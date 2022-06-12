In fishing for white bass on Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes for over 30 years now, I have had a chance to make many observations about the behavior of these members of the temperate bass family.
With the help of written notes kept on every single fishing trip taken in these last three decades, I have seen trends emerge from the data. These trends have helped me to consistently be in the right place at the right time through the seasons of the year.
One habit I have developed, which is productive in all seasons, is that of ‘sticking around.’
By this, I mean the practice of positioning on top of fish and, once I have caught fish, staying perfectly positioned atop those fish for as long as they continue biting and/or sonar reveals fish are present.
One characteristic white bass display is that of being attracted to commotion. Many dedicated, successful white bass anglers make use of thumpers and/or splashers — devices intended to send sound/vibration down into the water to attract white bass.
I am so convinced that these devices do draw fish in toward my boat that I would feel handicapped fishing without one. For this reason, I have a backup device to the primary device on my boat should that primary device fail.
The moment I give the Spot-Lock command to my Minn Kota Ulterra trolling motor, it begins to hold me steadily atop a set of GPS coordinates. From that moment going forward, I begin creating commotion at that spot.
The spinning of the trolling motor creates commotion. The lifting and dropping of my lures while vertically jigging creates commotion. The aforementioned thumper or splasher creates commotion.
Catching and releasing fish creates commotion. Waves slapping on my boat’s hull creates commotion.
Hooked fish fighting their way through the water column on their way to the surface create commotion.
All of this commotion is able to be detected by nearby fish — fish which are not yet directly beneath my boat. Over time, these more distant fish will typically migrate to this commotion, thus adding even more commotion as they do. It is like creating a ‘commotion snowball.’
Additionally, as a stress response, white bass often defecate and/or regurgitate as they are reeled up from the depths. As the boat hovers in one location, these discharged objects rain down to bottom, adding scent and a visual aspect to the commotion.
Observing all of this over and over again has caused me to resist the urge to move from a productive area prematurely. Note I said productive area.
If I stop to fish and an area doesn’t produce right away, it is likely it is not going to produce; this is not an example of a productive area.
However, if I stop to fish and catch fish right away and, while observing either colored (2D) sonar or Garmin LiveScope or both, see fish routinely moving parallel to the bottom, I will stick with this area to see what develops.
Certainly, if I stop to fish and the fish really turn on, I will fish through that peak activity and continue to fish for those fish even as the action begins to wane, knowing that leaving fish to find fish is rarely a winning strategy.
I cannot tell you the number of times (primarily when I offered trips on weekends), when I found fish and was catching them well, only to be joined by other boats who had not been so successful in their own search for fish. As I just remained in one location catching fish steadily, the other anglers would move all around me never staying put for more than a few minutes, and never getting a ‘commotion snowball’ going beneath their own boat.
Eventually, these ‘guests’ would leave after either catching nothing or landing just a fish or two at most.
As the threadfin shad spawn runs its course, the water warms and the daylength grows longer headed toward the summer solstice, fishing is going to get much tougher than the fairly straightforward, predictable fishing of the spring and late spring we have seen taking place since late March.
It will become even more important to take full advantage of thoroughly fishing for whatever fish you are able to find before packing up and leaving to search for more fish. Truly, a bird in hand is worth two in the bush during the tough summer months.
The upshot of all of this is do not be in such a hurry to get to the next spot that you fail to thoroughly fish an area which has already proven itself productive. Instead, ‘stick around’ a little while, watch your sonar and see what happens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.