They are from the government ... and they are here to help! (Most) kidding aside, the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts makes it fairly simple for Texas anglers to make a claim for, and be reimbursed for, taxes paid when gasoline purchased “at the pump” is used in off-highway equipment such as a boat.
I have been taking advantage of this allowance for 15 years now and the process is very straightforward.
The most important step you, the Texas boater, must take to be reimbursed is to save your receipts to substantiate your claim.
So, as we enter into a new year, it is time to file your claim for 2019 (if you saved your receipts), or begin saving your 2020 receipts so that at this time next year, you have a legitimate claim to file.
GET IN A ROUTINE
Because only taxes on gasoline used off-highway can be claimed, I make a habit of fueling my boat and my tow vehicle separately, thus obtaining separate receipts and in no way blurring the line between on-highway and off-highway use.
I keep a manila folder right next to my computer desk at my home office into which I drop all of my boat fuel receipts. I mark each one with the printed words “BOAT GAS” followed by my last name.
PREPARING TO FILE A CLAIM
As New Year’s Eve rolled around this week, I pulled out all of my receipts from the manila folder they were stored in and organized them by date — 120 of them, to be exact.
My lovely and helpful wife then read off the date, number of gallons pumped and price paid from each receipt while I typed these bits of data into three separate columns on a spreadsheet.
I then tallied the total number of gallons used and the total price paid using the functions inherent to the spreadsheet.
I was now ready to enter data onto the claim form. (And ready to take my wife to dinner for all her help!)
COMPLETING FORM 06-106
Before completing the necessary claim form, you must have a form in hand. The form 06-106 is easily downloaded from the Texas Comptroller’s website. Go to www.Comptroller.Texas.gov then look for the search tool (a blank line for data entry with a magnifying glass symbol on the far right side of it, about one-third of the way down the page). Enter 06-106 in that blank and click on the magnifying glass symbol. The search engine will bring up a printable document file (pdf) for you to download and print.
Blanks c. (Social Security number), d. (fuel type claimed), e. (first time submission or not), f. (period of claim), g. (name and address), 6. (gallons of gas used off-highway), 13. (total gallons claimed) and the signature, date, and phone number blanks must be completed.
Make a copy for your records, and mail the form (only) back to the address shown in the lower left corner of the front of the form. Do not include any supporting documentation with your claim form.
WHAT ABOUT MY RECEIPTS?
You might be wondering why you saved your receipts and made a spreadsheet since these things do not get submitted with the claim form.
The spreadsheet was created so you could calculate the total number of gallons of off-highway gas you purchased, which was needed to complete blank 6. on the form.
The receipts must be retained in case you are audited, so you can show proof that the number of gallons you purchased was accurate. In the last 15 years, I have been audited twice. Both times I submitted photocopies of all my receipts, and both claims were paid in full thereafter.
One other thing worth mentioning: If you use your spreadsheet to divide your total price paid for gas by the total number of gallons purchased, you can calculate the average price per gallon you paid over the course of the past year.
HOW MUCH WILL I GET BACK?
The per-gallon reimbursement rate for gasoline purchased in 2019 is $0.20 per gallon. Simply multiplying the number of gallons you purchased by 0.2 will give you the approximate value of your refund. I say “approximate” because Texas regulation allow for the State to deduct up to 2% of your claim, which they do.
Your reimbursement will come in the form of a check.
I have received my reimbursement check as quickly as three weeks from the date it was submitted. Last year’s check was the slowest to arrive. It was cut on March 4 and arrived several days later delivered by the U.S. Post Office.
HELP IS AVAILABLE
If you put aside any negative, preconceived notions you may have about public service to we, the people, you may find, as I did, that the employees at the Sales and Fuel Tax Section of the Texas Comptroller’s office are very helpful. They may be reached at 800-531-5441, extension 64297.
