely as it is designed to. That whirling spinner blade provides much of the lure’s attraction. So, if you see the shaft is bent, just use some gentle hand pressure (not tools which can kink the shaft) to straighten it.
We are all cutting corners these days, it seems. If you can repair an $8 lure with a $1.25 hook, tube and split ring set, you have saved enough for about two gallons of gas.
