The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s ShareLunker program has existed in some form or fashion since 1986. I will spare you the history of the program’s evolution to its current state and focus instead on how local anglers can both participate in, and benefit from, the program.
The mission of the ShareLunker program is to produce bigger and better largemouth bass fishing in Texas waters.
The program originally counted on the introduction of pure Florida-strain largemouth into Texas waters.
Florida-strain largemouth show a greater potential for growth than northern-strain largemouth.
As TPWD enjoyed success with such Florida-strain stockings, they began using largemouth, most with Florida-strain genetics traceable to the stocked fish and donated by anglers as broodstock, to produce additional bass for subsequent stocking.
A major shift in that methodology occurred this year. According to TPWD Freshwater Fisheries District Supervisor John Tibbs, “... this year we transitioned to ‘Lone Star Bass’ which have been developed from offspring from ShareLunkers greater than 13 pounds. These are replacing our pure Florida strain largemouth in all of our stockings.”
TPWD biologist rely on angler input and data supplied by anglers to monitor the quality of the largemouth bass fishery of a given body of water.
One of the main conduits through which needed information can flow from anglers to TPWD is through the modernized ShareLunker program.
Any largemouth bass weighing eight pounds or more, or measuring 24 inches or greater, will bring a reward to the angler who captured it, and much needed data to the biologists who desire that data.
The current ShareLunker program breaks captured fish into three categories. Those largemouth bass weighing between eight and 10 pounds are referred to as “Lunker Class” fish. Those largemouth weighing between 10 and 13 pounds are referred to as “Elite Class” fish. Those largemouth weighing 13 or more pounds are referred to as “Legacy Class” fish.
According to TPWD’s ShareLunker website, “All confirmed ShareLunker participants will receive a Catch Kit corresponding to their fish’s weight class. Each Catch Kit includes an achievement decal, merchandise and other giveaways. Plus, everyone who enters will be included in a grand prize drawing to win a $5,000 shopping spree and other prizes! And, anglers who donate their 13 lb. or larger bass for spawning will be entered in an additional drawing to win a $5,000 shopping spree, VIP access ... and other prizes.”
Bass which are 13 pounds or more may be donated to TPWD as broodstock if they are captured during the spawning season (January through March) and are in good condition.
Catching a largemouth bass from Stillhouse Hollow Lake which exceeds eight pounds is not a far-fetched matter. In fact, since the mid-March start of the 3X9 Series weekly bass tournaments on that lake, that organization’s anglers have weighed in no fewer than 19 largemouth weighing over eight pounds.
So, what must a successful angler do to participate and be rewarded?
First, two mandatory photos must be taken, and a third (optional photo) is encouraged.
The first mandatory photo (for entries in all of the three classes), according to the ShareLunker website,must be taken showing the fish laying flat on a rigid measuring board. The mouth must be closed and the tail lobes pinched together. The entire measuring board, units of measure and the entire fish must all be shown in the photo with the units of measure visible.
Fish submitted by length only will be eligible only for the Lunker Class awards.
The second mandatory photo (mandatory for Elite and Legacy Class entries) is of the fish being weighed.
According to the ShareLunker website, “The entire digital scale, numbers and bass (head to tail) must be visible, readable and without interference. Weight data field and photo documentation are required for fish to be placed in 10+lb and 13+lb categories. To be included in the 13+lb category, certified scales must be used; scale owner’s name and certification date data fields are required.”
The third (optional) photo is of the angler holding the fish appropriately. According to the ShareLunker website, “Appropriately means using both hands to hold the bass horizontally, with one hand firmly gripping the bass’s lower jaw and the other hand supporting its belly, just behind the anal fin.”
Once the length and weigh data and photos are gathered, participants may use either the ShareLunker website or the ShareLunker app to relay their entry to TPWD. The URL for both is https://texassharelunker.com/.
One additional, optional step anglers may take is that of submitting a physical fish scale sample to the TPWD laboratory in San Marcos.
The steps for submission are straightforward. First, gently remove three scales using forceps, tweezers or your fingernail. Next, dry the scales with a paper towel. Place the dried scales in a small envelope (the small, waxy envelopes used by coin collectors work well). Avoid plastic bags which retain moisture.
Write your name and ShareLunker submission number (provided when you enter your fish through the website or app) on the envelope containing the scales. Finally, place the envelope with the scales into a mailing envelope and address to: Genetics Lab, 505 Staples Rd., San Marcos, TX 78666.
Tibbs, referring to the angler-provided information gathered through the ShareLunker program, said, “This information is helpful in determining stocking priorities for largemouth bass.”
