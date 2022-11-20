For those persistent anglers who are willing to put up with the hassles of launching their boats on our local reservoirs, who are willing to dodge the new obstacles emerging from our lakes each day as falling water reveals previously unseen hazards, and who are willing to endure the bite of cold mornings, the finding of fish has, just this week, become a good bit easier.
This change has been brought about by the arrival of several species of migratory fish-eating birds. Such species include cormorants, bald eagles, osprey, loons, gulls and terns. Of these, the stars of the show are the gulls, specifically, ring-billed gulls – one of the many species of gulls one would expect to see anywhere along the coast along the Gulf of Mexico.
Gamefish, including white bass, hybrid striped bass, striped bass, and to a lesser extent, largemouth bass, and smallmouth bass feed in brief sprees during the fall and winter. During their most aggressive feeding sprees, these fish will leave the security of the lake’s bottom where they spend the vast majority of their time, and will chase threadfin shad both horizontally (parallel to the lake’s bottom) and vertically (from bottom up toward the surface).
The gulls, with their keen eyesight, see both the shad and the gamefish break the surface of the water.
The gulls then head to that area for a closer look. Once one gull finds food, others are sure to follow, and before long, an entire flock of gulls, sometimes numbering dozens of birds, will be circling the area, and occasionally diving down to the surface to pluck up dead or injured shad which have been killed or maimed by the gamefish below.
To take advantage of this, anglers need to be properly equipped when it comes to both gear and knowledge.
For gear, it is pretty simple – either a pair of binoculars or, my preference, a small, hand-held spotting scope, is necessary to see these helpful birds from several miles away. The spotting scope I prefer is a 12-power scope. I prefer it because it allows for one-handed viewing and adjustment, allowing me to keep an eye on the birds and a hand on my boat’s steering wheel.
Additionally, you will want to have a threadfin shad-imitating bait. Soft plastics like the classic Sassy Shad, shad-shaped slabs (avoid long, cigar-shaped, minnow-imitating slabs), or, my preference, the MAL Lure, are all solid choices.
As for know-how, understanding a bit about the birds’ behavior is very important.
Let us consider gull activity from least to greatest.
The worst scenario is to see no birds at all or to see them lined up, shoulder-to-shoulder, standing at the water’s edge on dry land doing nothing. This is an indication that fish activity levels are low, hence the fish are not aggressively chasing bait and are not creating opportunities for the gulls to feed.
The next low-energy behavior the gulls will demonstrate is resting on the water. Typically, if you find this, you have missed out. Gulls resting on the water are a sign that the birds have fed over aggressively feeding gamefish, then have remained in the general area of the feed after the gamefish ceased their feeding.
Next, you may observe gulls in a flock flying in a relatively straight line over the water. These gulls are patrolling in anticipation of a forthcoming feed, but have not yet found what they are after.
Finally, there is the activity that almost certainly leads to caught fish, that is gulls constantly circling over top of a specific patch of water with a high percentage (40-50%) of them frequently diving down and contacting the water’s surface.
These gulls are on top of frenzied gamefish which are pushing bait to the surface.
When you find this, be sure to cut your outboard motor off well away from the action and troll into the commotion with your trolling motor while constantly observing your sonar. The gulls can only peer a
few feet down beneath the surface whereas your sonar senses the water column all the way to bottom.
Thus, there may well be even more abundant and/or more aggressive fish than those the birds are working atop of. Using the birds to get close and then using sonar to identify the “spot on the spot” is a
solid tactic.
Eventually, a decreasing percentage of the gulls will be diving at any given time. This is an indication that the fish are letting up. Next, some percentage of the gulls will stop flying and will just rest on the
surface, until, finally, no more gulls are either flying or diving. Once you observe this, you will still have another 20 minutes or so where the fish will remain active enough to be caught consistently, then
it will be over in that area.
I observed the kinds of behavior I have described here beginning on Nov. 12, and such behavior continued all last week. If history is any teacher, such helpful bird activity will continue into early March, but none so reliable as it will be from now until the second or third week of December.
After this time, as the water continues to cool, the gamefish get less and less likely to chase bait all the way to the surface (where the bait must be for gulls, which do not dive under surface, to catch them).
Once this takes place, the gulls will begin to focus on watching loons and cormorants (which do dive beneath the surface) and scavenging any fish they can from these other birds’ feeding activities.
With the low water situation causing some unique challenges this fall, there is no doubt it would be safer, less hassle, and more comfortable to sit in a deer blind, but for those who choose to take on the
challenge, fishing under the birds will be rewarding.
