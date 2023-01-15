As I write this article, Belton Lake is 13.65 feet low, and Stillhouse Hollow Lake is 11.52 feet low.
On both reservoirs, the floating courtesy docks located near the Corps of Engineers boat ramps have been left high and dry and now rest on dry ground many yards from the water’s edge.
This presents a challenge for boaters, as there is no longer a convenient location to tie a boat up to after it is launched nor prior to loading it back onto the trailer.
Limited options include grounding the boat either on the unimproved shoreline (typically limestone) or on the concrete boat ramp itself. Either way, a keel guard (either a spray-on version or a stick-on version) is essential here to prevent cosmetic damage (or worse) to both aluminum and fiberglass hulls.
Even when launching with a partner, the person operating the boat must nudge up to the shoreline to pick up the person operating the tow vehicle.
I have recently seen a lot of incidents at lakeside involving those unprepared for launching in the low water. I have seen people wading into the 55-degree water to get into their boats (then get quite uncomfortable quite quickly when fishing with an ambient air temperature in the 30s or 40s). I have
seen anglers nudge their boats up onto the shoreline only to have the wind blow their boats out toward open water as they go to park or retrieve their tow vehicle. And I have seen plenty of nasty slips and falls as people enter their boats in unconventional ways.
Beyond the keel guard, I have worked out a fairly simple system to contend with the low water situation, and although I am sure there are other ways to address this, I have found this both practical and cost effective.
There are but two components to this system – a pair of waterproof, knee-high boots and a stepstool tethered with a short length of rope. Since a picture is, literally, worth a thousand words in this case, please see the photo which accompanies this article to understand how the stepstool comes in handy.
The process is as follows, assuming you are launching unassisted: First, make sure the stepstool is placed into the boat before launching, and that the stepstool is tethered to the boat with a length of rope. I use a 10-foot length of half-inch rope.
Once the boat is backed into the water, the boots will keep you dry as you enter the space between your tow vehicle and the boat to undo your winch strap and enter the boat from off of the trailer.
Once backed off the trailer, ground your boat securely on the boat ramp or the unimproved shoreline.
Now deploy the stepstool over the point of your bow to help you both span the distance from the bow to the ground (vertically) and span the distance from your boat to dry ground (horizontally).
Leave the stepstool in place as you go park your tow vehicle.
When you return to the boat after parking your tow vehicle, you may need to shove your boat rearward toward deeper water to unstick it from its secure resting place. To do this, allow your boots to keep your feet dry as you lift your boat’s bow upward and push the boat rearward in water from ankle-deep
to just below your calf.
With the boat now afloat, reach back and grab the stepstool and place it right beneath the bow of your boat. Step from the water onto the stepstool and then into the boat.
Finally, use the rope to pull the stepstool over the bow and into the boat with you.
This same exercise is done when returning to the launch area following your fishing trip.
I will leave it to you to decide what make, model and price point you wish to choose for your boots and stepstool, although I will tell you that I am glad I found an all-plastic stepstool both to avoid rusting and because the fine shards of zebra mussel shell littering the shoreline can cause mechanical stoppage in metallic stools with limited tolerance on hinges, etc.
If you have found a better way, please let me know about it. I would love to test it out and share it with the rest of our Central Texas angling community. In the meantime, stay dry, and stay warm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.