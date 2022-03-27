Nature, it seems, has taken a three-steps-forward-and-two-steps back approach to our Texas spring this year.
As I guide clients on Stillhouse Hollow or Belton lakes most days but Sundays, I have a unique perspective in that I am able to observe daily what takes place on both the land and the water as winter has given way to spring, at least as stated on the calendar.
I keep detailed notes on every single fishing trip I take, and have done so for the 30 years I have fished our local reservoirs. As I look back at 2020, it was at this time two years ago that our economy shut down due to the arrival of COVID-19. Just before that fateful first week of lockdown, the water temperature was already 63F.
In 2021, a major extended winter storm and its aftermath, nicknamed “SNO-VID” by some, chilled our water significantly just past February’s midpoint. Still, by this time last year, our water temperature was 58.
Now, in 2022, thanks to a string of unseasonably chilly cold fronts continuing to hit us in rapid succession, our water temperature, had risen this week only to 55.6 degrees at the surface, cooling with depth to a still-chilly 52.9 degrees at 65 feet deep.
Although other factors influence fish behavior, water temperature is a major factor given that fish are cold-blooded, and therefore, their metabolism rises and falls with water temperature.
On the land, only a few sprigs of zoysiagrass are beginning to poke up out of the otherwise dead thatch from last year in my lawn, the redbud trees just began to blossom this week, as have the dewberries (a native form of small blackberry), and a few mosquito hawks can be found flitting around the shaded foundation of my homes.
Noticeably absent thus far are flowering bluebonnets. Additionally, the live oak trees have yet to push out their pale green new growth, and have not yet begun dropping their catkins (the brown caterpillar-like pollen-bearing structures on these trees).
Reports of large catches of white bass from traditionally productive spawning rivers and streams are sparse, both because of the cold weather, and, more importantly, because of the lack of flow as talk of drought begins to resurface here in Central Texas. Indeed, both Belton and Stillhouse now stand at over 3.25 feet low.
I had to approach the fishing a bit differently each day this week, choosing to postpone on Monday due to the threat of violent weather which did materialize, spawning heavy thunderstorms and hail, as well as several tornadoes.
The weather allowed for a run of four trips on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, capped off with a final trip for the week on Thursday afternoon. Then as the north winds, which began to blow early Tuesday morning, finally subsided on Friday morning, they left classic post-frontal conditions behind with cold, clear, calm conditions.
I once again postponed my fishing that day so as to avoid those extremely tough conditions, electing instead to conduct a sonar training for a client who had been patiently standing by for such an opportunity.
All of the fishing trips I conducted this week took place on Belton Lake. The fish were generally still in cold-water mode, hugging close to the bottom, holding in deep water, and not demonstrating a willingness to chase lures very far or very fast.
On Tuesday morning, the best day of fishing this week, thanks to the incoming cold front and changing barometer, I fished with Kenny and Tarrah McLaughlin of Gatesville. The couple put together a nice catch of 111 fish in four hours using white, 5/8-ounce Bladed Hazy Eye Slabs fished with a “slow-smoking” technique.
As is often the case with an approaching cold front, the fish were active as the wind velocity was building toward its peak.
On Wednesday morning, the north wind continued to blow, but the velocity had leveled off around 16 mph and was more constant. On this morning I fished with a gentleman and three boys ranging from age 11 to 13. We moved frequently for success, as the fish would only stay interested in our presentations for short whiles, then shut down.
These four anglers landed 102 fish, again using white, 5/8-ounce Bladed Hazy Eye Slabs fished with a “slow-smoking” technique.
On Thursday morning, the north winds were still blowing, albeit barely, for the first 2¾ hours of our 4-plus hour trip. During that time, the National Weather Service had forecast winds from 10-13 mph, but only the lightest of breezes, barely enough to ripple the surface, materialized.
Finally, around 10:15 a.m., puffs of higher wind velocity, up to around 11 miles per hour, began to blow intermittently. This was not much, but it was better than the near-calm conditions we had endured up to that point, and it was enough to stir the fish into a feeding mood.
We wrapped up that trip just shy of noon with those four experienced anglers boating 96 fish.
Finally, on Thursday afternoon, I fished with Belton Police Chief and Assistant City Manager Gene Ellis and his 13-year-old grandson, Bryson Ellis. Although I always prefer to guide parties during the morning versus the afternoon, the Ellis’ schedule dictated otherwise.
By analyzing trends in the data I have gathered over these 30 years of fishing Belton and Stillhouse, the numbers indicate that an afternoon trip will only yield about 70% of the morning’s total when conditions are stable over the course of the day.
The Ellises beat the odds, if only by a tad. They landed 72 fish, or 75%, of the morning’s catch of 96 fish.
To do this, we fished white, 5/8-ounce Bladed Hazy Eye Slabs fished with a “slow-smoking” technique in conjunction with Garmin LiveScope for the first three hours.
For our final hour, given that the sun had been shining all day and that the air temperature was around 69, I took us up shallow looking for white bass in under 20 feet of water. Using well-tuned side-imaging, I found multiple schools of white bass, each with perhaps 20-30 fish per school in this shallower water.
These fish were not moving much, as gauged by the length of time they remained visible on side-imaging as the boat was at a standstill.
We cast MAL Heavy Lures with silver blades and chartreuse tails over these schools, allowed the lures to reach bottom, and retrieved the lures through these schools. The action was not red-hot, but, we pulled our last dozen fish in this manner, and in so doing, got to introduce Bryson to a form of fishing he had never experienced before.
So, for the week, the four trips netted a total of 381 fish, or an average of just over 95 fish per trip.
I am no longer offering trips on the weekends (from spring break through Labor Day) so as to provide my clients with the more productive, less crowded conditions now only experienced during the work week, so we will continue to monitor spring’s progress come Monday.
