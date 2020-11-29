As our nation paused this week to give thanks to God for the freedoms and other elements of our culture which make us uniquely American, I did not have to think very long about what, during this past year, I am thankful for.
I actually got a head start and useful prompting on this healthy discipline of counting my blessings by my pastor, Justin Moss. During our morning worship services at Memorial Baptist Church in Killeen last Sunday, Pastor Moss opened the floor during the time normally reserved for his sermon and gave those in the congregation an opportunity to publicly state what they were thankful for.
I though once or twice about raising my hand to share what I will share here and now, but thought the explanation may be a bit too long for the circumstances that day. Then, after the service, as I volunteered in our church’s nursery with a saint of a lady, Casey Moore, the Lord confirmed for me through her that I should not keep this story to myself.
Going back to mid-March of this year, the spring warmup was taking place, water temperatures were rising, day length was increasing, and the fishing was coming on strong. I had a very full and profitable week of fishing during the week of spring break, which normally serves as the start of a busy season which typically does not relent until late August when our local school districts go back in session.
As we all watched the news, this thing called coronavirus seemed to be getting more and more attention each day. Then, that virus which seemed a world away, was suddenly sickening people in Bell County.
When non-essential businesses like my own were ordered to close, I came very quickly face-to-face with the loss of income in what are normally my two peak months — April and May.
As it turned out, I lost six days of business in March, and the entirety of April. When it appeared Gov. Greg Abbott would begin to loosen restrictions around the first of May, my wife and I sat down to assess our situation.
We agreed I could work “doubles” — conducting two fishing trips per day — for as long as it took to make up for what was lost. I told her I would still not work on Sundays, which I have always set aside for worship, and I would still not work on Thursdays, a day which my wife and I set aside for one another in a thing we call “marriage maintenance day.”
Rebecca concurred that taking off Sundays was prudent, but she told me to reconsider Thursdays. I asked her if she would be OK not doing our dates and day trips for a while and she told me that, after being cooped up with me for the previous 40 days, she would be quite all right if I were out of the house a little more, at least for a while!
So, the plan was made — I would work doubles as long as it took to recover what was lost.
That was a long-winded introduction to the thing I am thankful for. You see, I only had to maintain that pace until June 6.
Just because I was willing to run two trips per day in no way meant clients were necessarily going to create that level of demand for fishing trips. Indeed, some clients whose trips were impacted during the closure chose not to make up their trips due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19.
Thankfully, that turned out to be the exception and not the rule. The Lord truly provided for Rebecca and me in that the phone started ringing on May 1 , and it has not stopped ringing since that time, and so I am thankful to God for that. By June 6, I was able to scale back to one trip per day, and my wife and I resumed our marriage maintenance days on Thursdays.
But, that is not all. After scaling back to a more normal summer schedule running just one morning trip per day during the heat of the summer, I expected business would drop off when school went back in session in August. But, when in-person school attendance was pushed back until the Tuesday following Labor Day, I enjoyed a bumper crop of business for the several weeks school was delayed.
I then thought that surely once the kids returned to school, the normal fall slowdown in business would soon follow. Well, here we are at the end of November, and that has yet to happen, with the entirety of December now mostly booked.
But there is still more I am thankful for. During the time my business was shut down, I posted a series of Facebook messages each day I was shut down. I nicknamed my efforts to keep from going stir-crazy “Operation Corona Quell.” Each day’s post consisted of what I did to please my wife, what I did to whittle down my ‘honey-do’ list, and what things I did to stay physically and spiritually healthy.
These became more popular than most of the detailed fishing reports I traditionally post on my Holding the Line Guide Service Facebook page.
One day during the shutdown, someone whom to this day remains unknown to me, and whom I can only assume knew of my situation through my Facebook posts, placed an unsigned card in an envelope in my mailbox. The envelope bore no postmark, so I assume this person hand-delivered this to my home. As I opened it, inside was $500 in cash which came at a time when my business cash flow was reduced to zero indefinitely. I am thankful for that person, whoever they are, and their generosity.
There is more. On several occasions folks who were aware of my situation asked me to help them with some manual labor (hauling items which required a pickup truck, taking down a tree, etc.) with the intention of overpaying me for these chores which I was more than glad to do just to keep my hands working.
These things are humbling things, reminding me that my Creator honors humility and generosity, thus encouraging me to pursue both of those things more intentionally in my own relationship with others.
Finally, I am thankful that the America I have personally experienced in the ways I have described herein since COVID-19 hit, is definitely not the America I see portrayed in the news media, nor is it the America I see in Washington D.C. We may not be at our best as a nation right now, but there is still no better, nor more free a place to live here on Earth, and I am thankful to be where I am, doing what I do, with the people I do it with and for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.