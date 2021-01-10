Whether you are a largemouth bass tournament angler, a die-hard white bass, hybrid or stiper fanatic or just like to get out of the house and wet a line during the winter, fishing vertically with slabs is as close to a sure bet as things get in the winter.
Slabs are simply baitfish-shaped pieces of molded lead with a line tie on one end and a hook hanger on the other. Some are shad-shaped, with wider, flatter dimensions, whereas others are more minnow-shaped with a more narrow, round appearance.
No matter the species for which you fish, and no matter the depth in you which fish for those species, if you use a slab in the winter, you will benefit from adding a stinger hook to your presentation.
A stinger hook is an aftermarket accessory used to enhance the hooking performance of a slab versus the hooking performance experienced while using only the treble hook which normally comes attached to the slab.
The stinger hooks I prefer consist of a single, short-shanked hook with a short, strong piece of braided fishing line which allows the stinger to be attached to the line tie end of a slab.
My curiosity about stinger hooks was first aroused when flipping through the saltwater section in a Bass Pro Shops catalog some years ago. I saw the large butterfly jigs weighing several ounces each, intended for fishing vertically in deep, salt water. I was intrigued by the fact that these jigs, which are similar to slabs used in freshwater, had no treble hook. In fact, these jigs had no hooks at all at the end opposite the line tie.
Instead, these butterfly jigs were equipped with two, smallish single hooks. Further, these two hooks were not attached to the lure in the conventional manner using a split ring, rather, each hook had a short-looped leader snelled to its shank, allowing the hooks to be slip-knotted onto a single welded ring or split ring affixed to the line tie.
The concept immediately caught my attention. As has been well-documented by fisheries biologists through the years, gamefish instinctively attack prey from the head end in an attempt to swallow prey head-first to avoid getting the forage fishes’ dorsal fins caught in their throats. The butterfly jig concept put the hooks where the fish were instinctively striking.
Then, back in 2014, I was invited to lunch by Zach Brown, then a manufacturer’s representative for Gamakatsu hooks. As we went through his catalog together, the photos of small, freshwater versions of the sort of hooks used on the saltwater butterfly jigs immediately grabbed my attention.
Brown got several sizes of these hooks, called G-Stingers, headed my way and I began experimenting with them on my slabs used for vertical jigging. The results were instantaneous and positive.
Unfortunately, Gamakatsu discontinued this product in the smaller sizes, so as often happens in the fishing world, necessity became the mother of invention, and I set about trying to make the small stinger hooks I had come to rely upon so heavily myself.
During that part of our fishing year when the water temperature falls to below 60F, I find that approximately 70% of the white bass I catch, and nearly 100% of the largemouth bass I catch, are hooked either primarily with, or solely with, the stinger hook.
Although there is no exact way to compare a slab’s performance both with and without a stinger hook while eliminating all other variables, my gut tells me that those fish hooked with the stinger hook would not have been hooked by the treble hook, as the fish was striking at the opposite end.
I mentioned in a previous column on this same topic about being so adamant about the performance of stinger hooks that I included a note to a fellow guide and friend of mine, Jason Weisberg, when I sent him some of the stinger hooks I had produced for him to try out. The note simply read: “Because friends don’t let friends use slabs without stinger hooks.”
I do not in any way want what I choose to put in this column to be perceived as self-serving, so I will preface what follows with this: No matter whose stinger hook you use, and no matter if you choose to buy stinger hooks or make them yourself, just give stinger hooks a try.
Now, with that said, the stinger hooks I produce and use day in and day out in my guide business may be found at WhiteBassTools.com. I tie these to match the shad-imitating three-eighths ounce, five-eighths ounce and three-quarter ounce slabs I produce.
When I say I tie them to “match,” I mean I very precisely control the loop length of the stinger hook to keep the stinger from tangling with the treble hook and fouling the presentation, thus greatly reducing efficiency and leading to frustrating, time consuming tangles which must be removed with wet, cold hands.
I have also mention in this column previously about my theory on why stinger hooks are so potent. I have theorized that because winter-time tactics using the slab often involve holding the slab still, at least briefly, that the light stinger hook is the first thing vacuumed back into fishes’ mouths when they open their mouths and flare their gills at the same time to create a rearward vacuum intended to suck prey into their maw.
Just as light dust particles will be sucked into a vacuum before heavier metal shavings, for example, that light stinger hook will move toward a fish’s mouth before the more dense lead slab will, thus it is the first thing to make contact with tissue. Given the needle-like points on the typically small, fine-wire of which stinger hooks are often made, these points catch, penetrate and hold well.
When it comes to change, it is said there are early adapters, late adapters, and non-adapters. Which group would you consider yourself in when it comes to trying stinger hooks on your slabs for wintertime fishing success?
