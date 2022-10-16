I have been anticipating it. I have been writing about it. I have been faithfully monitoring water temperatures at depths to 65 feet each week looking for it. Finally, it has arrived!
“It” is a significant cooling of the water in our two local reservoirs, Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes, which will quickly lead to turnover, and which has already significantly boosted the fishing.
So what exactly has occurred? For starters, the shortened day length, cool overnight temperatures and recent cold fronts have all caused the surface temperature of our local lakes to decrease. When water temperature decreases, water density increases, hence, cold water sinks.
As cooling water sinks into the warmer water below it on a consistent basis, the net effect is a cooling of the entire body of water. That is what we are seeing right now.
How does this affect the fishing? Here is what I have observed this week ... first, the water temperature is cooling down into many species’ preferred temperature range goading them into longer spells of greater activity than I observed over the summer months.
Next, fish have moved up shallower. This week I consistently caught fish in under 34 feet of water, with some fish coming out of water as shallow as 18 feet.
Additionally, fish have begun to consolidate into larger schools than they traveled in over the summer months when they were primarily suspended above the thermocline in smaller schools.
Finally, fish have begun to make greater use of the bottom and are now less likely to suspend.
After a long, hot summer of putting 60 to 80 fish per trip in the boat, with just a handful of 100-fish days sprinkled across the calendar from June through September, my clients enjoyed the first back-to-back 100-plus-fish half-day trips earlier this week when U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Aaron Sepaugh and his sons, Braden and Tucker, landed 119 fish on Wednesday morning, and local multi-species angler Dave Ross and I landed 127 fish on Thursday morning.
What I mention above is anecdotal data stemming from my own pursuit of white bass, but white bass are not the only fish impacted positively by the cooling water.
Consider the observations of Justin Tatum. Tatum and his father and fishing teammate, Cris, have enjoyed numerous recent victories in both the 3X9 Series and the Tuff-Man Series, both of which are focused on the catch-and-release of largemouth bass.
Tatum said, concerning his team’s 3X9 Series Championship victory on Stillhouse on Oct. 10, “With the little bit of cooler weather these fish are starting to transition into a fall pattern. They went from primarily feeding on bluegill to starting to chase shad. We switched up our approach covering lots of water with topwaters and small crankbaits, having to weed through lots of small fish to get bigger bites.”
Indeed, if there is a downside to fall fishing it is that a lot of smaller fish will be caught. Further, I found that there is little an angler can do to select for larger fish. I have rarely seen where moving from an area producing small fish leads to finding larger fish. Almost without exception, moving simply causes an angler to encounter fresh numbers of the same mix of large and small fish as that which he or she just left behind.
To cash in on the fall bite, observing a few fundamentals will be helpful. Consider the following: first, the first three hours of the day following sunrise and the last 2½ hours of the day prior to sunset tend to be the most productive. I have simply not found any benefit to being on the water before sunrise at this time of year. Mornings tend to be more productive than afternoons, with the morning bite going longer and stronger than the afternoon bite.
Next, be sure to level your sonar unit’s transducer and get as smart as you can on the use of side-imaging. Side-imaging covers far more acreage than any other sonar technology and is your best search tool, bar none.
Additionally, polish up on your ability to precisely position atop fish which your sonar unit has revealed to you. This is most easily done with trolling motor/sonar systems designed specifically for this task, like Humminbird sonar units coupled with i-Pilot Link-equipped trolling motors, or Lowrance sonar units coupled with Motorguide trolling motors, etc. If you must, throw out an old, reliable buoy — whatever it takes to quickly get back to the fish you have located and then get a bait down to them before they are drawn away by shad.
Finally, working shad-imitating lures vertically using a tactic known as “smoking” will produce the lion’s share of my clients’ fish between now and mid-December. My preference is a lure of my own design called the MAL Lure. Give this a try and develop confidence in its ability to produce fish. I have put together a pair of tutorial YouTube videos demonstrating how to fish in this manner. Just search the term “MAL Lure” in YouTube’s search engine to avail yourself of them.
Do not in any way feel if you were not on the water this week that you have missed out. This fantastic fall fishing, according to many years’ worth of data in my own records, will extend until such a time as the water temperature hits 58-60F and our warm-water species’ metabolisms begin to slow for the winter. In most years, this takes place sometime between the second and third weeks of December.
