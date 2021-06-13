Since I operate my fishing guide service year-round, I get requests from parents and grandparents to take children out fishing year-round.
Whenever children under the age of 9 or so are involved, this is the time of year I encourage those well-meaning parents and grandparents to wait for to get those children out fishing so as to give them a successful introduction to the sport which will keep them interested going forward.
The main reason this early summer period is so kid-friendly is because thousands of sunfish invade the shallow water of our local lakes at this time, pushed by their rising metabolism to feed, and by nature to reproduce.
This month has been especially productive thus far, thanks to rising water caused by recent, extended heavy rainfall. These factors have caused the water to creep up into terrestrial shoreline vegetation.
This gives these cover-loving fish shelter to hide in and a hiding place to ambush their prey from. The rising water also brings a bumper crop of food into the water in the form of displaced insects and worms.
Targeting sunfish can be as simple or as complex as one chooses to make it. I opt for simplicity when it comes to introducing kids to this aspect of the sport.
There are just a few rather inexpensive components to this sunfishing system.
At the heart of this system is a telescoping fiberglass pole, which is the modern-day equivalent of the old cane pole. Made of three or four telescoping segments, these 9- to 11-foot-long “bream poles,” like the Shakespeare Wonderpole, the B’n’M Black Jewel Original BreamBuster or Lew’s Bream Stick, eliminate the need for a reel.
I begin setting up this system with a length of 17-pound test monofilament tied to the tip of the rod, about 3 feet shorter than the rod’s length. This line is terminated with a loop about an inch and a half in length.
Next, a 3-foot-long leader of 6-pound test monofilament is attached to the 17-pound test with a loop-to-loop connection.
A small float (I like the balsa Mini-Shy Bite float produced by Thill), a BB-sized split shot, and a #14 or #16 long-shanked hook is then placed on the 6-pound test leader. The hook is tied on the terminal end, the shot is pinched on just 3 or 4 inches above the hook, and the float is clipped on at an appropriate distance above the hook and shot sufficient to keep the bait suspended off the bottom.
The shot and the float should be “float tested” before going fishing to make sure the shot is not so heavy that it pulls the float under the water.
With the equipment ready to go, bait selection is now in order. Most novices make the mistake of choosing nightcrawlers as bait. Generally speaking, nightcrawlers are simply too large to interest most sunfish. Choosing worms shorter in length and smaller in diameter will enhance success. Good choices include trout worms, red worms, green worms, red wigglers, earthworms or manure worms.
A few local outlets for such bait are the Mickey’s convenience store at the corner of FM 2410 and Interstate 14 in Harker Heights, any of the Walmart sporting goods departments or the Academy Sports and Outdoors fishing departments in Killeen or Temple, and the Nomad’s convenience store or the CEFCO convenience store, both on FM 439 in Belton.
With proper bait secured, use scissors to cleanly cut one worm into quarter-inch long segments, and thread just one segment at a time onto the small #14 or #16 hook. The hook should be inserted so that the point goes into one of the cut ends of the worm segment, right down the center of that segment and out the other cut end, thus taking on the J-shape of the bend of the hook.
Threading the bait in this manner avoids presenting loose ends or loops of worm for the sunfish to tug on, thus preventing them from stealing the bait.
After the rigging is set up, finding sunfish is the next task. For most of the summer months, sunfish, although found in a number of areas, will almost always be present in small, protected pockets or coves where a combination of wood, weed and rock are found together on our two local reservoirs.
Smaller bodies of water, like stock tanks, golf course ponds, ponds within municipal parks and those controlled by Fort Hood also produce high numbers of sunfish close to the shoreline. On such bodies of water, looking for some form of cover, be it logs, rocks, stumps or man-made objects like drains or culverts, will be the key to success.
By sizing up the depth of the water, the float can be adjusted to an appropriate height to keep the bait suspended above the bottom.
By simply swinging, flipping or roll-casting the rig into a likely looking area, the bait is allowed to freefall toward bottom until encountering the buoyancy of the float, which then causes that bait to suspend.
I typically only let a bait set in one place for 10 seconds or so before moving it if it does not draw a bite.
On the other hand, once a bite happens, whether or not the fish is caught, it is worth returning the bait to that same location again and again as sunfish often congregate closely together; several fish can be taken from a small patch of water.
A quick response to a bite is important to prevent sunfish from taking the bait deeply. Once the float dips beneath the water, the tip of the pole should be raised sharply to set the hook.
Should the hook be lodged more deeply in the fish’s mouth than is able to be accessed with your fingers, a Ketchum Release Tool is a handy tool for removal of hooks from fish with small mouths. The smallest tool with the blue (versus green or black) handle is the best for sunfish. A pair of 6-inch, curved-tip hemostats is a must-have, as well.
You may have noted in the setup suggestions I specified a long-shank hook. This long shank gives you something to grip onto with the hemostats. The best deal around on such hemostats is found at the Surplus City store off the Willow Springs exit off of I-14 in Killeen where a pair can be had for under $2.
If you have been waiting for just the right time to introduce a youngster to fishing, that time is now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.